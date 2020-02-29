McEwen Mining : Notice Regrading the PDAC 2020

Dear Shareowners,

Due to the mounting uncertainty about the spread of Covid-19, and concern for the health of our employees and others, we at McEwen Mining have made the difficult decision to cancel our participation to the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in Toronto this year.

Just as our company holds high safety standards, the well-being of our investors and mining colleagues remains a priority. Our thoughts are with everyone affected through this challenging time.

We'll miss you, and look forward to seeing you soon at the next opportunity.

Sincerely,

Rob McEwen

McEwen Mining CEO and Chief Owner