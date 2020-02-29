Log in
McEwen Mining : Notice Regrading the PDAC 2020

02/29/2020 | 11:03pm EST

Dear Shareowners,

Due to the mounting uncertainty about the spread of Covid-19, and concern for the health of our employees and others, we at McEwen Mining have made the difficult decision to cancel our participation to the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention in Toronto this year.

Just as our company holds high safety standards, the well-being of our investors and mining colleagues remains a priority. Our thoughts are with everyone affected through this challenging time.

We'll miss you, and look forward to seeing you soon at the next opportunity.

Sincerely,

Rob McEwen
McEwen Mining CEO and Chief Owner

Disclaimer

McEwen Mining Inc. published this content on 29 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2020 04:02:13 UTC
