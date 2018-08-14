McDonald’s & Franchisees Investing Approximately $205 Million in Michigan To Modernize More Than 400 Local Restaurants in 2018 & 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, McDonald’s announced that the company and its franchisees are investing approximately $205 million in the state of Michigan throughout 2018 and 2019 on the construction and modernization of approximately 400 McDonald’s restaurants, transforming the customer experience inside and outside the restaurant. In total, McDonald’s and franchisees are investing $6 billion to modernize most U.S. restaurants by 2020, including most restaurants in Michigan.



With this significant construction investment, the transformed restaurants will feature:

Modernized dining rooms with globally and locally inspired décor, new furniture and refreshed exterior designs

Enhanced customer experience with digital self-order kiosks that make ordering and paying for a meal easier. Kiosks empower guests to browse the menu, find options and tailor their meal just the way they want.

Remodeled counters allow for Table Service that offers guests the opportunity to relax while their food is being made

Bright and easy-to-read digital menu boards inside and at the drive-thru

New designated parking spots for curbside pick-up through Mobile Order & Pay

Expanded McCafé counters and larger display cases

“We’re working to build a better McDonald’s across the state of Michigan, and we’re proud of the investment that we’re making in our neighborhoods long-term,” said Laura Percival, who owns and operates several McDonald’s restaurants in southeast Michigan. “Our modernization not only brings a new, convenient, comfortable experience for our customers, but it also supports local architecture, engineering and construction jobs across our state.”

“I appreciate McDonald’s investment in communities across Michigan,” said Michigan Governor Rick Snyder. “This major investment further supports the state’s strong agriculture industry and business growth, while also providing job opportunities to Michiganders.”

In addition to the investments to modernize the restaurant, McDonald’s has also introduced McDelivery with Uber Eats at more than 5,000 U.S. restaurants.

