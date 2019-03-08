McDonald's Better Together: Gender Balance and Diversity strategy

'In 2018, we flipped our hallmark Golden Arches to acknowledge and honor the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants. This iconic moment was a catalyst for McDonald's to closely examine what it means to not just say thank you, but to create a business environment where the full diversity of women feel recognized, represented and can advance in their careers, and in the growth of their businesses, without fear of bias. On this International Women's Day, McDonald's is proud to launch a global strategy, BETTER TOGETHER: Gender Balance & Diversity, underscoring this year's International Women's Day theme, #BalanceForBetter which recognizes that balance is not just a women's issue, but a business issue.' - Wendy Lewis, Global Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President of Global Community Engagement
Press Release
Celebrating and Advancing Women at McDonald's - Wendy Lewis
Learning on the Farm - Charlotte West
Growing by Example - Kiana Webb
Checking Off the Bucket List - Bonita Guesman
Confidence to Dream Big - Claudia Moran
A Better Version of Herself - Maria Contreras
Disclaimer
McDonald's Corporation published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 09:54:02 UTC