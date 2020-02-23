McGrath : Appendix 4D - Half Year Report Opens in a new Window

This Appendix 4D - Half Year report was authorised for release by McGrath Limited's Board of Directors

McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) has grown to be an integrated real estate services business, offering agency sales, property management, mortgage broking and career training services. McGrath Estate Agents currently has 98 offices located throughout the East Coast of Australia.
McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) ABN 61 608 153 779
McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities
ACN 608 153 779
(the Company or the Consolidated Entity)
Appendix 4D - Half Year Report
Results for announcement to the market
Details of the reporting period and the previous corresponding reporting period
Reporting period: For the half year ended 31 December 2019 (HY20)
Previous period: For the half year ended 31 December 2018 (HY19)
Results for announcement to the market
In accordance with the ASX listing rule 4.2A, enclosed is the Company's Appendix 4D for the half year ended 31 December 2019.
Revenues from ordinary activities
Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of the Company
Net Loss after tax attributable to the Consolidated Entity EBITDA - Statutory1
EBITDA - pre AASB 16 Leases
Period ended
Period ended
Change
31 December 2019
31 December 2018
$'000
$'000
$'000
% Increase
48,904
42,481
6,423
15%
(980)
(9,602)
8,622
90%
(980)
(9,602)
8,622
90%
4,717
(5,772)
10,489
n/m*
1,590
(5,772)
7,362
n/m*
Note: All of the above comparisons are on a statutory basis unless stated.
1 The half year ended 31 December 2018 comparative Statutory figure does not include the impact of AASB 16 Leases. *percentage movement in result not meaningful.
Refer to the attached Directors' Report and Operating and Financial Review for discussion of the results.
Dividend information
There was no final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019 paid during the reporting period.
There is no interim dividend declared or proposed to be paid for the reporting period.
Net tangible assets
31 December 2019
30 June 2019
Net Tangible Assets per security (cents)
7.87
11.02
The decrease in the Net Tangible Assets per security is mainly due to the utilisation of cash reserves for the acquisition of intangibles (primarily being property management rights) during the reporting period.
Audit qualification or review
The Financial Statements were subject to review by the auditors and the review report is attached as part of the Interim Financial Report.
Attachments
The Interim Financial Report of McGrath Limited and its controlled entities for the half year ended 31 December 2019 is attached.
Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
8
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
9
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
10
Condensed Consolidated statement of cash flows
11
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
1
Reporting entity
12
2
Events subsequent to reporting date
12
3
Revenue
12
4
Operating segments
13
5
Taxation
14
6
Intangible assets
14
7
General accounting policies
15
Directors' Declaration
18
Independent Auditor's Review Report
19
Corporate Directory
21
1
McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities
Directors' Report for the Half Year ended 31 December 2019
The Directors present their Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2019. The half year report comprises the results of McGrath Limited (the Company or McGrath) and the subsidiaries (the Consolidated Entity) that it controlled at the end of the period and from time to time throughout the period.
Principal activities and review of operations
The principal activities of the Consolidated Entity during the reporting period were the facilitation of real estate sales and property management services. Revenue is generated from franchise and Company owned operations.
Information on the operations and financial position of the Consolidated Entity is set out in the Operating and Financial Review on pages 3-6 of this Interim Financial Report.
The Consolidated Entity loss after providing for income tax for the half year ended 31 December 2019 amounted to $980,293 (2018: loss of $9,601,556).
Directors
The following persons were Directors of McGrath Limited during the half year ended 31 December 2019:
Mr. Peter Lewis
Chair and Independent Non-executive Director. Member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.
Mr. John McGrath
Executive Director.
Mr. Andrew Robinson
Independent Non-executive Director.
Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.
Mr. Wayne Mo Non-executiveDirector.
Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and member of the Audit and Risk Committee.
Dividends
No dividends were declared and paid during the reporting period (2018: $nil).
Significant changes in state of affairs
There were no significant changes in the state of affairs of the Consolidated Entity during the reporting period and up to the date this report.
Subsequent events
In the interval between 31 December 2019 and the date of this report, there has not arisen any item, transaction or event which significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the Consolidated Entity, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Consolidated Entity in the future financial years.
Rounding of amounts
In accordance with ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financial/Directors' Reports) Instrument 2016/191, amounts in the Interim Financial Report and the Directors' Report have been rounded to the nearest thousand dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Auditor's Independence declaration
The Directors have received a declaration of independence from the Auditor. Refer to page 7.
Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Directors.
Peter Lewis
Chair
24 February 2020
2
McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities
Operating and financial review
Business Overview
The Consolidated Entity operates a diverse business model which provides a range of services that include residential property sales, property management, mortgage broking, auction services and real estate training.
The McGrath Network of real estate offices includes both sales offices operated by the Consolidated Entity (Company owned offices) and sales offices operated by franchisees of the Consolidated Entity (Franchise offices).
The operating segments are:
Company owned sales: This segment undertakes residential property sales on behalf of property vendors through Company owned offices and agents. The segment generates earnings by charging a sales commission to a property vendor upon successful sale of a property. The commission is generally based on a percentage of the property's value.
Company owned property management: This segment directly manages residential properties on behalf of owner clients. The segment generates earnings through charging a commission to manage a property and leasing fees earned upon successful letting of a property.
Franchise services: This segment manages franchise offices that undertake both property sales and property management activities. The segment receives fees from its franchisees that include:
An ongoing franchise fee based on a fixed percentage of the total sales commission paid on the sale of a property (Gross Commission Income);
An ongoing marketing fund contribution based on a fixed percentage of the gross commission income generated by the franchisee; and
A fixed percentage of the Franchisees' property management fees.
Other services: The Consolidated Entity also has a number of other services which complement the service offerings of the segments above. These include:
Mortgage broking services which earn revenue based on an up-front fee and an ongoing trailing commission;
Training services organise a number of Australian residential real estate conferences and receives revenue from fees paid by attendees, exhibitors and sponsors; and
Auction service group generates earnings based on a fixed fee per auction.
Office locations
As at 31 December 2019 the network comprised 32 Company owned offices and 68 Franchise offices. The spread of offices is across the Eastern seaboard as seen in the graphic in Figure 1 below. There was a net increase of 3 offices in the six months since June 2019 with 7 openings and 4 closures.
McGrath continues to focus on agent productivity whilst also recruiting and retaining high performing agents. This is complemented by a focus on learning and development initiatives and data technology improvements to enhance the agent and vendor experience.
Figure 1: McGrath office Network
3
McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities
Income Statement
To assist in the interpretation of the performance of the Consolidated Entity, the results presented below includes the impact on the initial adoption of AASB 16 Leases. Prior to the application of AASB 16, leases were classified as operating leases and payments made under operating leases were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease. AASB 16 introduces a single on-balance sheet lessee accounting model where leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use. The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the future lease payments discounted at the Consolidated Entity's incremental borrowing rate. The lease liability is subsequently increased by the interest cost on the lease liability and decreased by lease payments made. The interest cost is charged to the profit or loss over the lease period and the associated right-of-use asset is depreciated over the lease term on a straight-line basis.
The impact of AASB 16 to the 31 December 2019 half year results is an increase of $3.127 million to EBITDA and a decrease of $35 thousand to loss after income tax, as presented in the table below.
December
December
December
2019
2019
20181
Post AASB 16
Pre AASB 16
$'000
$'000
$'000
Revenue
48,904
48,904
42,481
Cost of sales
(20,155)
(20,155)
(17,545)
Underlying Gross profit
28,749
28,749
24,936
Employee benefits expenses
(15,022)
(15,022)
(15,431)
Other expenses
(9,010)
(12,137)
(12,025)
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
4,717
1,590
(2,520)
Depreciation and amortisation
(4,024)
(1,841)
(2,291)
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
693
(251)
(4,811)
Net finance (expense)/income
(875)
19
128
Loss before income tax
(182)
(232)
(4,683)
Income tax (expense)/benefit
(798)
(783)
1,350
Loss after income tax
(980)
(1,015)
(3,333)
Basic (losses)/earnings per share (cents)
(0.59)
(0.61)
(2.01)
1The half year ended 31 December 2018 figures exclude one off items that will not recur in future years of $3.252 million in onerous contracts and $3.365 million in impairment charges.
Note: The Income statement presented above is a non-IFRS measure and was not subject to review.
4
McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities
Segment revenue and EBITDA
The adoption of AASB 16 improves total company EBITDA by $3.127 million with the Company owned sales segment being impacted the most, increasing by $1.972 million, while the other segments were less impacted, as presented in the table below.
December
December
December
2019
2019
20181
Post AASB 16
Pre AASB 16
$'000
$'000
$'000
Revenue
Company owned sales
31,125
31,125
25,243
Company owned property management
10,123
10,123
9,515
Franchise services
4,615
4,615
4,514
Other operating segments
3,041
3,041
3,209
Total Revenue
48,904
48,904
42,481
EBITDA
Company owned sales
5,236
3,264
(665)
Company owned property management
3,012
2,777
2,578
Franchise services
2,119
2,092
2,012
Other operating segments
(145)
(692)
(1,214)
Corporate
(5,505)
(5,851)
(5,231)
Total EBITDA
4,717
1,590
(2,520)
1The half year ended 31 December 2018 EBITDA figures exclude one off items that will not recur in future years of $3.252 million in onerous contracts. Note: The segment revenue and EBITDA presented above is a non-IFRS measure and was not subject to review.
Balance Sheet
The adoption of AASB 16 has decreased net assets by $1.484 million for the half year ended 31 December 2019. The table below shows the balance sheet pre and post application of AASB 16.
December
December
June
2019
2019
20191
Post AASB 16
Pre AASB 16
$'000
$'000
Total current assets
30,812
31,180
32,310
Total non current assets
43,649
19,143
17,275
Total assets
74,461
50,323
49,585
Total current liabilities
21,733
18,466
15,709
Total non current liabilities
24,340
1,985
3,028
Total liabilities
46,073
20,451
18,737
Total net assets
28,388
29,872
30,848
1The Consolidated Entity has initially applied AASB 16 from 1 July 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying AASB 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application.
Note: The balance sheet presented above is a non-IFRS measure and was not subject to review.
5
McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities
The following segment results for HY20 are excluding the
Australian residential real estate market - McGrath
adoption of AASB 16.
generates the majority of its income from the Australian
Company Owned Sales and Project Marketing
Eastern Seaboard residential real estate market through
commission revenue generated by agents on the sale of
Company owned sales were the major contributor to the
properties, property management commissions and
commissions on the arranging of mortgages.
overall improvement in earnings for HY20 assisted by a 25%
increase in the number of properties sold, resulting in
The risk of a reduction in sales transaction volumes or
segment EBITDA of $3.3 million, up on the HY19 loss of $0.7
prices is a material risk for McGrath and could be
million.
impacted by general economic conditions and factors
There was $2.5 billion in sales value from 1,702 sales in HY20
Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the half year ended 31 December 2019
Notes
December
December
2019
20181
$'000
$'000
Revenue and other income
3
48,904
42,481
Cost of sales
(20,155)
(17,545)
Employee benefits expenses
(15,022)
(15,431)
Directors' fees
(110)
(110)
Professional fees
(911)
(531)
Doubtful debts
(585)
(342)
Occupancy
(1,165)
(3,425)
IT expenses
(2,352)
(2,935)
Communications
(749)
(1,010)
Advertising and promotions
(1,034)
(1,269)
Other expenses
(2,104)
(2,403)
Onerous contract expenses
-
(3,252)
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
4,717
(5,772)
Depreciation and amortisation expenses1
(4,024)
(2,291)
Impairments
-
(3,365)
Finance income
40
128
Finance costs1
(915)
-
Net finance (costs)/income
(875)
128
Loss before income tax
(182)
(11,300)
Income tax (expense)/benefit
5
(798)
1,698
Loss after income tax benefit
(980)
(9,602)
Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to owners of the Company
(980)
(9,602)
Basic losses per share (cents)
(0.59)
(5.79)
Diluted losses per share (cents)
(0.59)
(5.79)
The Consolidated Entity has initially applied AASB 16 from 1 July 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying AASB 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. Following adoption depreciation expense for the right-of-use asset and interest expense on the lease liability is presented separately in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income. See Note 7(c).
The condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income is to be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
8
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019
Notes
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Trade and other receivables
Other assets
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
NON CURRENT ASSETS
Trade and other receivables
Property, plant and equipment
Right-of-use assets2
7(c)
Intangible assets
6
Deferred tax assets
TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS
TOTAL ASSETS
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
Lease liabilities2
7(c)
Provisions
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
Lease liabilities2
7(c)
Provisions
TOTAL NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
TOTAL LIABILITIES
NET ASSETS
EQUITY
Contributed equity
Share-based payment reserve
Accumulated losses
TOTAL EQUITY
December 2019
June 20191
$'000
$'000
8,087 10,289
20,248 19,209
2,477 2,812
30,812 32,310
604 1,999
3,085 1,961
23,851
-
15,263
12,341
846974
43,649 17,275
74,461 49,585
15,231 13,036
4,408-
2,094 2,673
21,733 15,709
161507
22,355-
1,824 2,521
24,340 3,028
46,073 18,737
28,388 30,848
108,416 108,416
858819
(80,886) (78,387)
28,388 30,848
The Consolidated Entity has initially applied AASB 16 from 1 July 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying AASB 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 7(c).
2Following the adoption of AASB 16, the Consolidated Entity has presented right-of-use assets and lease liabilities separately from other assets and liabilities in the statement of financial position.
The condensed consolidated statement of financial position is to be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
9
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity for the half year ended 31 December 2019
Notes
Contributed
Accumulated
Share based
Total equity,
equity
losses
payment
attributable
reserve
to owners of
the Company
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Balance at 30 June 20191
108,416
(78,387)
819
30,848
Adjustment on initial application of AASB 16 (net of tax) 7(c)
-
(1,519)
-
(1,519)
Adjusted balance at 1 July 2019
108,416
(79,906)
819
29,329
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
(980)
-
(980)
Share based payment transactions
-
-
39
39
Balance at 31 December 2019
108,416
(80,886)
858
28,388
Balance at 30 June 2018
103,549
(61,826)
670
42,393
Adjustment on initial application of AASB 9 (net of tax)
-
(988)
-
(988)
Adjusted balance at 1 July 2018
103,549
(62,814)
670
41,405
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
(9,602)
-
(9,602)
Issue of Equity
4,916
-
-
4,916
Aqualand placement costs
(49)
-
-
(49)
Share based payment transactions
-
-
75
75
Balance at 31 December 2018
108,416
(72,416)
745
36,745
The Consolidated Entity has initially applied AASB 16 from 1 July 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying AASB 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 7(c).
The condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
10
Condensed Consolidated statement of cash flows for the half year ended 31 December 2019
Notes
December
December
2019
20181
$'000
$'000
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Receipts from customers
53,437
49,601
Payments to suppliers and employees
(46,952)
(48,923)
Interest paid 2
(915)
-
Interest received
40
128
Income taxes received/(paid)
-
1,320
NET CASH INFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
5,610
2,126
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
3
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(2,055)
(179)
Purchase of intangibles
6
(3,833)
(1,255)
NET CASH OUTFLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(5,888)
(1,431)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issue of share capital
-
4,867
Payment for lease liabilities2
(1,924)
-
NET CASH (OUTFLOW)/INFLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(1,924)
4,867
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(2,202)
5,562
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial year
10,289
10,928
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR
8,087
16,490
The Consolidated Entity has initially applied AASB 16 from 1 July 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying AASB 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 7(c).
The Consolidated Entity has classified:
-cash payments for the principal portion of lease payments as financing activities -cash payments for the interest portion as operating activities
-short-term lease payments, payments for leases of low value assets and variable lease payments excluded in the measurement of the lease liability within operating activities.
The consolidated statement of cash flows is to be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
11
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the half year ended 31 December 2019
Reporting entity
McGrath Limited (the "Company"), is a for-profit company limited by shares incorporated and domiciled in Australia. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("interim financial statements") as at and for the half year ended 31 December 2019 comprise the Company and its subsidiaries ("the Consolidated Entity").
The interim financial statements represents the results, for the Consolidated Entity, for the period from 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019. The comparative information presented in the interim financial statements represents the financial position of the Consolidated Entity as at 30 June 2019 and the Consolidated Entity's performance for the period from
1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018. When the presentation or classification of items in the consolidated interim financial statements have been amended, comparative amounts are also reclassified, unless impractical.
Accounting policies of the Consolidated Entity are set out in Note 7 or in the note to which they relate.
Events subsequent to reporting date
There has not arisen in the interval between 31 December 2019 and the date of this report, any item, transaction or event which significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the Consolidated Entity, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Consolidated Entity in subsequent financial periods.
Revenue
The Consolidated Entities main revenue streams are those described in the last annual financial statement and have been categorised into four segments based on internal operations of the Company.
December
December
2019
2018
$'000
$'000
Company owned sales commission and fees
31,125
25,243
Company owned property management fees
10,123
9,515
Franchise service fees
4,615
4,514
Other revenue
3,041
3,209
Total revenue
48,904
42,481
12
Operating segments
The Consolidated Entity's operations are from Australian sources and therefore no geographical segments are disclosed.
Company
Company
Franchise
Total
Other
Consolidated
owned Sales1
owned
services
reportable
segments
total
Half year ended
property
segments
management
31 December 2019
$'000
Revenue
31,125
Segment profit/(loss) before interest,
5,236
tax, depreciation and amortisation
Unallocated corporate costs
EBITDA
Depreciation and amortisation
(2,051)
Finance costs
(629)
Unallocated corporate depreciation and amortisation Unallocated corporate net finance income
Loss before income tax
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
10,123
4,615
45,863
3,041
48,904
3,012
2,119
10,367
(145)
10,222
(5,505)
4,717
(875)
(22)
(2,948)
(835)
(3,783)
(77)
(9)
(715)
(179)
(894)
(241)
19
(182)
Company
Company
Franchise
Total
Other
Consolidated
owned Sales1
owned
services
reportable
segments
total
Half year ended
property
segments
management
31 December 20182
$'000 $'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Revenue
Segment profit/(loss) before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
Unallocated corporate costs
EBITDA
25,243 9,515
2,578
4,514
39,272
3,209
42,481
2,012
3,695
(4,236)
(541)
(5,231)
(5,772)
Depreciation and amortisation
(13)
(1,081)
Impairments
-
-
Unallocated corporate depreciation and amortisation Unallocated corporate net finance income
Loss before income tax
-
(1,094)
(954)
(2,048)
-
-
(3,365)
(3,365)
(243)
128
(11,300)
1The Company owned Sales revenue from external customers includes sales and project commissions of $21.2 million (31 December 2018: $15.5 million) and $9.9 million in marketing revenue (31 December 2018: $9.7 million).
The Consolidated Entity has initially applied AASB 16 from 1 July 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying AASB 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 7(c).
13
Taxation
December
December
2019
2018
Income tax benefit
$'000
$'000
Current tax expense
Adjustments in respect of income tax of previous years
-
97
-
97
Deferred tax benefit
Origination and reversal of temporary differences
808
(2,623)
Adjustments in respect of deferred tax of previous years
(10)
828
Tax losses recognised
-
-
798
(1,795)
Total income tax expense/(benefit)
798
(1,698)
Reconciliation of income tax benefit
Loss before tax
(182)
(11,300)
At the statutory income tax rate of 30% (2018: 30%)
(55)
(3,390)
Adjustments in respect of previous years income tax
(10)
925
Tax losses not recognised
803
712
Non deductible expenses:
Other
60
55
Income tax expense/(benefit)
798
(1,698)
Tax losses
The Consolidated Entity has tax effected capital tax losses where no deferred tax asset is recognised on the consolidated statement of financial position of $0.9 million (30 June 2019: $0.9 million) which are available for offset against future capital gains subject to continuing to meet relevant statutory tests.
The Consolidated Entity has tax effected income tax losses totalling $4.0 million from financial years ending
30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019 and estimated tax effected income tax losses of $803 thousand for the half year ended 31 December 2019 where no deferred tax asset is recognised on the consolidated statement of financial position which are available for offset against future taxable income.
6
Intangible assets
Property
Management
Rights
Software
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
Consolidated Entity, half year ended 31 December 2019
At 1 July 2019
11,129
1,212
12,341
Additions
2,714
1,119
3,833
Amortisation charge for the period
(690)
(221)
(911)
Disposals
-
-
-
At 31 December 2019
13,153
2,110
15,263
During the half year, the Consolidated Entity acquired three rent rolls in NSW totalling $2.714 million. The software additions include $0.8 million on a new website.
14
General accounting policies
(a) Basis of preparation
These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Act 2001, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 30 June 2019 ('last annual financial statements').
They do not include all of the information required for a complete set of annual financial statements. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Consolidated Entity's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.
The accounting policies are consistent with the 30 June 2019 Annual Financial Report, except for the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below.
These interim financial statements were authorised for issue by the Company's Board of Directors on 24 February 2020.
In accordance with ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financial/Directors' Reports) Instrument 2016/191, amounts in the Financial Statements and the Directors' report have been rounded to the nearest thousand dollars unless otherwise indicated.
(b) Significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with AASB's requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
The significant judgments made by management in applying the Consolidated Entity's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those described in the last annual financial statements, except for new significant judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty related to the application of AASB 16, which is described in Note 7(c).
(c) New and amended standards adopted
The Consolidated Entity has adopted AASB 16 Leases from 1 July 2019. A number of other new or amended standards became effective from 1 January 2019 but they do not have a material effect on the Consolidated Entity's financial statements for the reporting period.
AASB 2018-1 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards: Annual improvements 2015-2017 Cycle;
AASB 2017-7 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards: Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures;
AASB 2017-6 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards: Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation;
AASB 2018-2 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards: Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement; and
Interpretation 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments.
15
General accounting policies (continued)
(c) New and amended standards adopted (continued)
AASB 16 Leases
Definition
AASB 16 introduces a single on-balance sheet lessee accounting model. From 1 July 2019, leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the Consolidated Entity. The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the future lease payments discounted at the Consolidated Entity's incremental borrowing rate. The lease liability is subsequently increased by the interest cost on the lease liability and decreased by lease payments made. The interest cost is charged to the profit or loss over the lease period and the associated right-of-use asset is depreciated over the lease term on a straight-line basis.
In addition, the Consolidated Entity will no longer recognise provisions for operating leases that it assesses to be onerous. Instead, the Consolidated Entity will include these onerous payments under the lease in its lease liability.
The Consolidated Entity has adopted AASB 16 from 1 July 2019 using the modified retrospective transition method. Under this approach the cumulative impact of initial application is recognised in retained earnings on 1 July 2019, with no restatement of comparative information required.
In applying AASB 16 for the first time, the Consolidated Entity has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard:
the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics;
reliance on previous assessments on whether leases are onerous;
exemption of short-term leases, with a term less than 12 months and leases of low-value;
the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and
the use of hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease.
Transition
As a result of finalising the implementation of AASB 16 the following items on balance sheet have been recognised in the opening balance sheet on 1 July 2019:
AASB 16
As reported
Transition
Opening Balance
Impact on application
30 June 2019
Adjustment
1 July 2019
$'000
$'000
$'000
Current assets
Other assets
2,812
(407)
2,405
Non current assets
Right-of-use assets
-
22,826
22,826
Deferred tax assets
974
670
1,644
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
13,036
(301)
12,735
Lease liabilities
-
4,040
4,040
Provisions
2,673
(570)
2,103
Non current liabilities
Lease liabilities
-
21,439
21,439
Total adjustment on equity:
Retained earnings-Accumulated losses
(78,387)
(1,519)
(79,906)
16
General accounting policies (continued)
(c) New and amended standards adopted (continued)
Lease Liabilities
The Consolidated Entity leases offices and equipment. The office rental leases are for fixed periods of 2 to 10 years with extension options. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a range of different terms and conditions. Previously, these leases were classified as either finance or operating leases, in accordance with
AASB 117 Leases, and were charged to the profit and loss on a straight line basis over the life of the asset. On adoption of AASB 16, these leases are recognised on the balance sheet as lease liabilities. The Consolidated Entity has applied judgement to determine the lease term for lease contracts which include renewal options. The assessment of whether the Consolidated Entity is reasonably certain to exercise renewal options impacts the lease term, which significantly affects the amount of the lease liabilities and right-of use assets recognised.
At the date of transition, the present value of the lease liability comprised of:
fixed payments offset by any lease incentives;
variable lease payments linked to an index or rate;
consideration of exercising renewal extension options; and
discounting using the weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 July 2019.
Under AASB 16, payments made are allocated between lease liability and finance costs, with finance costs charged to interest expense over the life of the lease. Payments associated with short-term leases and low value assets are recognised as an expense in the profit and loss on a straight line basis.
Reconciliation of 30 June 2019 operating leases to 1 July 2019 lease liability
$'000
Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 30 June 2019
15,852
Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate of at the date of initial application
(1,691)
Add/(less): adjustments as a result of a different treatment of extension and termination options
11,318
Lease liability recognised as at 1 July 2019
25,479
Current lease liabilities
4,040
Non-current lease liabilities
21,439
25,479
Right-of-use assets
At the date of transition, the cost of the right-of-use assets comprised of:
initial measurement of the liability;
any lease payments pre-commencement date, offset by any lease incentives received; and
reliance on previous assessments on leases which were considered onerous.
Under AASB 16, right-of-use assets will be depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the life of the lease on a straight line basis and will be tested for impairment in accordance with AASB 136 Impairment of Assets .
The Company has categorised the right-of-use assets into the following two categories:
31 December
Opening Balance
2019
1 July 2019
$'000
$'000
Property
22,448
21,203
Equipment
1,403
1,623
Total right-of-use assets
23,851
22,826
Impact for the period
As a result of initially applying AASB 16, in relation to the leases which were previously classified as operating leases, the Consolidated Entity recognised $23.8 million of right-of-use assets and $26.8 million of lease liabilities as at
31 December 2019.
During the six months ended 31 December 2019, the Consolidated Entity has recognised $2.2 million of depreciation expense and $0.9 million of interest expense relating to the associated leases.
17
McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities
Directors' Declaration for the half year ended 31 December 2019
In the opinion of the directors of McGrath Limited:
the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes set out on pages 8-17 are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:
complying with Australian Accounting Standards AASB134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001; and
giving a true and fair view of the Consolidated Entity's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance, for the six month period ended on that date, and
there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.
Signed in accordance with a resolution of the directors.
Peter Lewis
Chair
24 February 2020
18
McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities
