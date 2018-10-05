Summary ToggleNo Trick Here: McDonald's USA Brand New Game Trick. Treat. Win! Offers a 1 in 4 Chance to Win Prizes Instantly

Log in
10/05/2018 | 12:43am CEST

With two ways to play, McDonald's is the go-to place to get the most fun out of Halloween

With the excitement of Halloween approaching, McDonald's is launching a new national game called Trick. Treat. Win! that turns the season's frights into delights. From October 5 through October 31, customers have a 1 in 4 chance to instantly win delicious McDonald's food and awesome prizes.

How to Play the Trick. Treat. Win! Game at McDonald's:

Customers can play by visiting a participating McDonald's restaurant across the U.S. There are two ways to win the spooktacular prizes of the Trick. Treat. Win! Game.

  • Instantly: By peeling game pieces on select McDonald's packaging of iconic menu items, customers have the chance to instantly win craveable and delicious food prizes like fries, a Big Mac® Sandwich, Artisan Chicken or Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Biscuit Sandwich, small McCafé® Frappé, Smoothie or Shake and snack size McFlurry®. Some instant win prizes may also be special prizes like cash, or from game partners, such as PlayStation® Bundles, Monster Jam® Superstore gift cards and more. If the game piece is not an instant win, customers still have a chance to win by redeeming the peeled game piece for Entry Tokens that can be used to enter the Daily Sweepstakes on the McDonald's Mobile app.
  • In Our App: Collect Entry Tokens from peeled game pieces on select McDonald's packaging and use to enter the Daily Sweepstakes in our App for a chance to win a new prize each day. Craveable McDonald's for life is just one of the Daily Sweepstakes prizes. Additional Daily Sweepstakes prizes include an all-new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, Beaches Resorts Luxury Included® Vacations, football fan trips, Universal Parks & Resorts™ trips, and an abundance of cash prizes among many others.

'This Halloween, we're giving customers a month long celebration of trick-or-treating by playing the new Trick. Treat. Win! game at McDonald's,' said Kenny Mitchell, Vice President of Marketing, McDonald's. 'With one in four odds of winning, we're upping the ante with luck, not superstitions.'

Trick. Treat. Win! game pieces can be found on many favorite menu items including a medium hot McCafé® beverage, large hot McCafé® beverage, medium cold McCafé® beverage, medium fountain beverage or Iced Tea, Quarter Pounder® with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish® sandwich, six piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, 10 or 20 piece Chicken McNuggets®, Hash Brown or McMuffin® Sandwich (excluding the Sausage McMuffin® Sandwich).

For more details on the Trick. Treat. Win Game, visit www.TrickTreatWin.com

To celebrate the Trick. Treat. Win! Game, McDonald's promises even more fun this Halloween with this spook-tacular riddle:

October… October… a month full of fright,
But here at McDonald's, this month's a delight.
There are tricks, treats and wins when you come to our door.
With food and prizes and even haunted décor…
Where our Chicago flagship will cause quite a scene,
As the brightest house on the block this Halloween.

Stay tuned for more!

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Nearly 90 percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. Customers can now log online for free at approximately 11,500 participating Wi-Fi enabled McDonald's U.S. restaurants. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER/WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to residents of 50 US & DC 13+. In-Restaurant Game ends 10/31/18, or while Game Pieces last. Subject to Official Rules at participating McDonald's, in the McDonald's App and www.TrickTreatWin.com. See Official Rules for details on how to play without purchase. Void where prohibited.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 22:42:00 UTC
