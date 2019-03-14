Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McDonald's Corporation    MCD

MCDONALD'S CORPORATION

(MCD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Where You Want To Be: The Meaning Of Mentorship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 02:14pm EDT

The 'Where You Want To Be' campaign is McDonald's new effort to help restaurant employees with their long-term career plans which includes a career advising service element offered through the company's comprehensive education program, Archways to Opportunity.

Last year, we issued our Workforce Preparedness Study that sought to understand American opinion of skills development and workforce preparedness across generations. As part of this study, we found out the top desired industries of restaurant employees.

Then we took that information and partnered select restaurant employees with industry experts in the top five industries to give them a chance to experience their future careers under the wings of an expert.Eligible McDonald's U.S. restaurant employees interested in taking part in the career shadow experience were invited to submit a short video application in which they described which of the top five career fields were of most interest to them and how the skills they're learning at McDonald's today will help them get there.

Throughout January and February, the five selected restaurant employees received a career shadow day with their industry expert that gave them a glimpse into their future careers.

Read more about the program on Forbes.com.

Disclaimer

McDonald's Corporation published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 18:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
02:14pWHERE YOU WANT TO BE : The Meaning Of Mentorship
PU
03/13MCDONALD : licensee Premier Capital plans to open two new restaurants in Baltics
AQ
03/13Starbucks Struggles to Beat Hot Startup on Delivery in China
DJ
03/10MCDONALD : Watch McDonald's RightHear audio orientation app in action
AQ
03/08MCDONALD : Summary ToggleMcDonald's Launches Push for Gender Balance and Diversi..
PU
03/08MCDONALD : Checking off the Bucket List
PU
03/08MCDONALD : A Better Version of Herself
PU
03/08MCDONALD : Celebrating and Advancing Women at McDonald's
PU
03/08MCDONALD'S BETTER TOGETHER : Gender Balance and Diversity strategy
PU
03/08MCDONALD : Learning on the Farm
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 910 M
EBIT 2019 9 287 M
Net income 2019 6 165 M
Debt 2019 32 501 M
Yield 2019 2,56%
P/E ratio 2019 22,41
P/E ratio 2020 20,70
EV / Sales 2019 8,22x
EV / Sales 2020 8,16x
Capitalization 139 B
Chart MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McDonald's Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 198 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Easterbrook President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Hernandez Non-Executive Chairman
James R. Sappington Executive VP-Operations & Technology Systems
Kevin M. Ozan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION2.53%139 334
YUM BRANDS7.31%30 225
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC17.44%28 902
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.47.54%17 621
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC22.28%15 541
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.-1.06%10 070
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.