By Heather Haddon

McDonald's is adding Grubhub to its growing roster of delivery services, further eroding the exclusive partnership the burger giant once had with Uber Technologies Uber Eats division.

Grubhub and its Seamless division will launch the service at around 500 McDonald's restaurants in New York City and surrounding areas.

McDonald's started rolling out delivery from rival DoorDash Inc. in July.

Write to Heather Haddon at heather.haddon@wsj.com