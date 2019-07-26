Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

McDonald's U.S. same-store sales top forecast on new deals, revamped stores

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 08:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of a McDonald's Corp restaurant is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - McDonald's Corp beat quarterly sales expectations at established U.S. restaurants on Friday, as the world's largest burger chain benefited from remodeled stores and new deals, including the 2 for $5 Mix and Match offer.

The company's stock, a component of the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial index, rose 2% to $219.39 in early trading.

The U.S. restaurant market has been stagnant with lower customer traffic in recent years, dogged by increasing number of competitors among fast-food chains and the entry of delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats, forcing established chains to find new ways of attracting and retaining customers.

McDonald's has been remodeling its 14,000 restaurants in the United States - its biggest market - by introducing digital ordering kiosks and new mobile order, pay and pickup services, trying to replicate the success of such upgrades in driving growth abroad.

The company has also tweaked its menu by offering national deals $1, $2, $3 Menu as well as greater variety of breakfast menus and switched many of its burgers to fresh-beef patties from frozen ones to woo diners in a saturated market.

Sales at U.S. restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 5.7% in the second quarter ended June 30, above the 4.47% growth expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue, including both U.S. and overseas operations, was largely flat at $5.34 billion, as the company moves to franchised from owned restaurants, which replaces sales with royalties.

Still, McDonald's slightly exceeded expectations of $5.33 billion.

Net income rose 1.38% to $1.52 billion. Excluding one-time items, McDonald's earned $2.05 per share, meeting Wall Street expectations.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.47% 27140.98 Delayed Quote.16.35%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.78% 214.44 Delayed Quote.19.83%
NASDAQ 100 -1.01% 7929.866777 Delayed Quote.25.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.00% 8238.540673 Delayed Quote.24.36%
S&P 500 -0.53% 3003.67 Delayed Quote.20.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
08:35aMCDONALD : sales growth impresses in 2Q
AQ
08:30aMcDonald's U.S. same-store sales top forecast on new deals, revamped stores
RE
08:20aMcDonald's U.S. same-store sales top forecast on new deals, revamped stores
RE
08:09aMCDONALD'S : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:02aMCDONALDS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:59aMCDONALD : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07:52aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-index Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of GDP Report As Busy ..
DJ
06:58aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Starbucks, Mattel, Alphabet, SoftBank
07/24Unilever, Tesco, Nestle ranked top on meat alternatives - report
RE
07/23MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher On Trade Talks Progress, U.S. Debt Ceili..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 21 031 M
EBIT 2019 9 237 M
Net income 2019 6 103 M
Debt 2019 33 265 M
Yield 2019 2,19%
P/E ratio 2019 26,8x
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
EV / Sales2019 9,37x
EV / Sales2020 9,23x
Capitalization 164 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 220,85  $
Last Close Price 214,44  $
Spread / Highest target 9,59%
Spread / Average Target 2,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION19.83%163 737
YUM BRANDS22.56%34 542
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.80.07%21 555
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC36.86%18 819
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC33.70%16 957
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.5.11%10 748
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group