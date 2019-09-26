Log in
McDonald's Corporation

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

McDonald's to Test Plant-Based Burger in Canada -- Update

09/26/2019

By Colin Kellaher

McDonald's Corp. will conduct a 12-week test in Canada of a plant-based burger made with patties from Beyond Meat Inc.

The Chicago fast-food giant on Thursday said it would offer the new burger, dubbed the "P.L.T." for plant, lettuce and tomato, at 28 restaurants in southwestern Ontario starting Monday.

The sandwich will be priced at 6.49 Canadian dollars (US$4.90), McDonald's said.

Beyond Meat shares surged 13.4% during premarket trading Thursday following the announcement. The stock is up nearly 20% so far this year. McDonald's shares were unchanged.

More than a dozen big restaurant chains have added meat substitutes made by Beyond and rival Impossible Foods Inc. since 2017 amid rising consumer demand.

Chains that have added meat substitutes their menu include Restaurant Brands International Inc.'s Tim Hortons and Burger King chains, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., TGI Friday's, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and Carl's Jr., the burger chain operated by CKE Restaurant Holdings Inc.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT INC -3.27% 138.32 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DEL TACO RESTAURANTS INC -1.32% 10.46 Delayed Quote.4.70%
DUNKIN BRANDS GROUP INC -0.15% 80.28 Delayed Quote.25.20%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.29% 212.63 Delayed Quote.19.74%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 21 108 M
EBIT 2019 9 240 M
Net income 2019 6 119 M
Debt 2019 32 944 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 26,6x
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
EV / Sales2019 9,21x
EV / Sales2020 9,04x
Capitalization 161 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 232,66  $
Last Close Price 212,63  $
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION19.74%161 481
YUM BRANDS22.11%33 931
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.89.73%22 711
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC36.94%18 360
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC35.40%17 108
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.-2.64%9 956
