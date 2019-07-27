McDonald's Drives Strong Sales Gains -- WSJ

By Heather Haddon

McDonald's Corp. notched sales gains world-wide in the second quarter as it drove bigger orders and continued to nudge up prices, while also making improvements to its stores and digital-ordering capabilities.

Revenue overall was little changed from a year earlier due to the strong dollar, but the chain registered same-store sales growth of 6.5%. The reading, which excludes foreign-exchange effects, was its most robust in two years.

U.S. same-store sales were also strong, rising 5.7% and beating expectations for 5% growth.

About a third of the U.S. gain came from higher prices, executives said, with the balance driven by increased delivery and new self-ordering kiosks in restaurants. Higher Happy Meal sales following a new branding deal with Walt Disney Co. also boosted sales, executives said.

Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook said he next plans to improve the chain's coffee and snack offerings.

"There's plenty of other entrants who are competing in the breakfast market. We don't have it all on our own perhaps the way we used to back in the day," he said Friday on a call with analysts and reporters.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up 3% from a year earlier with the strong dollar restraining growth. The result matched analysts' estimates, as did quarterly revenue of $5.34 billion.

McDonald's shares rose 0.5% to $215.58 on Friday. The stock is up more than 21% this year, ahead of the S&P 500 but below an average of large restaurant stocks.

McDonald's has worked to simplify its menu and operations to try to speed up service after wait times lengthened in recent years. Market-share gains by Chick-fil-A Inc., a chicken fast-food chain with a pared-down menu, have prompted McDonald's franchisees to ask the burger chain to come up with a better chicken sandwich.

"A chicken sandwich at McDonald's should be our top priority," the National Owners Association, a newly formed group of operators, wrote in a recent note to fellow owners.

McDonald's in recent years has introduced a buttermilk crispy-chicken sandwich, alongside its nuggets and grilled chicken.

Drive-through times have also crept up for McDonald's in recent years as it expanded its menu. The company is trimming its menus around the world now and Mr. Easterbrook said as a result wait times improved during the quarter.

"We recognized the need for change," he said.

The company is focusing on digital sales and technology deals to increase speed and convenience to customers. It struck a deal this month with DoorDash Inc. to deliver its food from restaurants in Houston. DoorDash will offer delivery from 9,000 McDonald's by the end of August, Mr. Easterbrook said.

McDonald's previously had an exclusive delivery deal with Uber Technologies Inc.

The company is also testing automated kitchen equipment and voice-activated ordering in its drive-throughs, and it acquired Israeli digital startup Dynamic Yield earlier this year.

Dynamic Yield's technology suggests additions to a customer's order based on past purchases and other factors. That has boosted sales of items such as drinks and fries at restaurants using the technology, Mr. Easterbrook said. It will be installed at more than 8,000 U.S. drive-throughs over the next two weeks.

McDonald's expects to open around 1,200 restaurants this year. Meanwhile, it has pushed franchisees to upgrade their stores with new dining rooms and digital kiosks.

The company said it still expects its commodity costs to increase by 2% to 3% in the U.S. this year, but nudged up its growth projection for its five biggest international markets to 2.5%.

