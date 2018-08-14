Log in
McDonald's and Franchisees Investing $448 Million in Texas To Modernize 840 Texas Restaurants in 2018 & 2019

08/14/2018

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, McDonald’s announced that the company and its franchisees are investing $448 Million in Texas throughout 2018 and 2019 on the construction and modernization of 840 McDonald’s restaurants, transforming the customer experience inside and outside the restaurant. In total, McDonald’s and franchisees are investing $6 billion to modernize most U.S. restaurants by 2020, including most restaurants in Texas.

With this significant construction investment, the transformed restaurants will feature:

  • Modernized dining rooms with globally and locally inspired décor, new furniture and refreshed exterior designs
  • Enhanced customer experience with digital self-order kiosks that make ordering and paying for a meal easier. Kiosks empower guests to browse the menu, find options and tailor their meal just the way they want.
  • Remodeled counters allow for new table service that offers guests the opportunity to relax while their food is being made
  • Bright and easy to read digital menu boards inside and at the drive through
  • New designated parking spots for curbside pick-up through mobile order and pay
  • Expanded McCafé counters and larger display cases

“This is an exciting time for McDonald’s and we’re proud to be investing nearly $448 Million to provide a new experience, look and feel for guests at 840 McDonald’s locations across Texas,” said Cynthia Ferguson, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “We are also pleased that our modernization supports local architecture, engineering and construction jobs across the great state of Texas.”

“I’m proud of today’s investment by McDonald’s that will inject nearly half a billion dollars into the Texas economy,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “When businesses succeed, Texas succeeds, and we will continue to create an environment that allows companies like McDonalds and others to thrive in the Lone Star State.”

In addition to the investments to modernize the restaurant, McDonald’s has also introduced McDelivery with Uber Eats at more than 5,000 US restaurants.

About McDonald’s USA

McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Recently the company committed $150 million over five years to extend benefits of its global Archways to Opportunity education program, announced goals to improve its packaging and have recycling in all of its restaurants by 2025 and pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions related to McDonald’s restaurants and offices by 36% by 2030. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonaldsUS.

Media Contact:
Chris Stanley l 901-502-9008
christopher.stanley@us.mcd.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
