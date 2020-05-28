Log in
Minneapolis Protests Over George Floyd Death Escalate -- Update

05/28/2020 | 12:25pm EDT

By Erin Ailworth and Ben Kesling

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fires continued burning Thursday morning, the remains of clashes last night between police and demonstrators over the death of George Floyd, as protests spread to other U.S. cities.

Firefighters sprayed down a flaming roof of a business as residents took morning walks over broken glass to survey damage, including a McDonald's recognizable only by its salvaged drive-through menu, and a looted Auto Zone with a handmade sign on the smashed front door that said, "Free shit for everybody!"

Wednesday night in Los Angeles, demonstrators marched on a major freeway and at least one protester could be seen in video, verified by Storyful, being injured after falling off a moving police car. Protests also took place in Memphis, Tenn.

Protesters gathered for a second night Wednesday evening outside the Minneapolis Police Department's third precinct, where some had smashed windows on the building and on squad cars the night before. Police stood atop the precinct, intermittently firing smoke, gas and other projectiles in an attempt to disperse the group.

The crowd grew violent late Wednesday evening, looting a Target and Cubs Food supermarket, setting fire to an Auto Zone, and smashing the windows of other nearby businesses.

"The situation near Lake Street and Hiawatha in Minneapolis has evolved into an extremely dangerous situation," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted just after 10:30 p.m. "For everyone's safety, please leave the area and allow firefighters and paramedics to get to the scene."

Residents of Hiawatha Commons, an apartment building on the edge of the shopping plaza that included the looted Target, watched the destruction from their windows and cars.

One resident said she had been sitting in her car since before sunset, just in case she needed to leave quickly.

"We're afraid to go to bed," said the woman, who declined to give her name. "I've never seen this."

In Facebook video that emerged Tuesday, Mr. Floyd, a black man, can be seen being pinned to the ground by a white officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, who has his knee on Mr. Floyd's neck. Other footage later emerged showing two other officers sitting on Mr. Floyd's body. Mr. Floyd is heard pleading that he can't breathe, and eventually loses consciousness. He was pronounced dead later that evening.

Minneapolis police said they arrested Mr. Floyd for using a counterfeit bill, and that he resisted arrest. Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing Mr. Floyd's family, said the man never resisted arrest and shouldn't have been treated so violently.

The four officers involved in the incident were fired Tuesday morning, and federal and state authorities have announced investigations. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for charges to be brought against Mr. Chauvin but didn't say which charges should be sought.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said it would be a shame if "the top count was negligent homicide," in a radio interview Thursday. He also warned of the dangers of an aggressive charge not supported by facts that could lead to a not-guilty verdict.

The charging decision rests with Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. Minneapolis police and Mr. Freeman's office didn't respond to a request for comment.

National police organizations have condemned Mr. Chauvin's actions, and President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the Floyd family.

Police were staged early Thursday in riot gear with helmets, as protesters formed, one man at the front with a bullhorn chanting and yelling.

"This is sad, really, really sad," said Teresa White, 61, a neighborhood resident who stood near the Target store with her sister and surveyed the damage. "How much more are they going to do to our neighborhood and leave? They don't even live here."

Write to Erin Ailworth at Erin.Ailworth@wsj.com and Ben Kesling at benjamin.kesling@wsj.com

