MCEWEN MINING - MINERA ANDES ACQUIS CORP

(MAQ)
McEwen Mining Minera Andes Acquis : Fact Sheet

0
09/10/2019 | 01:42pm EDT

September 2019

ASSET RICH

GROWING VALUE

LEVERAGE TO GOLD, SILVER & COPPER MARKET LIQUIDITY

Market Cap1

US$663 M

@$1.83

10

$9.50

HIGH BETA

$9.15

TO GOLD

8

Share 6

2.8x

Price

22X

US$ 26X

4

2

0

$0.36

$0.42

$0.65

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

Trading Liquidity1

Common Shares

3.9 M

362 M

3 mo avg daily share

Shares outsanding

377 M fully diluted

volume NYSE & TSX

Rob McEwen, Chief Owner

Invested $164 M

Salary $1 / year

Owns 22% MUX

No Bonus, No Options

$1.83

2020

PRODUCTION COSTS / OZ2

2019E - OPERATIONS

$1,200

$1,120

$1,080

$975

$1,000

$915

$905

$930

$800

$875

$860

$600

$400

$200

$0

El Gallo

San

Black

Gold

José

Fox

Bar

ANNUAL

$1,200

$1,061

$1,000

$800

$887

$600

$400

$200

$0

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019E

Cash Cost All-in Sustaining Cost

ANNUAL PRODUCTION GOLD EQUIVALENT OZ2

CORPORATE RESOURCE & RESERVE3

176

172

Resources

Reserves

154

146

152

koz

121

127

koz

Gold Bar

koz

koz

koz

Measured &

Inferred

Proven &

88

koz

koz

Black Fox/Timmins

Indicated

Probable

koz

El Gallo Mine

GOLD

7.5 Moz

5.8 Moz

740 koz

San José Mine

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019E

SILVER

111 Moz

151 Moz

9 Moz

COPPER

10.2 B lbs

19.3 B lbs

D

1As of September 6, 2019. 2Gold / silver ratio 75:1, 85:1 for 2019, 2019 based on internal estimates.

3For complete reserves and resources table, visit www.mcewenmining.com/Operations/Reserves-and-Resources/default.aspx

CONTACT

1.866.441.0690 x390

Christina McCarthy,

info@mcewenmining.com

Director, Corporate Development

www.mcewenmining.com

MULTIPLE PROJECTS, ONE PRODUCING MINE & ONE 2000 TPD MILL On Prime Segments of the Destor-PorcupineFault

Timmins, Ontario

Canada's Largest Gold Producer

BLACK FOX producing

  • US $35M purchase price represents compelling value
  • 49k oz Au 2018
  • Boosts production & resources
  • + $180M tax pools
  • $18M exploration budget in 2019 to extend mineralization & test new targets

LEXAM ADVANCED EXPLORATION

  • Four projects synergistic with Black Fox
  • Near several producing mines
  • Resources1: 1,469,000 oz Au M&I 954,000 oz Au Inferred

STOCK exploration

  • 2018 initial resource 114 koz @ 2.54 gpt
  • Historic production 137 koz @ 5.5 gpt
  • Only 700 m from our mill

1NI 43-101 Resource, 2013

GOLD BAR

producing

On Battle Mountain-Eureka-Cortez Gold

Trend, Near Barrick's Biggest Gold Mines

2018 Feasibility Study Highlights

Cortez Trend

• +60k oz Gold / year avg production

• Cash costs $770/oz, AISC $843/oz

Central Nevada,

• 3.1 year payback period2

USA

• After- tax IRR: 23% @ $1,250/oz Gold

32% @ $1,350/oz Gold

2$1,250 / oz gold.

Open pit, heap leach 1.0 gpt Gold

In-pit resource: 819,000 oz M&I and 201,000 oz Inferred

Commercial production achieved in May Targeting 70k oz Gold for 2020

Potential to Extend Mine Life:

  1. Gold Bar South
  2. Historic dumps
  3. Sulphide ore

Los Azules

SAN JOSÉ MINE

producing

LOS AZULES

advanced exploration

Surrounds Goldcorp's

Giant Copper Project, 100% Owned,

San Juan,

Cerro Negro Mine

Potential JV

Argentina

49% interest, with Hochschild Mining

2017 Preliminary Economic Assessment:

• High grade underground mine

• Initial capex $2.4 B

8.21 gpt Gold, 579 gpt Silver3

• 3.6 years payback at $3.00/lb Copper

• 5 year mine life

• 36 year mine life

San José

2019E Production (49%):

• 10.2 B lb Copper @ 0.48% Indicated

Santa Cruz,

• 3.2 M oz Silver and 49 k oz Gold

• 19.3 B lb Copper @ 0.33% Inferred

• Cash cost $1.14/lb 1st 13 years

Argentina

(87k oz Gold Eq)

• Permit application for exploitation

3Reserve grades

EL GALLO GOLD

FENIX

residual heap leaching

DEVELOPMENT

Residual heap leaching continuing for

12 year mine life, PEA July 2018

several years

• 47k oz Gold Eq avg annual production

2019E Production:

• Feasibility study Q3 2019

El Gallo Complex

• 16k oz Gold Eq

• Phase 1 permit expected Q3 2019

• Cash cost $733, AISC $771

• $41M initial capex, 4.1 year payback4

Sinaloa, Mexico

4Base case ($1,250/oz Au, $16/oz Ag)

CONTACT

1.866.441.0690 x390

Christina McCarthy,

info@mcewenmining.com

Director, Corporate Development

www.mcewenmining.com

Disclaimer

McEwen Mining Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 17:41:06 UTC
