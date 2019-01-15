Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION (MCD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

McDonald : loses 'Big Mac' trademark case to Irish chain Supermac's

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 03:02pm EST
Fast food hamburgers from the chain McDonald's are provided due to the partial government shutdown as the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers are welcomed in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington

(Reuters) - McDonald's Corp has lost its rights to the trademark "Big Mac" in a European Union case ruling in favour of Ireland-based fast-food chain Supermac's, a decision from the EU's Spain-based Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) showed.

The judgement, provided to Reuters by Supermac's, revoked McDonald's registration of the trademark, saying that the world's largest fast-food chain had not proven genuine use of it over the five years prior to the case being lodged in 2017.

The EUIPO did not respond to phone calls and emails requesting comment.

McDonald's was not immediately available to comment on the decision. The decision said the company can still appeal.

With the revocation, Supermac's said it can now expand in the United Kingdom and Europe. The ruling also allows the Irish chain to use the "Big Mac" name on any food items it will sell.

Supermac's said it had never had a product called "Big Mac" and that McDonald's had just used the similarity of the two names to block the Irish chain's expansion.

"Supermac's are delighted with their victory in the trademark application and in revoking the Big Mac trademark which had been in existence since 1996," founder Pat McDonagh told Reuters in an email.

"This is a great victory for business in general and stops bigger companies from "trademark bullying" by not allowing them to hoard trademarks without using them."

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
03:02pMCDONALD : loses 'Big Mac' trademark case to Irish chain Supermac's
RE
01:24pMCDONALD : Loses 'Big Mac' Trademark in Dispute With Irish Fast-Food Chain
DJ
01/14MCDONALD : Summary TogglePaul Walsh Elected to McDonald's Board of Directors
PU
01/14MCDONALDS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
01/14Paul Walsh Elected to McDonald's Board of Directors
GL
01/11Starbucks Shares Slip After Goldman Downgrade
DJ
01/09MCDONALD : Because There's No Such Thing as Too Much Bacon, McDonald's Introduce..
PU
01/09MCDONALD : Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Mcdonalds Corp (M..
AQ
01/08MCDONALD : English Under the Arches Graduates Shine in Tennessee
PU
01/08AHOLD DELHAIZE : Brings in Chief Digital Officer from McDonald's
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 040 M
EBIT 2018 9 092 M
Net income 2018 5 984 M
Debt 2018 29 206 M
Yield 2018 2,30%
P/E ratio 2018 23,77
P/E ratio 2019 22,01
EV / Sales 2018 8,03x
EV / Sales 2019 8,22x
Capitalization 140 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 196 $
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION2.70%139 704
YUM BRANDS-1.07%28 107
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC3.88%26 163
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL17.41%13 949
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC1.67%12 923
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.-1.54%10 156
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.