McGrath : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Options
6,900,000 Options to be issued to the Chief Executive Officer of McGrath in accordance with the McGrath Limited Equity Incentive Plan. As announced to ASX on 23 February 2018, Mr Lucas's Employment Agreement includes a Long Term Incentive component
the Options are the Long Term Incentive component of Mr Lucas's Employment Agreement in respect of FY2020.
3
Principal
terms
of
the
Options have been issued under the McGrath
+securities (e.g. if options,
Limited Equity Incentive Plan.
exercise price and expiry date; if
partly
paid
+securities, the
The Options are subject to certain conditions
amount
outstanding
and
due
including the continued employment of the
dates
for
payment;
if
participant with McGrath and performance
+convertible
securities,
the
hurdles set out in the terms of grant including
conversion price and dates for
an earnings per share target.
conversion)
Each Option has an exercise price of $0.31 per
Option.
Each vested Option is a right to acquire one
Fully Paid Ordinary Share in the capital of
McGrath, on payment of the exercise price, in
accordance with the terms of the grant.
The Options expire on 18 October 2023 (being
the 4th anniversary from the date of grant).
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
After vesting and upon payment of the exercise price, Options may be converted into Fully Paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of McGrath in accordance with the terms of the grant.
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares resulting from that conversion will rank equally with other Fully Paid Shares then on issue.
5
Issue price or consideration
Nil.
6
Purpose of the issue
Grant of Options under the Equity Incentive
(If issued as consideration for
Plan.
the acquisition of assets, clearly
identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes.
23 November 2018.
6c Number of +securities issued Nil.
without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued Nil.
with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued Nil.
with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
6,900,000 Options.
N/A.
6h
If +securities were issued under
N/A.
rule
7.1A
for
non‐cash
consideration, state
date
on
which
valuation
of
consideration
was released
to
ASX Market Announcements
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7.1 - 25,027,490 7.1A - 16,684,993
7
+Issue dates
18 October 2019.
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
167,932,533
Ordinary Shares
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
3,141,665
Performance Rights
9,400,000
Options
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
The same dividend policy will apply to any shares issued on vesting of Options as applies to Fully Paid Ordinary Shares on issue.
