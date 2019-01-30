Log in
McDonald : delivers global growth as it battles U.S. challenges

01/30/2019 | 08:50am EST
FILE PHOTO - A sign for the U.S. fast food restaurant chain McDonald's is seen outside one of their restaurants in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw

(Reuters) - McDonald's Corp beat estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, powered by a strong international performance that again made up for weakness in a highly competitive U.S. fast-food market.

Global sales at stores open at least 13 months rose 4.4 percent, topping the average analyst estimate of 3.90 percent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

McDonald's remodelling efforts have been successful in driving growth in international markets such as UK and Australia and the world's largest restaurant chain is looking to replicate that success in the United States as competition intensifies.

U.S. comparable sales rose 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, but was just shy of the 2.36 percent growth expected on average by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue fell 3 percent to $5.16 billion, as the company sold restaurants to franchisees, but was in line with estimates.

Net income rose to $1.42 billion, or $1.82 per share, in the quarter from $698.7 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.97 per share, beating the $1.89 analysts on average had expected.

McDonald's shares were up marginally before the bell.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 036 M
EBIT 2018 9 096 M
Net income 2018 5 985 M
Debt 2018 29 200 M
Yield 2018 2,29%
P/E ratio 2018 23,89
P/E ratio 2019 22,13
EV / Sales 2018 8,06x
EV / Sales 2019 8,27x
Capitalization 140 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 196 $
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION3.40%140 437
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC16.84%29 468
YUM BRANDS0.73%28 941
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL22.76%14 729
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC7.34%13 643
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.10.83%11 432
