Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McEwen Mining Inc.    MUX

MCEWEN MINING INC.

(MUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

McEwen Mining Announces Temporary Suspension of Operations at Black Fox and Gold Bar Mines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 06:01am EDT

TORONTO, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) reports that in order to protect the health of our workforce, their families, and the nearby communities from the spread of COVID-19, both the Black Fox and Gold Bar mines will scale down operations beginning today for a period of 14 days. Certain production and exploration activities will continue at Gold Bar in areas where social distancing can be observed, including ore crushing, irrigation of the heap leach pad, and operation of the process plant. At Black Fox, we expect to continue development activities related to the Froome access ramp. Both sites will continue to be minimally staffed to ensure safety, security and environmental compliance. Our projects in Mexico are continuing to operate normally.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information expressed, as at the date of this news release, McEwen Mining Inc.'s (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, factors associated with fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the corporation to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources and reserves, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. See McEwen Mining's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by management of McEwen Mining Inc.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. It also owns a large copper deposit in Argentina. McEwen’s goal is to create a profitable gold and silver producer focused in the Americas.

McEwen Mining has approximately 400 million shares outstanding. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, owns 20% of the shares.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
 
Investor Relations:

(866)-441-0690 Toll Free
(647)-258-0395

Mihaela Iancu ext. 320

info@mcewenmining.com		Website: www.mcewenmining.com

Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenmining
Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenrob


Twitter: twitter.com/mcewenmining
Twitter: twitter.com/robmcewenmux

Instagram: instagram.com/mcewenmining		150 King Street West
Suite 2800, P.O. Box 24
Toronto, ON, Canada
M5H 1J9

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MCEWEN MINING INC.
06:01aMcEwen Mining Announces Temporary Suspension of Operations at Black Fox and G..
GL
03/23MCEWEN MINING INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/23MCEWEN MINING : Provides Operations Update and Withdraws Production Guidance Due..
AQ
03/20McEwen Mining Provides Operations Update and Withdraws Production Guidance Du..
GL
03/20MCEWEN MINING INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
03/19MCEWEN MINING INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
03/18MCEWEN MINING : Announces Management Change
AQ
03/17MCEWEN MINING INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
03/16MCEWEN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/16MCEWEN MINING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 113 M
EBIT 2020 -5,77 M
Net income 2020 -10,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,30%
P/E ratio 2020 -25,7x
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,72x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,67x
Capitalization 308 M
Chart MCEWEN MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
McEwen Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCEWEN MINING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,70  $
Last Close Price 0,77  $
Spread / Highest target 640%
Spread / Average Target 251%
Spread / Lowest Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Ross McEwen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Merushe Verli Chief Financial Officer
Allen Vernon Ambrose Director
Richard W. Brissenden Director
Leanne Marie Baker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCEWEN MINING INC.-39.37%308
BHP GROUP-19.58%87 714
RIO TINTO PLC-15.17%74 628
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-36.01%20 094
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-16.51%13 846
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC6.40%7 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group