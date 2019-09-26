McDonald's to Test Plant-Based Burger in Canada -- Update

By Colin Kellaher

McDonald's Corp. will conduct a 12-week test in Canada of a plant-based burger made with patties from Beyond Meat Inc.

The Chicago fast-food giant on Thursday said it would offer the new burger, dubbed the "P.L.T." for plant, lettuce and tomato, at 28 restaurants in southwestern Ontario starting Monday.

The sandwich will be priced at 6.49 Canadian dollars (US$4.90), McDonald's said.

Beyond Meat shares surged 13.4% during premarket trading Thursday following the announcement. The stock is up nearly 20% so far this year. McDonald's shares were unchanged.

More than a dozen big restaurant chains have added meat substitutes made by Beyond and rival Impossible Foods Inc. since 2017 amid rising consumer demand.

Chains that have added meat substitutes their menu include Restaurant Brands International Inc.'s Tim Hortons and Burger King chains, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., TGI Friday's, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and Carl's Jr., the burger chain operated by CKE Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com