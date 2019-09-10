Log in
MCEWEN MINING - MINERA ANDES ACQUIS CORP

(MAQ)
McEwen Mining Minera Andes Acquis : Beaver Creek Precious Metals Conference

09/10/2019

Gold / / Copper

Precious Metals Summit Colorado

September 2019

Cautionary Statement

Risk adverse? Forget about buying our shares.

Past performance is unreliable in predicting the future. Unexpected events can happen and can change forecasts.

MUX

Gold Price 1970 - Present

Gold US$/oz

$2,000

$1,500

$1,000

$1,900

$1,507

7.5x $1,050

+$800

$500

20x

$40

$250

$0

1970

1975

1980

1985

1990

1995

2000

2005

2010

2015

2020

MUX

Source: Bloomberg. As of September 6, 2019.

Financial Assets of Households /

Disposable Personal Income

Q1 1970 - Q4 2018

Everything Bubble?

6

Housing Bubble

Dot-Com Bubble

5

4

3

1970

1978

1986

1994

2002

2010

2018

MUX

Source: Federal Reserve St. Louis, Incrementum AG.

Russell 1000 Growth and Value Spread

Spread

400

Dotcom Bubble

300

200

100

0

-100

-200

-300

1980

1985

1990

1995

2000

2005

2010

2015

2020

MUX

Source: Bloomberg. Monthly chart. As of September 6, 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

McEwen Mining Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 17:41:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Ross McEwen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Colin Paul Sutherland President & Director
Andrew Iaboni Secretary, Treasurer, Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCEWEN MINING - MINERA ANDES ACQUIS CORP0.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD6.08%119 047
BHP GROUP PLC6.47%119 047
RIO TINTO PLC13.10%88 310
RIO TINTO LIMITED15.17%88 310
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.16%31 665
