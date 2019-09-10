McEwen Mining Minera Andes Acquis : Fact Sheet
09/10/2019 | 01:42pm EDT
September 2019
ASSET RICH
GROWING VALUE
LEVERAGE TO GOLD, SILVER & COPPER MARKET LIQUIDITY
Market Cap
1
US$663 M
@$1.83
10
$9.50
HIGH BETA
$9.15
TO GOLD
8
Share
6
2.8x
Price
22X
US$
26X
4
2
0
$0.36
$0.42
$0.65
2006
2008
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
Trading Liquidity
1
Common Shares
3.9 M
362 M
3 mo avg daily share
Shares outsanding
377 M fully diluted
volume NYSE & TSX
Rob McEwen, Chief Owner
Invested $164 M
Salary $1 / year
Owns 22% MUX
No Bonus, No Options
$1.83
2020
2019E - OPERATIONS
$1,200
$1,120
$1,080
$975
$1,000
$915
$905
$930
$800
$875
$860
$600
$400
$200
$0
El Gallo
San
Black
Gold
José
Fox
Bar
ANNUAL
$800
$887
$600
$400
$200
$0
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019E
Cash Cost All-in Sustaining Cost
ANNUAL PRODUCTION GOLD EQUIVALENT OZ
2
CORPORATE RESOURCE & RESERVE
3
176
172
Resources
Reserves
154
146
152
koz
121
127
koz
Gold Bar
koz
koz
koz
Measured &
Inferred
Proven &
88
koz
koz
Black Fox/Timmins
Indicated
Probable
koz
El Gallo Mine
GOLD
7.5 Moz
5.8 Moz
740 koz
San José Mine
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019E
SILVER
111 Moz
151 Moz
9 Moz
COPPER
10.2 B lbs
19.3 B lbs
D
1As of September 6, 2019. 2Gold / silver ratio 75:1, 85:1 for 2019, 2019 based on internal estimates.
3For complete reserves and resources table, visit www.mcewenmining.com/Operations/Reserves-and-Resources/default.aspx
CONTACT
1.866.441.0690 x390
Christina McCarthy,
info@mcewenmining.com
Director, Corporate Development
www.mcewenmining.com
MULTIPLE PROJECTS, ONE PRODUCING MINE & ONE 2000 TPD MILL
On Prime Segments of the Destor-Porcupine Fault
Timmins, Ontario
Canada's Largest Gold Producer
BLACK FOX
producing
US $35M purchase price represents compelling value
49k oz Au 2018
Boosts production & resources
+ $180M tax pools
$18M exploration budget in 2019 to extend mineralization & test new targets
LEXAM ADVANCED EXPLORATION
Four projects synergistic with Black Fox
Near several producing mines
Resources 1: 1,469,000 oz Au M&I 954,000 oz Au Inferred
STOCK exploration
2018 initial resource 114 koz @ 2.54 gpt
Historic production 137 koz @ 5.5 gpt
Only 700 m from our mill
1NI 43-101 Resource, 2013
GOLD BAR
producing
On Battle Mountain-Eureka-Cortez Gold
Trend, Near Barrick's Biggest Gold Mines
2018 Feasibility Study Highlights
Cortez Trend
• +60k oz Gold / year avg production
• Cash costs $770/oz, AISC $843/oz
Central Nevada,
• 3.1 year payback period
2
USA
• After- tax IRR: 23% @ $1,250/oz Gold
32% @ $1,350/oz Gold
2$1,250 / oz gold.
Open pit, heap leach 1.0 gpt Gold
In-pit resource: 819,000 oz M&I and 201,000 oz Inferred
Commercial production achieved in May Targeting 70k oz Gold for 2020
Potential to Extend Mine Life:
Gold Bar South
Historic dumps
Sulphide ore
Los Azules
SAN JOSÉ MINE
producing
LOS AZULES
advanced exploration
Surrounds Goldcorp's
Giant Copper Project, 100% Owned,
San Juan,
Cerro Negro Mine
Potential JV
Argentina
49% interest, with Hochschild Mining
2017 Preliminary Economic Assessment:
• High grade underground mine
• Initial capex $2.4 B
8.21 gpt Gold, 579 gpt Silver
3
• 3.6 years payback at $3.00/lb Copper
• 5 year mine life
• 36 year mine life
San José
2019E Production (49%):
• 10.2 B lb Copper @ 0.48% Indicated
Santa Cruz,
• 3.2 M oz Silver and 49 k oz Gold
• 19.3 B lb Copper @ 0.33% Inferred
• Cash cost $1.14/lb 1st 13 years
Argentina
(87k oz Gold Eq)
• Permit application for exploitation
3Reserve grades
EL GALLO GOLD
FENIX
residual heap leaching
DEVELOPMENT
Residual heap leaching continuing for
12 year mine life, PEA July 2018
several years
• 47k oz Gold Eq avg annual production
2019E Production:
• Feasibility study Q3 2019
El Gallo Complex
• 16k oz Gold Eq
• Phase 1 permit expected Q3 2019
• Cash cost $733, AISC $771
• $41M initial capex, 4.1 year payback
4
Sinaloa, Mexico
4Base case ($1,250/oz Au, $16/oz Ag)
CONTACT
1.866.441.0690 x390
Christina McCarthy,
info@mcewenmining.com
Director, Corporate Development
www.mcewenmining.com
Disclaimer
McEwen Mining Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 17:41:06 UTC
Latest news on MCEWEN MINING - MINERA AND
Chart MCEWEN MINING - MINERA ANDES ACQUIS CORP
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week