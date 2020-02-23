McGrath : Appendix 4D - Half Year Report Opens in a new Window

Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

McGrath : Appendix 4D - Half Year Report

02/23/2020 | 06:09pm EST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

24 February 2020

ASX Markets Announcement Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Appendix 4D - Half Year Report

Please find attached McGrath Limited's (ASX:MEA) Appendix 4D - Half Year Report

-ENDS-

This Appendix 4D - Half Year report was authorised for release by McGrath Limited's Board of Directors

For Investor and media enquiries, contact:

Geoff Lucas CEO/Howard Herman CFO

Terri Sissian

Tim Allerton

+61 2 9386 3333

+61 419 881 414

+61 412 715 707

About McGrath:

McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) has grown to be an integrated real estate services business, offering agency sales, property management, mortgage broking and career training services. McGrath Estate Agents currently has 98 offices located throughout the East Coast of Australia. For further information, please visit www.mcgrath.com.au.

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) ABN 61 608 153 779 191 New South Head Road, Edgecliff NSW 2027 www.mcgrath.com.au

McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities

ACN 608 153 779

(the Company or the Consolidated Entity)

Appendix 4D - Half Year Report

Results for announcement to the market

Details of the reporting period and the previous corresponding reporting period

Reporting period: For the half year ended 31 December 2019 (HY20)

Previous period: For the half year ended 31 December 2018 (HY19)

Results for announcement to the market

In accordance with the ASX listing rule 4.2A, enclosed is the Company's Appendix 4D for the half year ended 31 December 2019.

Revenues from ordinary activities

Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of the Company

Net Loss after tax attributable to the Consolidated Entity EBITDA - Statutory1

EBITDA - pre AASB 16 Leases

Period ended

Period ended

Change

31 December 2019

31 December 2018

$'000

$'000

$'000

% Increase

48,904

42,481

6,423

15%

(980)

(9,602)

8,622

90%

(980)

(9,602)

8,622

90%

4,717

(5,772)

10,489

n/m*

1,590

(5,772)

7,362

n/m*

Note: All of the above comparisons are on a statutory basis unless stated.

1 The half year ended 31 December 2018 comparative Statutory figure does not include the impact of AASB 16 Leases. *percentage movement in result not meaningful.

Refer to the attached Directors' Report and Operating and Financial Review for discussion of the results.

Dividend information

There was no final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019 paid during the reporting period.

There is no interim dividend declared or proposed to be paid for the reporting period.

Net tangible assets

31 December 2019

30 June 2019

Net Tangible Assets per security (cents)

7.87

11.02

The decrease in the Net Tangible Assets per security is mainly due to the utilisation of cash reserves for the acquisition of intangibles (primarily being property management rights) during the reporting period.

Audit qualification or review

The Financial Statements were subject to review by the auditors and the review report is attached as part of the Interim Financial Report.

Attachments

The Interim Financial Report of McGrath Limited and its controlled entities for the half year ended 31 December 2019 is attached.

McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities

2020 Half Year Report

ACN 608 153 779

McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities

McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities

A.C.N. 608 153 779

Interim Financial Report

For the half year ended 31 December 2019

Interim Financial Report

Directors' report

2

Operating and financial review

3

Auditor's Independence Declaration

7

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

8

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

9

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

10

Condensed Consolidated statement of cash flows

11

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

1

Reporting entity

12

2

Events subsequent to reporting date

12

3

Revenue

12

4

Operating segments

13

5

Taxation

14

6

Intangible assets

14

7

General accounting policies

15

Directors' Declaration

18

Independent Auditor's Review Report

19

Corporate Directory

21

1

McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities

Directors' Report for the Half Year ended 31 December 2019

The Directors present their Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2019. The half year report comprises the results of McGrath Limited (the Company or McGrath) and the subsidiaries (the Consolidated Entity) that it controlled at the end of the period and from time to time throughout the period.

Principal activities and review of operations

The principal activities of the Consolidated Entity during the reporting period were the facilitation of real estate sales and property management services. Revenue is generated from franchise and Company owned operations.

Information on the operations and financial position of the Consolidated Entity is set out in the Operating and Financial Review on pages 3-6 of this Interim Financial Report.

The Consolidated Entity loss after providing for income tax for the half year ended 31 December 2019 amounted to $980,293 (2018: loss of $9,601,556).

Directors

The following persons were Directors of McGrath Limited during the half year ended 31 December 2019:

Mr. Peter Lewis

Chair and Independent Non-executive Director. Member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

Mr. John McGrath

Executive Director.

Mr. Andrew Robinson

Independent Non-executive Director.

Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

Mr. Wayne Mo Non-executiveDirector.

Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and member of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Dividends

No dividends were declared and paid during the reporting period (2018: $nil).

Significant changes in state of affairs

There were no significant changes in the state of affairs of the Consolidated Entity during the reporting period and up to the date this report.

Subsequent events

In the interval between 31 December 2019 and the date of this report, there has not arisen any item, transaction or event which significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the Consolidated Entity, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Consolidated Entity in the future financial years.

Rounding of amounts

In accordance with ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financial/Directors' Reports) Instrument 2016/191, amounts in the Interim Financial Report and the Directors' Report have been rounded to the nearest thousand dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Auditor's Independence declaration

The Directors have received a declaration of independence from the Auditor. Refer to page 7.

Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Directors.

Peter Lewis

Chair

24 February 2020

2

McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities

Operating and financial review

Business Overview

The Consolidated Entity operates a diverse business model which provides a range of services that include residential property sales, property management, mortgage broking, auction services and real estate training.

The McGrath Network of real estate offices includes both sales offices operated by the Consolidated Entity (Company owned offices) and sales offices operated by franchisees of the Consolidated Entity (Franchise offices).

The operating segments are:

Company owned sales: This segment undertakes residential property sales on behalf of property vendors through Company owned offices and agents. The segment generates earnings by charging a sales commission to a property vendor upon successful sale of a property. The commission is generally based on a percentage of the property's value.

Company owned property management: This segment directly manages residential properties on behalf of owner clients. The segment generates earnings through charging a commission to manage a property and leasing fees earned upon successful letting of a property.

Franchise services: This segment manages franchise offices that undertake both property sales and property management activities. The segment receives fees from its franchisees that include:

  • An ongoing franchise fee based on a fixed percentage of the total sales commission paid on the sale of a property (Gross Commission Income);
  • An ongoing marketing fund contribution based on a fixed percentage of the gross commission income generated by the franchisee; and
  • A fixed percentage of the Franchisees' property management fees.

Other services: The Consolidated Entity also has a number of other services which complement the service offerings of the segments above. These include:

  • Mortgage broking services which earn revenue based on an up-front fee and an ongoing trailing commission;
  • Training services organise a number of Australian residential real estate conferences and receives revenue from fees paid by attendees, exhibitors and sponsors; and
  • Auction service group generates earnings based on a fixed fee per auction.

Office locations

As at 31 December 2019 the network comprised 32 Company owned offices and 68 Franchise offices. The spread of offices is across the Eastern seaboard as seen in the graphic in Figure 1 below. There was a net increase of 3 offices in the six months since June 2019 with 7 openings and 4 closures.

McGrath continues to focus on agent productivity whilst also recruiting and retaining high performing agents. This is complemented by a focus on learning and development initiatives and data technology improvements to enhance the agent and vendor experience.

Figure 1: McGrath office Network

3

McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities

Income Statement

To assist in the interpretation of the performance of the Consolidated Entity, the results presented below includes the impact on the initial adoption of AASB 16 Leases. Prior to the application of AASB 16, leases were classified as operating leases and payments made under operating leases were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease. AASB 16 introduces a single on-balance sheet lessee accounting model where leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use. The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the future lease payments discounted at the Consolidated Entity's incremental borrowing rate. The lease liability is subsequently increased by the interest cost on the lease liability and decreased by lease payments made. The interest cost is charged to the profit or loss over the lease period and the associated right-of-use asset is depreciated over the lease term on a straight-line basis.

The impact of AASB 16 to the 31 December 2019 half year results is an increase of $3.127 million to EBITDA and a decrease of $35 thousand to loss after income tax, as presented in the table below.

December

December

December

2019

2019

20181

Post AASB 16

Pre AASB 16

$'000

$'000

$'000

Revenue

48,904

48,904

42,481

Cost of sales

(20,155)

(20,155)

(17,545)

Underlying Gross profit

28,749

28,749

24,936

Employee benefits expenses

(15,022)

(15,022)

(15,431)

Other expenses

(9,010)

(12,137)

(12,025)

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)

4,717

1,590

(2,520)

Depreciation and amortisation

(4,024)

(1,841)

(2,291)

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)

693

(251)

(4,811)

Net finance (expense)/income

(875)

19

128

Loss before income tax

(182)

(232)

(4,683)

Income tax (expense)/benefit

(798)

(783)

1,350

Loss after income tax

(980)

(1,015)

(3,333)

Basic (losses)/earnings per share (cents)

(0.59)

(0.61)

(2.01)

1The half year ended 31 December 2018 figures exclude one off items that will not recur in future years of $3.252 million in onerous contracts and $3.365 million in impairment charges.

Note: The Income statement presented above is a non-IFRS measure and was not subject to review.

4

McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities

Segment revenue and EBITDA

The adoption of AASB 16 improves total company EBITDA by $3.127 million with the Company owned sales segment being impacted the most, increasing by $1.972 million, while the other segments were less impacted, as presented in the table below.

December

December

December

2019

2019

20181

Post AASB 16

Pre AASB 16

$'000

$'000

$'000

Revenue

Company owned sales

31,125

31,125

25,243

Company owned property management

10,123

10,123

9,515

Franchise services

4,615

4,615

4,514

Other operating segments

3,041

3,041

3,209

Total Revenue

48,904

48,904

42,481

EBITDA

Company owned sales

5,236

3,264

(665)

Company owned property management

3,012

2,777

2,578

Franchise services

2,119

2,092

2,012

Other operating segments

(145)

(692)

(1,214)

Corporate

(5,505)

(5,851)

(5,231)

Total EBITDA

4,717

1,590

(2,520)

1The half year ended 31 December 2018 EBITDA figures exclude one off items that will not recur in future years of $3.252 million in onerous contracts. Note: The segment revenue and EBITDA presented above is a non-IFRS measure and was not subject to review.

Balance Sheet

The adoption of AASB 16 has decreased net assets by $1.484 million for the half year ended 31 December 2019. The table below shows the balance sheet pre and post application of AASB 16.

December

December

June

2019

2019

20191

Post AASB 16

Pre AASB 16

$'000

$'000

Total current assets

30,812

31,180

32,310

Total non current assets

43,649

19,143

17,275

Total assets

74,461

50,323

49,585

Total current liabilities

21,733

18,466

15,709

Total non current liabilities

24,340

1,985

3,028

Total liabilities

46,073

20,451

18,737

Total net assets

28,388

29,872

30,848

1The Consolidated Entity has initially applied AASB 16 from 1 July 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying AASB 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application.

Note: The balance sheet presented above is a non-IFRS measure and was not subject to review.

5

McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities

The following segment results for HY20 are excluding the

Australian residential real estate market - McGrath

adoption of AASB 16.

generates the majority of its income from the Australian

Company Owned Sales and Project Marketing

Eastern Seaboard residential real estate market through

commission revenue generated by agents on the sale of

Company owned sales were the major contributor to the

properties, property management commissions and

commissions on the arranging of mortgages.

overall improvement in earnings for HY20 assisted by a 25%

increase in the number of properties sold, resulting in

The risk of a reduction in sales transaction volumes or

segment EBITDA of $3.3 million, up on the HY19 loss of $0.7

prices is a material risk for McGrath and could be

million.

impacted by general economic conditions and factors

There was $2.5 billion in sales value from 1,702 sales in HY20

beyond the Company's control such as housing

affordability, employment, interest rates, domestic

compared to $2.1 billion and 1,367 sales in HY19.

investor growth and demand, foreign investment and

In the past 6 months, there was a net increase of 2 offices,

consumer confidence.

with 5 new office openings and 3 office closures.

Increased competition and disintermediation - McGrath

Company owned property management

operates in a highly competitive environment and

constantly monitors the market and the competitive

Properties under management increased by 7.5% to 8,199 in

environment. McGrath is also potentially exposed to

disintermediation whereby buyers and sellers are able to

HY20, generating $2.8 million EBITDA, an 8% increase on

transact directly in private sale without using the services

HY19.

of an agent. McGrath prides itself on delivering

exceptional client service and providing a market-leading

Franchise services

experience.

Our Franchise network exchanged 4,066 properties during

Digital disruption - McGrath focuses on five key service

offerings including residential property sales, property

HY20 (HY19: 3,495), generating an EBITDA of $2.1 million, up

management, mortgage broking, auction services and

4% on the prior year. The growth in properties exchanged was

career training. As technological advancements occur,

partially offset by a lower average selling price.

there is a risk that new entrants into the market or larger

Over the past 6 months, there has been 2 new office openings

established corporations that may offer alternative

services and products to that of the traditional real

and 1 closure.

estate service offerings. These may impact McGrath's

Other Operating Segments

market share. McGrath continues to monitor the

emergence of these disruptor technologies, and as part

Other operating segments comprise Oxygen Home Loans,

of its longer-term strategy is placing additional emphasis

on innovation and technology throughout the Group to

Auction Services, TRET, IT Network Services and the Marketing

add value to its existing service offerings.

Fund. IT Networking Services and the Marketing Fund are for

the benefit of both the Franchise and Company owned

Loss of key agents - McGrath relies significantly on its

networks.

agents to deliver services to clients and promote the

Mortgage Broking

reputation of the Company through their dealings with

clients. There is a risk that McGrath may lose agents to

Oxygen Home Loans total settlements value of $378 million

competitors and/or other industries. McGrath launched

was down 5% for HY20, impacted by tightening lending

the McGrath Future Program in early 2017, a commission

conditions. At the end of HY20, there were 28 brokers

and incentive program designed to assist in attracting

supporting the network, a decline of 5 from HY19.

and retaining high performing residential sales agents.

Total Real Estate Training (TRET)

Regulatory risks - McGrath currently has business

TRET provides a range of events for principals, agents,

operations in three states and the ACT within Australia,

property managers and real estate professionals to help them

with regulations and legislation varying in each state.

develop their skills and grow their careers. The major event of

McGrath relies on licences and approvals issued by

the year remains AREC, attracting real estate talent Australia

various regulatory bodies to carry out its services.

wide.

Non-compliance may result in penalties and a negative

Auction Services

impact to McGrath's operations and reputation.

Additionally, changes and developments in legislation

Auction Services provides auctioneers to the Company owned

and/or regulation and policy in different jurisdictions

and Franchise segments. There were 2,696 auctions booked in

may impact McGrath's operations. McGrath mitigates

HY20 (HY19: 2,697) representing 41% of all properties listed.

regulatory risks through monitoring the regulatory and

legislative environment, providing appropriate staff

Key Business Risks

training, and maintaining relationships with regulatory

bodies or industry organisations. McGrath also

The Consolidated Entity is subject to various risk factors. Some

participates in various industry events.

of these are specific to its business activities while others are

The Consolidated Entity's strategy takes into account these

of a more general nature. Individually, or in combination,

risks, however predicting future conditions is inherently

these risk factors may affect the future operating and financial

uncertain.

performance of the Consolidated Entity.

6

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the half year ended 31 December 2019

Notes

December

December

2019

20181

$'000

$'000

Revenue and other income

3

48,904

42,481

Cost of sales

(20,155)

(17,545)

Employee benefits expenses

(15,022)

(15,431)

Directors' fees

(110)

(110)

Professional fees

(911)

(531)

Doubtful debts

(585)

(342)

Occupancy

(1,165)

(3,425)

IT expenses

(2,352)

(2,935)

Communications

(749)

(1,010)

Advertising and promotions

(1,034)

(1,269)

Other expenses

(2,104)

(2,403)

Onerous contract expenses

-

(3,252)

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)

4,717

(5,772)

Depreciation and amortisation expenses1

(4,024)

(2,291)

Impairments

-

(3,365)

Finance income

40

128

Finance costs1

(915)

-

Net finance (costs)/income

(875)

128

Loss before income tax

(182)

(11,300)

Income tax (expense)/benefit

5

(798)

1,698

Loss after income tax benefit

(980)

(9,602)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to owners of the Company

(980)

(9,602)

Basic losses per share (cents)

(0.59)

(5.79)

Diluted losses per share (cents)

(0.59)

(5.79)

  • The Consolidated Entity has initially applied AASB 16 from 1 July 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying AASB 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. Following adoption depreciation expense for the right-of-use asset and interest expense on the lease liability is presented separately in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income. See Note 7(c).

The condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income is to be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

8

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019

Notes

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

Trade and other receivables

Other assets

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

NON CURRENT ASSETS

Trade and other receivables

Property, plant and equipment

Right-of-use assets2

7(c)

Intangible assets

6

Deferred tax assets

TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS

TOTAL ASSETS

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

Lease liabilities2

7(c)

Provisions

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

NON CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

Lease liabilities2

7(c)

Provisions

TOTAL NON CURRENT LIABILITIES

TOTAL LIABILITIES

NET ASSETS

EQUITY

Contributed equity

Share-based payment reserve

Accumulated losses

TOTAL EQUITY

December 2019

June 20191

$'000

$'000

8,087 10,289

20,248 19,209

2,477 2,812

30,812 32,310

604 1,999

3,085 1,961

23,851

-

15,263

12,341

846974

43,649 17,275

74,461 49,585

15,231 13,036

4,408-

2,094 2,673

21,733 15,709

161507

22,355-

1,824 2,521

24,340 3,028

46,073 18,737

28,388 30,848

108,416 108,416

858819

(80,886) (78,387)

28,388 30,848

  • The Consolidated Entity has initially applied AASB 16 from 1 July 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying AASB 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 7(c).

2Following the adoption of AASB 16, the Consolidated Entity has presented right-of-use assets and lease liabilities separately from other assets and liabilities in the statement of financial position.

The condensed consolidated statement of financial position is to be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

9

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity for the half year ended 31 December 2019

Notes

Contributed

Accumulated

Share based

Total equity,

equity

losses

payment

attributable

reserve

to owners of

the Company

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance at 30 June 20191

108,416

(78,387)

819

30,848

Adjustment on initial application of AASB 16 (net of tax) 7(c)

-

(1,519)

-

(1,519)

Adjusted balance at 1 July 2019

108,416

(79,906)

819

29,329

Total comprehensive loss for the period

-

(980)

-

(980)

Share based payment transactions

-

-

39

39

Balance at 31 December 2019

108,416

(80,886)

858

28,388

Balance at 30 June 2018

103,549

(61,826)

670

42,393

Adjustment on initial application of AASB 9 (net of tax)

-

(988)

-

(988)

Adjusted balance at 1 July 2018

103,549

(62,814)

670

41,405

Total comprehensive loss for the period

-

(9,602)

-

(9,602)

Issue of Equity

4,916

-

-

4,916

Aqualand placement costs

(49)

-

-

(49)

Share based payment transactions

-

-

75

75

Balance at 31 December 2018

108,416

(72,416)

745

36,745

  • The Consolidated Entity has initially applied AASB 16 from 1 July 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying AASB 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 7(c).

The condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

10

Condensed Consolidated statement of cash flows for the half year ended 31 December 2019

Notes

December

December

2019

20181

$'000

$'000

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Receipts from customers

53,437

49,601

Payments to suppliers and employees

(46,952)

(48,923)

Interest paid 2

(915)

-

Interest received

40

128

Income taxes received/(paid)

-

1,320

NET CASH INFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

5,610

2,126

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

3

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(2,055)

(179)

Purchase of intangibles

6

(3,833)

(1,255)

NET CASH OUTFLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(5,888)

(1,431)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from issue of share capital

-

4,867

Payment for lease liabilities2

(1,924)

-

NET CASH (OUTFLOW)/INFLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(1,924)

4,867

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(2,202)

5,562

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial year

10,289

10,928

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR

8,087

16,490

  • The Consolidated Entity has initially applied AASB 16 from 1 July 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying AASB 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 7(c).
  • The Consolidated Entity has classified:
    -cash payments for the principal portion of lease payments as financing activities -cash payments for the interest portion as operating activities
    -short-term lease payments, payments for leases of low value assets and variable lease payments excluded in the measurement of the lease liability within operating activities.

The consolidated statement of cash flows is to be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

11

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the half year ended 31 December 2019

  • Reporting entity

McGrath Limited (the "Company"), is a for-profit company limited by shares incorporated and domiciled in Australia. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("interim financial statements") as at and for the half year ended 31 December 2019 comprise the Company and its subsidiaries ("the Consolidated Entity").

The interim financial statements represents the results, for the Consolidated Entity, for the period from 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019. The comparative information presented in the interim financial statements represents the financial position of the Consolidated Entity as at 30 June 2019 and the Consolidated Entity's performance for the period from

1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018. When the presentation or classification of items in the consolidated interim financial statements have been amended, comparative amounts are also reclassified, unless impractical.

Accounting policies of the Consolidated Entity are set out in Note 7 or in the note to which they relate.

  • Events subsequent to reporting date

There has not arisen in the interval between 31 December 2019 and the date of this report, any item, transaction or event which significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the Consolidated Entity, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Consolidated Entity in subsequent financial periods.

  • Revenue

The Consolidated Entities main revenue streams are those described in the last annual financial statement and have been categorised into four segments based on internal operations of the Company.

December

December

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Company owned sales commission and fees

31,125

25,243

Company owned property management fees

10,123

9,515

Franchise service fees

4,615

4,514

Other revenue

3,041

3,209

Total revenue

48,904

42,481

12

  • Operating segments

The Consolidated Entity's operations are from Australian sources and therefore no geographical segments are disclosed.

Company

Company

Franchise

Total

Other

Consolidated

owned Sales1

owned

services

reportable

segments

total

Half year ended

property

segments

management

31 December 2019

$'000

Revenue

31,125

Segment profit/(loss) before interest,

5,236

tax, depreciation and amortisation

Unallocated corporate costs

EBITDA

Depreciation and amortisation

(2,051)

Finance costs

(629)

Unallocated corporate depreciation and amortisation Unallocated corporate net finance income

Loss before income tax

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

10,123

4,615

45,863

3,041

48,904

3,012

2,119

10,367

(145)

10,222

(5,505)

4,717

(875)

(22)

(2,948)

(835)

(3,783)

(77)

(9)

(715)

(179)

(894)

(241)

19

(182)

Company

Company

Franchise

Total

Other

Consolidated

owned Sales1

owned

services

reportable

segments

total

Half year ended

property

segments

management

31 December 20182

$'000 $'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Revenue

Segment profit/(loss) before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

Unallocated corporate costs

EBITDA

25,243 9,515

  1. 2,578

4,514

39,272

3,209

42,481

2,012

3,695

(4,236)

(541)

(5,231)

(5,772)

Depreciation and amortisation

(13)

(1,081)

Impairments

-

-

Unallocated corporate depreciation and amortisation Unallocated corporate net finance income

Loss before income tax

-

(1,094)

(954)

(2,048)

-

-

(3,365)

(3,365)

(243)

128

(11,300)

1The Company owned Sales revenue from external customers includes sales and project commissions of $21.2 million (31 December 2018: $15.5 million) and $9.9 million in marketing revenue (31 December 2018: $9.7 million).

  • The Consolidated Entity has initially applied AASB 16 from 1 July 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying AASB 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 7(c).

13

  • Taxation

December

December

2019

2018

Income tax benefit

$'000

$'000

Current tax expense

Adjustments in respect of income tax of previous years

-

97

-

97

Deferred tax benefit

Origination and reversal of temporary differences

808

(2,623)

Adjustments in respect of deferred tax of previous years

(10)

828

Tax losses recognised

-

-

798

(1,795)

Total income tax expense/(benefit)

798

(1,698)

Reconciliation of income tax benefit

Loss before tax

(182)

(11,300)

At the statutory income tax rate of 30% (2018: 30%)

(55)

(3,390)

Adjustments in respect of previous years income tax

(10)

925

Tax losses not recognised

803

712

Non deductible expenses:

Other

60

55

Income tax expense/(benefit)

798

(1,698)

Tax losses

The Consolidated Entity has tax effected capital tax losses where no deferred tax asset is recognised on the consolidated statement of financial position of $0.9 million (30 June 2019: $0.9 million) which are available for offset against future capital gains subject to continuing to meet relevant statutory tests.

The Consolidated Entity has tax effected income tax losses totalling $4.0 million from financial years ending

30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019 and estimated tax effected income tax losses of $803 thousand for the half year ended 31 December 2019 where no deferred tax asset is recognised on the consolidated statement of financial position which are available for offset against future taxable income.

6

Intangible assets

Property

Management

Rights

Software

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

Consolidated Entity, half year ended 31 December 2019

At 1 July 2019

11,129

1,212

12,341

Additions

2,714

1,119

3,833

Amortisation charge for the period

(690)

(221)

(911)

Disposals

-

-

-

At 31 December 2019

13,153

2,110

15,263

During the half year, the Consolidated Entity acquired three rent rolls in NSW totalling $2.714 million. The software additions include $0.8 million on a new website.

14

  • General accounting policies

(a) Basis of preparation

These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Act 2001, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 30 June 2019 ('last annual financial statements').

They do not include all of the information required for a complete set of annual financial statements. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Consolidated Entity's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.

The accounting policies are consistent with the 30 June 2019 Annual Financial Report, except for the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below.

These interim financial statements were authorised for issue by the Company's Board of Directors on 24 February 2020.

In accordance with ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financial/Directors' Reports) Instrument 2016/191, amounts in the Financial Statements and the Directors' report have been rounded to the nearest thousand dollars unless otherwise indicated.

(b) Significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with AASB's requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The significant judgments made by management in applying the Consolidated Entity's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those described in the last annual financial statements, except for new significant judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty related to the application of AASB 16, which is described in Note 7(c).

(c) New and amended standards adopted

The Consolidated Entity has adopted AASB 16 Leases from 1 July 2019. A number of other new or amended standards became effective from 1 January 2019 but they do not have a material effect on the Consolidated Entity's financial statements for the reporting period.

  1. AASB 2018-1 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards: Annual improvements 2015-2017 Cycle;
  2. AASB 2017-7 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards: Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures;
  3. AASB 2017-6 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards: Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation;
  4. AASB 2018-2 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards: Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement; and
  5. Interpretation 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments.

15

  • General accounting policies (continued)

(c) New and amended standards adopted (continued)

AASB 16 Leases

Definition

AASB 16 introduces a single on-balance sheet lessee accounting model. From 1 July 2019, leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the Consolidated Entity. The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the future lease payments discounted at the Consolidated Entity's incremental borrowing rate. The lease liability is subsequently increased by the interest cost on the lease liability and decreased by lease payments made. The interest cost is charged to the profit or loss over the lease period and the associated right-of-use asset is depreciated over the lease term on a straight-line basis.

In addition, the Consolidated Entity will no longer recognise provisions for operating leases that it assesses to be onerous. Instead, the Consolidated Entity will include these onerous payments under the lease in its lease liability.

The Consolidated Entity has adopted AASB 16 from 1 July 2019 using the modified retrospective transition method. Under this approach the cumulative impact of initial application is recognised in retained earnings on 1 July 2019, with no restatement of comparative information required.

In applying AASB 16 for the first time, the Consolidated Entity has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard:

  • the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics;
  • reliance on previous assessments on whether leases are onerous;
  • exemption of short-term leases, with a term less than 12 months and leases of low-value;
  • the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and
  • the use of hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease.

Transition

As a result of finalising the implementation of AASB 16 the following items on balance sheet have been recognised in the opening balance sheet on 1 July 2019:

AASB 16

As reported

Transition

Opening Balance

Impact on application

30 June 2019

Adjustment

1 July 2019

$'000

$'000

$'000

Current assets

Other assets

2,812

(407)

2,405

Non current assets

Right-of-use assets

-

22,826

22,826

Deferred tax assets

974

670

1,644

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

13,036

(301)

12,735

Lease liabilities

-

4,040

4,040

Provisions

2,673

(570)

2,103

Non current liabilities

Lease liabilities

-

21,439

21,439

Total adjustment on equity:

Retained earnings-Accumulated losses

(78,387)

(1,519)

(79,906)

16

  • General accounting policies (continued)

(c) New and amended standards adopted (continued)

Lease Liabilities

The Consolidated Entity leases offices and equipment. The office rental leases are for fixed periods of 2 to 10 years with extension options. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a range of different terms and conditions. Previously, these leases were classified as either finance or operating leases, in accordance with

AASB 117 Leases, and were charged to the profit and loss on a straight line basis over the life of the asset. On adoption of AASB 16, these leases are recognised on the balance sheet as lease liabilities. The Consolidated Entity has applied judgement to determine the lease term for lease contracts which include renewal options. The assessment of whether the Consolidated Entity is reasonably certain to exercise renewal options impacts the lease term, which significantly affects the amount of the lease liabilities and right-of use assets recognised.

At the date of transition, the present value of the lease liability comprised of:

  • fixed payments offset by any lease incentives;
  • variable lease payments linked to an index or rate;
  • consideration of exercising renewal extension options; and
  • discounting using the weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 July 2019.

Under AASB 16, payments made are allocated between lease liability and finance costs, with finance costs charged to interest expense over the life of the lease. Payments associated with short-term leases and low value assets are recognised as an expense in the profit and loss on a straight line basis.

Reconciliation of 30 June 2019 operating leases to 1 July 2019 lease liability

$'000

Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 30 June 2019

15,852

Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate of at the date of initial application

(1,691)

Add/(less): adjustments as a result of a different treatment of extension and termination options

11,318

Lease liability recognised as at 1 July 2019

25,479

Current lease liabilities

4,040

Non-current lease liabilities

21,439

25,479

Right-of-use assets

At the date of transition, the cost of the right-of-use assets comprised of:

  • initial measurement of the liability;
  • any lease payments pre-commencement date, offset by any lease incentives received; and
  • reliance on previous assessments on leases which were considered onerous.

Under AASB 16, right-of-use assets will be depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the life of the lease on a straight line basis and will be tested for impairment in accordance with AASB 136 Impairment of Assets .

The Company has categorised the right-of-use assets into the following two categories:

31 December

Opening Balance

2019

1 July 2019

$'000

$'000

Property

22,448

21,203

Equipment

1,403

1,623

Total right-of-use assets

23,851

22,826

Impact for the period

As a result of initially applying AASB 16, in relation to the leases which were previously classified as operating leases, the Consolidated Entity recognised $23.8 million of right-of-use assets and $26.8 million of lease liabilities as at

31 December 2019.

During the six months ended 31 December 2019, the Consolidated Entity has recognised $2.2 million of depreciation expense and $0.9 million of interest expense relating to the associated leases.

17

McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities

Directors' Declaration for the half year ended 31 December 2019

In the opinion of the directors of McGrath Limited:

  1. the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes set out on pages 8-17 are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:
    1. complying with Australian Accounting Standards AASB134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001; and
    2. giving a true and fair view of the Consolidated Entity's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance, for the six month period ended on that date, and
  3. there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.

Signed in accordance with a resolution of the directors.

Peter Lewis

Chair

24 February 2020

18

McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities

Corporate Directory

STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

The shares of McGrath Limited are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange trading under the ASX Listing Code "MEA".

ACN: 608 153 779

DIRECTORS

Peter Lewis

Chair and Independent Non-executive Director

Andrew Robinson

Independent Non-executive Director

Wayne Mo

Non-executive Director

John McGrath

Executive Director

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Geoff Lucas

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Howard Herman

COMPANY SECRETARY

Melissa Jones

REGISTERED OFFICE

Address

55 Pyrmont Street Pyrmont NSW 2009 Telephone

+61 2 9386 3333 Website www.mcgrath.com.au

SHARE REGISTRY

Address

Link Market Services Limited Locked Bag A14

Sydney South NSW 1235 Telephone (Australia) 1300 554 474 Email

registrars@linkmarketservices.com.au

Website

www.linkmarketservices.com.au

AUDITORS

KPMG

Tower Three

International Towers Sydney

300 Barangaroo Avenue

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

21

Disclaimer

Mcgrath Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 23:08:08 UTC
