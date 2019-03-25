McDonald : to buy Israel's Dynamic Yield

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A Wall Street Journal report said McDonald's would pay more than $300 million.

The world's biggest fast-food chain operator said it would roll out the technology in its Drive Thru menu at restaurants in the United States in 2019 and then expand the use to other top international markets.

"With this acquisition, we're expanding both our ability to increase the role technology and data will play in our future and the speed with which we'll be able to implement our vision of creating more personalised experiences for our customers," Chief Executive Officer Steve Easterbrook said in a statement.

Dynamic Yield, whose customers include IKEA and URBN, has offices in New York and Tel Aviv.

McDonald's will start integrating the technology into all its digital offerings, such as self-order kiosks and McDonald's Global Mobile App.

(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)