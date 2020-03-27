McEwen Mining Addresses New York Stock Exchange Listing Requirements

Log in
03/27/2020 | 06:01am EDT

TORONTO, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) reports that it has fallen below the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") continued listing requirement related to the price of its common stock. The NYSE requires that the average closing price of a listed company's common stock be above US$1.00 per share, calculated over a period of 30 consecutive trading days. The Company was notified by the NYSE on March 24, 2020 that the average price of its common stock for the previous 30 trading days was below US$1.00 per share.

McEwen Mining intends to take steps to regain compliance of the NYSE continued listing requirements. Under the NYSE's rules, the Company has a period of six months to bring its share price and 30-day average closing share price back above US$1.00. During this period, the Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE, subject to all other continued listing requirements. At the end of the six-month remedy period, if the share price has not recovered, the Company's stock will be subject to NYSE suspension and delisting procedures. The Company's listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") is unaffected by any actions of the NYSE.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information expressed, as at the date of this news release, McEwen Mining Inc.'s (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the corporation to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources and reserves, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. See McEwen Mining's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by management of McEwen Mining Inc.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. It also owns a large copper deposit in Argentina. McEwen’s goal is to create a profitable gold and silver producer focused in the Americas.

McEwen Mining has approximately 400 million shares outstanding. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, owns 20% of the shares.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Relations:Website: www.mcewenmining.com
150 King Street West
(866)-441-0690 Toll Free Suite 2800, P.O. Box 24
(647)-258-0395Facebookfacebook.com/mcewenmining
Toronto, ON, Canada
 Facebookfacebook.com/mcewenrobM5H 1J9
Mihaela Iancu ext. 320  
 Twittertwitter.com/mcewenmining 
info@mcewenmining.com
Twittertwitter.com/robmcewenmux 
   
 Instagraminstagram.com/mcewenmining 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 113 M
EBIT 2020 -5,77 M
Net income 2020 -10,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,35%
P/E ratio 2020 -24,6x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,61x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,60x
Capitalization 296 M
Chart MCEWEN MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
McEwen Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCEWEN MINING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,70  $
Last Close Price 0,74  $
Spread / Highest target 672%
Spread / Average Target 266%
Spread / Lowest Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Ross McEwen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Merushe Verli Chief Financial Officer
Allen Vernon Ambrose Director
Richard W. Brissenden Director
Leanne Marie Baker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCEWEN MINING INC.-41.83%296
BHP GROUP-21.20%87 368
RIO TINTO PLC-16.72%76 460
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-35.76%20 762
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-14.60%14 863
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC9.25%7 451
