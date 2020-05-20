Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/20 01:26:26 pm
183.22 USD   +2.03%
01:16pU.S. workplace safety agency steps up COVID-19 inspections
RE
05/19U.S. workers hit McDonald's with class action over COVID-19 safety
RE
05/19LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. workplace safety agency steps up COVID-19 inspections

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man crosses a nearly deserted Fulton Street in the financial district of lower Manhattan in New York

By Tom Hals

The U.S. Labor Department will expand inspections of businesses to reduce job-site hazards related to the new coronavirus as employees begin returning to work across the country, although the policy falls short of demands by worker advocates.

The revised policy, issued late on Tuesday, by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, expands inspections beyond those in healthcare facilities, which the agency said last month it was prioritizing to conserve resources.

OSHA also said it was requiring all businesses to record COVID-19 as a workplace illness where the employer could reasonably determine the infection occurred at work. In early April, OSHA had eased the recording requirements for businesses outside healthcare, first responders and prisons.

OSHA can fine employers for violating workplace safety rules, but only after it conducts inspections and investigations.

The revised policies stopped short of one of the key demands of unions, which have been lobbying lawmakers and have gone to court to try to force OSHA to adopt an emergency temporary standard for workplace safety regarding COVID-19.

A COVID-19 standard would impose requirements on businesses and speed up the enforcement process for companies that don't comply, said David Muraskin of advocacy group Public Justice.

He said employers currently have a general duty to provide a safe workplace by applying guidance from various agencies, but those requirements are often softened with language such as "where possible" and "if feasible."

"That's why people want actual standards," said Muraskin. "It has a real effect. These inspections are likely a way for the administration to claim it is doing something without actually doing anything."

Public Justice represented a workers group that sued Smithfield Foods Inc to try to force the meat producer to boost safety at its Milan, Missouri, plant.

The case was quickly dismissed, but a similar case was brought against McDonald's Corp this week.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
01:16pU.S. workplace safety agency steps up COVID-19 inspections
RE
05/19U.S. workers hit McDonald's with class action over COVID-19 safety
RE
05/19LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05/19MCDONALD : 2020 Shareholders' Meeting Agenda
PU
05/19MCDONALD : Rules of the Meeting
PU
05/19As coronavirus crushes small restaurants, big chains see room to move in
RE
05/19MCDONALD : International organization's complaint says sexual harassment pervade..
AQ
05/19MCDONALD : International organization's complaint alleging sexual harassment per..
AQ
05/19Neither Coronavirus Nor Trade Tensions Can Stop U.S. Companies' Push Into Chi..
DJ
05/18LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 868 M
EBIT 2020 6 587 M
Net income 2020 4 135 M
Debt 2020 33 556 M
Yield 2020 2,83%
P/E ratio 2020 32,4x
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
EV / Sales2020 9,35x
EV / Sales2021 8,02x
Capitalization 134 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 201,90 $
Last Close Price 179,57 $
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Kempczinski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Independent Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Henry Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-9.00%133 520
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.20.54%28 144
YUM BRANDS-13.87%26 144
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.1.54%18 351
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-17.91%15 713
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.25.95%14 474
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group