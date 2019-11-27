Log in
MCGRATH LIMITED

(MEA)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/27
0.3 AUD   +3.45%
11/27 MCGRATH : 2019 AGM - Results of Meeting
PU
11/27 MCGRATH : 2019 AGM - Chair and CEO's Address and Trading Update
PU
11/27 MCGRATH : 2019 AGM Presentation
PU
McGrath : 2019 AGM - Results of Meeting Opens in a new Window

0
11/27/2019 | 11:48pm EST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

28 November 2019 - McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) (McGrath) advises the results of McGrath's Annual General Meeting held on 28 November 2019 are set out in the attached document.

All of the resolutions were passed and decided by way of a poll.

For further information please contact:

Media:

Terri Sissian

Communications Director

M: +61 419 881 414

About McGrath

Founded in 1988, McGrath (ASX: MEA) has grown to be one of Australia's most successful residential real estate groups. An integrated real estate services business, McGrath is a total solution company offering agency sales, property management, mortgage broking and career training services. McGrath Estate Agents currently has 97 sales offices located throughout the East Coast of Australia.

For further information please visit www.mcgrath.com.au

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) ABN 61 608 153 779 55 Pyrmont Street, Pyrmont NSW 2009 www.mcgrath.com.au

MCGRATH LIMITED

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

(ASX REPORT)

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Thursday, 28 November, 2019

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote

Manner in which votes were cast in person or by

(as at proxy close):

proxy on a poll (where applicable)

Resolution

Votes

Votes

Discretionary

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Abstain **

Resolution

For

Against

Chairman of Meeting

Discretionary

Abstain

Result

Other Nominated

Person/s

1 ELECTION OF DIRECTOR PETER LEWIS

108,883,934

75,990

156,962

177,795

4,441

112,002,438

158,636

28,716

Carried

20,833

99.86%

0.14%

2

REMUNERATION REPORT

69,763,549

1,895,180

172,562

172,562

46,829

72,848,464

1,895,180

46,829

Carried

0

97.46%

2.54%

3 MCGRATH EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN

99,508,307

9,477,826

150,062

150,062

5,965

102,704,570

9,479,255

5,965

Carried

0

91.55%

8.45%

4

APPROVAL OF ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE

106,230,478

2,731,022

154,962

175,795

4,865

109,452,474

2,731,022

6,294

Carried

CAPACITY UNDER ASX LISTING RULE 7.1A

20,833

97.57%

2.43%

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

Printed: 28/11/2019 3:06:02PM

This report was produced from the Link Market Services System

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Mcgrath Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 04:47:02 UTC
