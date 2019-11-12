Log in
McDonald's Corporation

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report  
News 


McDonald's workers sue to address 'systemic problem' of sexual harassment

11/12/2019
FILE PHOTO: A McDonald's restaurant is pictured in Encinitas, California

McDonald's Corp workers are filing a lawsuit seeking to force the fast-food chain to confront a "systemic problem" of sexual harassment, spokespeople for the workers said in a press statement on Tuesday.

A copy of the proposed class-action complaint was not immediately available. McDonald's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McDonald's has long been a target of employees' rights advocates, including Fight for $15, which pushes for higher minimum wages and better treatment for workers in fast food, retail, child care, home health aid and other businesses.

According to the spokespeople, McDonald's workers have filed more than 50 complaints in the last three years alleging a variety of illegal conduct in corporate-owned and franchised McDonald's restaurants.

Workers pursuing the lawsuit are backed by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, the spokespeople said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 21 021 M
EBIT 2019 9 071 M
Net income 2019 5 954 M
Debt 2019 33 219 M
Yield 2019 2,42%
P/E ratio 2019 25,0x
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
EV / Sales2019 8,54x
EV / Sales2020 8,37x
Capitalization 146 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 225,00  $
Last Close Price 194,18  $
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION8.49%146 236
YUM BRANDS7.59%30 273
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.72.16%20 688
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.29.06%19 622
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.30.12%16 068
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.13.19%11 363
