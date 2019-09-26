Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

McDonald : to Test Plant-Based Burger in Canada -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 09:24am EDT

By Heather Haddon

McDonald's Corp. is getting on the plant-based bandwagon.

The world's biggest fast-food company by revenue said Thursday it is testing Beyond Meat Inc. patties at restaurants in Canada for 12 weeks. Dubbed the "P.L.T." for plant, lettuce and tomato, the sandwich will be on sale at 28 restaurants in southwestern Ontario starting Monday.

Many of McDonald's rivals have already introduced meat substitutes made by Beyond Meat or rival Impossible Foods Inc. Sales of plant-based burgers and other meats from those companies have surged this year.

A few months ago, McDonald's executives said they were watching whether the trend would last and those companies could maintain supply before adding meatless products to its menu.

The small 12-week test in Canada will allow McDonald's to better understand customer demand and impact on restaurant operations, said Ann Wahlgren, McDonald's vice president of Global Menu Strategy. Beyond Meat honed a patty recipe specifically for the chain, McDonald's said.

Beyond Meat's shares surged 16% in premarket trading to $160. The stock is up six times its public debut of $25 a share in May. McDonald's shares were unchanged at $213.

Tim Hortons, the coffee-and-doughnut chain owned by Restaurant Brands Inc., introduced Beyond Meat sausage breakfast patties and burgers in Canada this summer. The chain cut back the plant-based burger offering earlier this month, saying demand was better for real beef. Beyond Meat patties are still for sale in Ontario, where McDonald's is testing its own meatless products.

McDonald's has served vegetarian offerings for some time in other markets, such as the McAloo Tikki, made of potatoes and peas, in India. It tested a vegetarian burger made by Nestlé SA earlier this year in Germany.

In Canada, McDonald's P.L.T. will be priced at 6.49 Canadian dollars (US$4.90), McDonald's said. That is slightly more expensive than Tim Hortons retail price of C$5.69 (US$4.36).

--Colin Kellaher contributed to this article.

Write to Heather Haddon at heather.haddon@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEYOND MEAT INC -3.27% 138.32 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.29% 212.63 Delayed Quote.19.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
09:24aMCDONALD : to Test Plant-Based Burger in Canada -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:00aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-index Futures Edge Higher As Trade Deal Hopes Rise
DJ
08:37aMCDONALD : Keurig Dr Pepper in Licensing, Distribution Agreement for McCafe Pack..
DJ
07:55aMcDonald's to Test Plant-Based Burger in Canada -- Update
DJ
07:00aBeyond Meat Shares Surge Premarket After McDonald's Deal
DJ
06:31aMCDONALD : to Test Plant-Based Burger With Beyond Meat Patties in Canada
DJ
06:13aLEARNING MODE : Why We're Testing the P.L.T.
PU
06:01aMCDONALD : Tests New Plant-Based Burger in Canada
AQ
09/25MCDONALD : to Acquire Apprente, An Early Stage Leader in Voice Technology; Move ..
AQ
09/25MCDONALD : enlists Alexa and Google to help with its hiring
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 21 108 M
EBIT 2019 9 240 M
Net income 2019 6 119 M
Debt 2019 32 944 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 26,6x
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
EV / Sales2019 9,21x
EV / Sales2020 9,04x
Capitalization 161 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 232,66  $
Last Close Price 212,63  $
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION19.74%161 481
YUM BRANDS22.11%33 931
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.89.73%22 711
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC36.94%18 360
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC35.40%17 108
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.-2.64%9 956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group