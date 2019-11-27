McGrath : 2019 AGM - Results of Meeting Opens in a new Window

Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

28 November 2019 - McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) (McGrath) advises the results of McGrath's Annual General Meeting held on 28 November 2019 are set out in the attached document.

All of the resolutions were passed and decided by way of a poll.

