McGrath : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3B New issue announcement Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5 Appendix 3B New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13 Name of entity McGrath Limited (McGrath) ABN 61 608 153 779 We (the entity) give ASX the following information. Part 1 - All issues You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space). + Class of + securities issued or to be issued Number of + securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued Options 6,900,000 Options to be issued to the Chief Executive Officer of McGrath in accordance with the McGrath Limited Equity Incentive Plan. As announced to ASX on 23 February 2018, Mr Lucas's Employment Agreement includes a Long Term Incentive component the Options are the Long Term Incentive component of Mr Lucas's Employment Agreement in respect of FY2020. + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 1 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 3 Principal terms of the Options have been issued under the McGrath +securities (e.g. if options, Limited Equity Incentive Plan. exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the The Options are subject to certain conditions amount outstanding and due including the continued employment of the dates for payment; if participant with McGrath and performance +convertible securities, the hurdles set out in the terms of grant including conversion price and dates for an earnings per share target. conversion) Each Option has an exercise price of $0.31 per Option. Each vested Option is a right to acquire one Fully Paid Ordinary Share in the capital of McGrath, on payment of the exercise price, in accordance with the terms of the grant. The Options expire on 18 October 2023 (being the 4th anniversary from the date of grant). + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 2 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment After vesting and upon payment of the exercise price, Options may be converted into Fully Paid Ordinary Shares in the capital of McGrath in accordance with the terms of the grant. Fully Paid Ordinary Shares resulting from that conversion will rank equally with other Fully Paid Shares then on issue. 5 Issue price or consideration Nil. 6 Purpose of the issue Grant of Options under the Equity Incentive (If issued as consideration for Plan. the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed Yes. 23 November 2018. 6c Number of +securities issued Nil. without security holder approval under rule 7.1 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 3 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 6d Number of +securities issued Nil. with security holder approval under rule 7.1A 6e Number of +securities issued Nil. with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. 6,900,000 Options. N/A. 6h If +securities were issued under N/A. rule 7.1A for non‐cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements 7.1 - 25,027,490 7.1A - 16,684,993 7 +Issue dates 18 October 2019. Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B. 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 167,932,533 Ordinary Shares + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 4 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 3,141,665 Performance Rights 9,400,000 Options 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests) The same dividend policy will apply to any shares issued on vesting of Options as applies to Fully Paid Ordinary Shares on issue. Part 2 - Pro rata issue 11 Is security holder approval N/A. required? 12 Is the issue renounceable or non‐ N/A. renounceable? 13 Ratio in which the +securities N/A. will be offered 14 +Class of +securities to which the N/A. offer relates + Record date to determine N/A. entitlements Will holdings on different N/A. registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements? Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with. Cross reference: rule 7.7. N/A. N/A. + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

