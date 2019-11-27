McGrath : 2019 AGM Presentation Opens in a new Window 0 11/27/2019 | 09:58pm EST Send by mail :

Geoff Lucas, CEO Howard Herman, CFO McGrath Limited 2019 Annual General Meeting Thursday 28 November 2019 55 Pyrmont Street, Pyrmont, NSW Summary of FY19 results: Market conditions impacted business performance Statutory $m FY19 FY18 % Change Revenue 82.7 99.2 (17%) EBITDA (10.1) 1.0 n.m (NLAT) (15.6) (63.1) (75%) Cash 10.3 10.9 (6%) Underlying $m FY19 FY18 % Change Revenue 82.7 99.6 (17%) EBITDA (6.4) 5.0 n.m (NLAT) (9.7) (1.5) 555% Revenues

Outperformed the market in new listings and number of sales (1) but challenging market conditions and lower average selling price impacted performance Slowdown in the Project Marketing business with challenging conditions ahead (particularly in NSW Apartment developments) Lower sales transactions continued to impact Auction services and Oxygen businesses in 2H

Underlying EBITDA consistent with guidance

Net Loss After Tax

Adversely impacted by $3.4 impairment charges and onerous contracts provisions of $3.7m mainly relating to the IT strategy reinvigoration as announced at 1H19.

(1) Core Logic n.m. = not meaningful Page 1 TRADING UPDATE Consistent with the previous market update in August 2019 when announcing our FY 19 results, McGrath expects a return to growth in the FY20 year notwithstanding the continued challenging market conditions.

Performance to date has been inline with our internal projections and McGrath expects EBITDA for the first half of the year to be in the range of $1.0. million to $1.5 million (pre the adoption of AASB 16 leasing standard) , a median increase of c.$ 3.8 million over the corresponding prior period. Page 2 KEY PRIORITIES AND OUTLOOK FOR FY20 FY20 outlook

Recent easing of financing restrictions and interest rate reductions is likely to assist in the availability of credit for house borrowers Stabilisation in house prices however tight listing levels are expected to remain and continue to impact transaction volumes McGrath well placed with experienced agents to gain market share as clients look to established brands to transact.

FY20 key priorities

Continued roll out of our reinvigorated IT solution to all offices by early 2020 (80 of the 97 current offices already completed) Continue to establish larger agent teams and further improvement in agent productivity across the network Further roll out of new Franchise offices in select key markets Optimising of company owned office footprint Continued assessment of select value accretive acquisition opportunities

M c G R AT H C O N TA C T S A S S O C I AT E D W I T H T H I S P R E S E N TAT I O N Geoff Lucas Chief Executive Officer Howard Herman Chief Financial Officer Terri Sissian Communications Director Investor Centre Contact Details: Phone +61 2 9386 3333 Email InvestorCentre@mcgrath.com.au

