McGrath : Appendix 4D - Half Year Report Opens in a new Window

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 24 February 2020 ASX Markets Announcement Office Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000 BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT Appendix 4D - Half Year Report Please find attached McGrath Limited's (ASX:MEA) Appendix 4D - Half Year Report -ENDS- This Appendix 4D - Half Year report was authorised for release by McGrath Limited's Board of Directors For Investor and media enquiries, contact: Geoff Lucas CEO/Howard Herman CFO Terri Sissian Tim Allerton +61 2 9386 3333 +61 419 881 414 +61 412 715 707 About McGrath: McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) has grown to be an integrated real estate services business, offering agency sales, property management, mortgage broking and career training services. McGrath Estate Agents currently has 98 offices located throughout the East Coast of Australia. For further information, please visit www.mcgrath.com.au. McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) ABN 61 608 153 779 191 New South Head Road, Edgecliff NSW 2027 www.mcgrath.com.au McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities ACN 608 153 779 (the Company or the Consolidated Entity) Appendix 4D - Half Year Report Results for announcement to the market Details of the reporting period and the previous corresponding reporting period Reporting period: For the half year ended 31 December 2019 (HY20) Previous period: For the half year ended 31 December 2018 (HY19) Results for announcement to the market In accordance with the ASX listing rule 4.2A, enclosed is the Company's Appendix 4D for the half year ended 31 December 2019. Revenues from ordinary activities Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of the Company Net Loss after tax attributable to the Consolidated Entity EBITDA - Statutory1 EBITDA - pre AASB 16 Leases Period ended Period ended Change 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 % Increase 48,904 42,481 6,423 15% (980) (9,602) 8,622 90% (980) (9,602) 8,622 90% 4,717 (5,772) 10,489 n/m* 1,590 (5,772) 7,362 n/m* Note: All of the above comparisons are on a statutory basis unless stated. 1 The half year ended 31 December 2018 comparative Statutory figure does not include the impact of AASB 16 Leases. *percentage movement in result not meaningful. Refer to the attached Directors' Report and Operating and Financial Review for discussion of the results. Dividend information There was no final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019 paid during the reporting period. There is no interim dividend declared or proposed to be paid for the reporting period. Net tangible assets 31 December 2019 30 June 2019 Net Tangible Assets per security (cents) 7.87 11.02 The decrease in the Net Tangible Assets per security is mainly due to the utilisation of cash reserves for the acquisition of intangibles (primarily being property management rights) during the reporting period. Audit qualification or review The Financial Statements were subject to review by the auditors and the review report is attached as part of the Interim Financial Report. Attachments The Interim Financial Report of McGrath Limited and its controlled entities for the half year ended 31 December 2019 is attached. McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities 2020 Half Year Report ACN 608 153 779 McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities A.C.N. 608 153 779 Interim Financial Report For the half year ended 31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report Directors' report 2 Operating and financial review 3 Auditor's Independence Declaration 7 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 8 Condensed consolidated statement of financial position 9 Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity 10 Condensed Consolidated statement of cash flows 11 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 1 Reporting entity 12 2 Events subsequent to reporting date 12 3 Revenue 12 4 Operating segments 13 5 Taxation 14 6 Intangible assets 14 7 General accounting policies 15 Directors' Declaration 18 Independent Auditor's Review Report 19 Corporate Directory 21 1 McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities Directors' Report for the Half Year ended 31 December 2019 The Directors present their Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2019. The half year report comprises the results of McGrath Limited (the Company or McGrath) and the subsidiaries (the Consolidated Entity) that it controlled at the end of the period and from time to time throughout the period. Principal activities and review of operations The principal activities of the Consolidated Entity during the reporting period were the facilitation of real estate sales and property management services. Revenue is generated from franchise and Company owned operations. Information on the operations and financial position of the Consolidated Entity is set out in the Operating and Financial Review on pages 3-6 of this Interim Financial Report. The Consolidated Entity loss after providing for income tax for the half year ended 31 December 2019 amounted to $980,293 (2018: loss of $9,601,556). Directors The following persons were Directors of McGrath Limited during the half year ended 31 December 2019: Mr. Peter Lewis Chair and Independent Non-executive Director. Member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Remuneration and Nomination Committee. Mr. John McGrath Executive Director. Mr. Andrew Robinson Independent Non-executive Director. Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee. Mr. Wayne Mo Non-executiveDirector. Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee and member of the Audit and Risk Committee. Dividends No dividends were declared and paid during the reporting period (2018: $nil). Significant changes in state of affairs There were no significant changes in the state of affairs of the Consolidated Entity during the reporting period and up to the date this report. Subsequent events In the interval between 31 December 2019 and the date of this report, there has not arisen any item, transaction or event which significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the Consolidated Entity, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Consolidated Entity in the future financial years. Rounding of amounts In accordance with ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financial/Directors' Reports) Instrument 2016/191, amounts in the Interim Financial Report and the Directors' Report have been rounded to the nearest thousand dollars unless otherwise indicated. Auditor's Independence declaration The Directors have received a declaration of independence from the Auditor. Refer to page 7. Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Directors. Peter Lewis Chair 24 February 2020 2 McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities Operating and financial review Business Overview The Consolidated Entity operates a diverse business model which provides a range of services that include residential property sales, property management, mortgage broking, auction services and real estate training. The McGrath Network of real estate offices includes both sales offices operated by the Consolidated Entity (Company owned offices) and sales offices operated by franchisees of the Consolidated Entity (Franchise offices). The operating segments are: Company owned sales: This segment undertakes residential property sales on behalf of property vendors through Company owned offices and agents. The segment generates earnings by charging a sales commission to a property vendor upon successful sale of a property. The commission is generally based on a percentage of the property's value. Company owned property management: This segment directly manages residential properties on behalf of owner clients. The segment generates earnings through charging a commission to manage a property and leasing fees earned upon successful letting of a property. Franchise services: This segment manages franchise offices that undertake both property sales and property management activities. The segment receives fees from its franchisees that include: An ongoing franchise fee based on a fixed percentage of the total sales commission paid on the sale of a property (Gross Commission Income);

An ongoing marketing fund contribution based on a fixed percentage of the gross commission income generated by the franchisee; and

A fixed percentage of the Franchisees' property management fees. Other services: The Consolidated Entity also has a number of other services which complement the service offerings of the segments above. These include: Mortgage broking services which earn revenue based on an up-front fee and an ongoing trailing commission;

up-front fee and an ongoing trailing commission; Training services organise a number of Australian residential real estate conferences and receives revenue from fees paid by attendees, exhibitors and sponsors; and

Auction service group generates earnings based on a fixed fee per auction. Office locations As at 31 December 2019 the network comprised 32 Company owned offices and 68 Franchise offices. The spread of offices is across the Eastern seaboard as seen in the graphic in Figure 1 below. There was a net increase of 3 offices in the six months since June 2019 with 7 openings and 4 closures. McGrath continues to focus on agent productivity whilst also recruiting and retaining high performing agents. This is complemented by a focus on learning and development initiatives and data technology improvements to enhance the agent and vendor experience. Figure 1: McGrath office Network 3 McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities Income Statement To assist in the interpretation of the performance of the Consolidated Entity, the results presented below includes the impact on the initial adoption of AASB 16 Leases. Prior to the application of AASB 16, leases were classified as operating leases and payments made under operating leases were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease. AASB 16 introduces a single on-balance sheet lessee accounting model where leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use. The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the future lease payments discounted at the Consolidated Entity's incremental borrowing rate. The lease liability is subsequently increased by the interest cost on the lease liability and decreased by lease payments made. The interest cost is charged to the profit or loss over the lease period and the associated right-of-use asset is depreciated over the lease term on a straight-line basis. The impact of AASB 16 to the 31 December 2019 half year results is an increase of $3.127 million to EBITDA and a decrease of $35 thousand to loss after income tax, as presented in the table below. December December December 2019 2019 20181 Post AASB 16 Pre AASB 16 $'000 $'000 $'000 Revenue 48,904 48,904 42,481 Cost of sales (20,155) (20,155) (17,545) Underlying Gross profit 28,749 28,749 24,936 Employee benefits expenses (15,022) (15,022) (15,431) Other expenses (9,010) (12,137) (12,025) Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) 4,717 1,590 (2,520) Depreciation and amortisation (4,024) (1,841) (2,291) Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) 693 (251) (4,811) Net finance (expense)/income (875) 19 128 Loss before income tax (182) (232) (4,683) Income tax (expense)/benefit (798) (783) 1,350 Loss after income tax (980) (1,015) (3,333) Basic (losses)/earnings per share (cents) (0.59) (0.61) (2.01) 1The half year ended 31 December 2018 figures exclude one off items that will not recur in future years of $3.252 million in onerous contracts and $3.365 million in impairment charges. Note: The Income statement presented above is a non-IFRS measure and was not subject to review. Note: The Income statement presented above is a non-IFRS measure and was not subject to review. 4 McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities Segment revenue and EBITDA The adoption of AASB 16 improves total company EBITDA by $3.127 million with the Company owned sales segment being impacted the most, increasing by $1.972 million, while the other segments were less impacted, as presented in the table below. December December December 2019 2019 20181 Post AASB 16 Pre AASB 16 $'000 $'000 $'000 Revenue Company owned sales 31,125 31,125 25,243 Company owned property management 10,123 10,123 9,515 Franchise services 4,615 4,615 4,514 Other operating segments 3,041 3,041 3,209 Total Revenue 48,904 48,904 42,481 EBITDA Company owned sales 5,236 3,264 (665) Company owned property management 3,012 2,777 2,578 Franchise services 2,119 2,092 2,012 Other operating segments (145) (692) (1,214) Corporate (5,505) (5,851) (5,231) Total EBITDA 4,717 1,590 (2,520) 1The half year ended 31 December 2018 EBITDA figures exclude one off items that will not recur in future years of $3.252 million in onerous contracts. Note: The segment revenue and EBITDA presented above is a non-IFRS measure and was not subject to review. Balance Sheet The adoption of AASB 16 has decreased net assets by $1.484 million for the half year ended 31 December 2019. The table below shows the balance sheet pre and post application of AASB 16. December December June 2019 2019 20191 Post AASB 16 Pre AASB 16 $'000 $'000 Total current assets 30,812 31,180 32,310 Total non current assets 43,649 19,143 17,275 Total assets 74,461 50,323 49,585 Total current liabilities 21,733 18,466 15,709 Total non current liabilities 24,340 1,985 3,028 Total liabilities 46,073 20,451 18,737 Total net assets 28,388 29,872 30,848 1The Consolidated Entity has initially applied AASB 16 from 1 July 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying AASB 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. Note: The balance sheet presented above is a non-IFRS measure and was not subject to review. 5 McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities The following segment results for HY20 are excluding the  Australian residential real estate market - McGrath adoption of AASB 16. generates the majority of its income from the Australian Company Owned Sales and Project Marketing Eastern Seaboard residential real estate market through commission revenue generated by agents on the sale of Company owned sales were the major contributor to the properties, property management commissions and commissions on the arranging of mortgages. overall improvement in earnings for HY20 assisted by a 25% increase in the number of properties sold, resulting in The risk of a reduction in sales transaction volumes or segment EBITDA of $3.3 million, up on the HY19 loss of $0.7 prices is a material risk for McGrath and could be million. impacted by general economic conditions and factors There was $2.5 billion in sales value from 1,702 sales in HY20 beyond the Company's control such as housing affordability, employment, interest rates, domestic compared to $2.1 billion and 1,367 sales in HY19. investor growth and demand, foreign investment and In the past 6 months, there was a net increase of 2 offices, consumer confidence. with 5 new office openings and 3 office closures.  Increased competition and disintermediation - McGrath Company owned property management operates in a highly competitive environment and constantly monitors the market and the competitive Properties under management increased by 7.5% to 8,199 in environment. McGrath is also potentially exposed to disintermediation whereby buyers and sellers are able to HY20, generating $2.8 million EBITDA, an 8% increase on transact directly in private sale without using the services HY19. of an agent. McGrath prides itself on delivering exceptional client service and providing a market-leading Franchise services experience. Our Franchise network exchanged 4,066 properties during  Digital disruption - McGrath focuses on five key service offerings including residential property sales, property HY20 (HY19: 3,495), generating an EBITDA of $2.1 million, up management, mortgage broking, auction services and 4% on the prior year. The growth in properties exchanged was career training. As technological advancements occur, partially offset by a lower average selling price. there is a risk that new entrants into the market or larger Over the past 6 months, there has been 2 new office openings established corporations that may offer alternative services and products to that of the traditional real and 1 closure. estate service offerings. These may impact McGrath's Other Operating Segments market share. McGrath continues to monitor the emergence of these disruptor technologies, and as part Other operating segments comprise Oxygen Home Loans, of its longer-term strategy is placing additional emphasis on innovation and technology throughout the Group to Auction Services, TRET, IT Network Services and the Marketing add value to its existing service offerings. Fund. IT Networking Services and the Marketing Fund are for the benefit of both the Franchise and Company owned  Loss of key agents - McGrath relies significantly on its networks. agents to deliver services to clients and promote the Mortgage Broking reputation of the Company through their dealings with clients. There is a risk that McGrath may lose agents to Oxygen Home Loans total settlements value of $378 million competitors and/or other industries. McGrath launched was down 5% for HY20, impacted by tightening lending the McGrath Future Program in early 2017, a commission conditions. At the end of HY20, there were 28 brokers and incentive program designed to assist in attracting supporting the network, a decline of 5 from HY19. and retaining high performing residential sales agents. Total Real Estate Training (TRET)  Regulatory risks - McGrath currently has business TRET provides a range of events for principals, agents, operations in three states and the ACT within Australia, property managers and real estate professionals to help them with regulations and legislation varying in each state. develop their skills and grow their careers. The major event of McGrath relies on licences and approvals issued by the year remains AREC, attracting real estate talent Australia various regulatory bodies to carry out its services. wide. Non-compliance may result in penalties and a negative Auction Services impact to McGrath's operations and reputation.  Additionally, changes and developments in legislation Auction Services provides auctioneers to the Company owned and/or regulation and policy in different jurisdictions and Franchise segments. There were 2,696 auctions booked in may impact McGrath's operations. McGrath mitigates HY20 (HY19: 2,697) representing 41% of all properties listed. regulatory risks through monitoring the regulatory and legislative environment, providing appropriate staff Key Business Risks training, and maintaining relationships with regulatory bodies or industry organisations. McGrath also The Consolidated Entity is subject to various risk factors. Some participates in various industry events. of these are specific to its business activities while others are The Consolidated Entity's strategy takes into account these of a more general nature. Notes December December 2019 20181 $'000 $'000 Revenue and other income 3 48,904 42,481 Cost of sales (20,155) (17,545) Employee benefits expenses (15,022) (15,431) Directors' fees (110) (110) Professional fees (911) (531) Doubtful debts (585) (342) Occupancy (1,165) (3,425) IT expenses (2,352) (2,935) Communications (749) (1,010) Advertising and promotions (1,034) (1,269) Other expenses (2,104) (2,403) Onerous contract expenses - (3,252) Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) 4,717 (5,772) Depreciation and amortisation expenses1 (4,024) (2,291) Impairments - (3,365) Finance income 40 128 Finance costs1 (915) - Net finance (costs)/income (875) 128 Loss before income tax (182) (11,300) Income tax (expense)/benefit 5 (798) 1,698 Loss after income tax benefit (980) (9,602) Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to owners of the Company (980) (9,602) Basic losses per share (cents) (0.59) (5.79) Diluted losses per share (cents) (0.59) (5.79) The condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income is to be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. The condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income is to be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 8 Condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019 Notes CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Trade and other receivables Other assets TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS NON CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables Property, plant and equipment Right-of-use assets2 7(c) Intangible assets 6 Deferred tax assets TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS TOTAL ASSETS CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables Lease liabilities2 7(c) Provisions TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES NON CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables Lease liabilities2 7(c) Provisions TOTAL NON CURRENT LIABILITIES TOTAL LIABILITIES NET ASSETS EQUITY Contributed equity Share-based payment reserve Accumulated losses TOTAL EQUITY December 2019 June 20191 $'000 $'000 8,087 10,289 20,248 19,209 2,477 2,812 30,812 32,310 604 1,999 3,085 1,961 23,851 - 15,263 12,341 846974 43,649 17,275 74,461 49,585 15,231 13,036 4,408- 2,094 2,673 21,733 15,709 161507 22,355- 1,824 2,521 24,340 3,028 46,073 18,737 28,388 30,848 108,416 108,416 858819 (80,886) (78,387) 28,388 30,848 The Consolidated Entity has initially applied AASB 16 from 1 July 2019, using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying AASB 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 7(c). 2Following the adoption of AASB 16, the Consolidated Entity has presented right-of-use assets and lease liabilities separately from other assets and liabilities in the statement of financial position. The condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying AASB 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 7(c). The consolidated statement of cash flows is to be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated and the cumulative effect of initially applying AASB 16 is recognised in retained earnings at the date of initial application. See Note 7(c). The Consolidated Entity has classified:

-cash payments for the principal portion of lease payments as financing activities -cash payments for the interest portion as operating activities

-short-term lease payments, payments for leases of low value assets and variable lease payments excluded in the measurement of the lease liability within operating activities. The consolidated statement of cash flows is to be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 11 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the half year ended 31 December 2019 Reporting entity McGrath Limited (the "Company"), is a for-profit company limited by shares incorporated and domiciled in Australia. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("interim financial statements") as at and for the half year ended 31 December 2019 comprise the Company and its subsidiaries ("the Consolidated Entity"). The interim financial statements represents the results, for the Consolidated Entity, for the period from 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019. The comparative information presented in the interim financial statements represents the financial position of the Consolidated Entity as at 30 June 2019 and the Consolidated Entity's performance for the period from 1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018. When the presentation or classification of items in the consolidated interim financial statements have been amended, comparative amounts are also reclassified, unless impractical. Accounting policies of the Consolidated Entity are set out in Note 7 or in the note to which they relate. Events subsequent to reporting date There has not arisen in the interval between 31 December 2019 and the date of this report, any item, transaction or event which significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the Consolidated Entity, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Consolidated Entity in subsequent financial periods. Revenue The Consolidated Entities main revenue streams are those described in the last annual financial statement and have been categorised into four segments based on internal operations of the Company. December December 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Company owned sales commission and fees 31,125 25,243 Company owned property management fees 10,123 9,515 Franchise service fees 4,615 4,514 Other revenue 3,041 3,209 Total revenue 48,904 42,481 12 Operating segments The Consolidated Entity's operations are from Australian sources and therefore no geographical segments are disclosed. Company Company Franchise Total Other Consolidated owned Sales1 owned services reportable segments total Half year ended property segments management 31 December 2019 $'000 Revenue 31,125 Segment profit/(loss) before interest, 5,236 tax, depreciation and amortisation Unallocated corporate costs EBITDA Depreciation and amortisation (2,051) Finance costs (629) Unallocated corporate depreciation and amortisation Unallocated corporate net finance income Loss before income tax $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 10,123 4,615 45,863 3,041 48,904 3,012 2,119 10,367 (145) 10,222 (5,505) 4,717 (875) (22) (2,948) (835) (3,783) (77) (9) (715) (179) (894) (241) 19 (182) Company Company Franchise Total Other Consolidated owned Sales1 owned services reportable segments total Half year ended property segments management 31 December 20182 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Revenue Segment profit/(loss) before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation Unallocated corporate costs EBITDA 25,243 9,515 2,578 4,514 39,272 3,209 42,481 2,012 3,695 (4,236) (541) (5,231) (5,772) Depreciation and amortisation (13) (1,081) Impairments - - Unallocated corporate depreciation and amortisation Unallocated corporate net finance income Loss before income tax - (1,094) (954) (2,048) - - (3,365) (3,365) (243) 128 (11,300) 1The Company owned Sales revenue from external customers includes sales and project commissions of $21.2 million (31 December 2018: $15.5 million) and $9.9 million in marketing revenue (31 December 2018: $9.7 million). See Note 7(c). See Note 7(c). 13 Taxation December December 2019 2018 Income tax benefit $'000 $'000 Current tax expense Adjustments in respect of income tax of previous years - 97 - 97 Deferred tax benefit Origination and reversal of temporary differences 808 (2,623) Adjustments in respect of deferred tax of previous years (10) 828 Tax losses recognised - - 798 (1,795) Total income tax expense/(benefit) 798 (1,698) Reconciliation of income tax benefit Loss before tax (182) (11,300) At the statutory income tax rate of 30% (2018: 30%) (55) (3,390) Adjustments in respect of previous years income tax (10) 925 Tax losses not recognised 803 712 Non deductible expenses: Other 60 55 Income tax expense/(benefit) 798 (1,698) Tax losses The Consolidated Entity has tax effected capital tax losses where no deferred tax asset is recognised on the consolidated statement of financial position of $0.9 million (30 June 2019: $0.9 million) which are available for offset against future capital gains subject to continuing to meet relevant statutory tests. The Consolidated Entity has tax effected income tax losses totalling $4.0 million from financial years ending 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019 and estimated tax effected income tax losses of $803 thousand for the half year ended 31 December 2019 where no deferred tax asset is recognised on the consolidated statement of financial position which are available for offset against future taxable income. 6 Intangible assets Property Management Rights Software Total $'000 $'000 $'000 Consolidated Entity, half year ended 31 December 2019 At 1 July 2019 11,129 1,212 12,341 Additions 2,714 1,119 3,833 Amortisation charge for the period (690) (221) (911) Disposals - - - At 31 December 2019 13,153 2,110 15,263 During the half year, the Consolidated Entity acquired three rent rolls in NSW totalling $2.714 million. The software additions include $0.8 million on a new website. 14 General accounting policies (a) Basis of preparation These interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Act 2001, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 30 June 2019 ('last annual financial statements'). They do not include all of the information required for a complete set of annual financial statements. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Consolidated Entity's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements. The accounting policies are consistent with the 30 June 2019 Annual Financial Report, except for the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below. These interim financial statements were authorised for issue by the Company's Board of Directors on 24 February 2020. In accordance with ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financial/Directors' Reports) Instrument 2016/191, amounts in the Financial Statements and the Directors' report have been rounded to the nearest thousand dollars unless otherwise indicated. (b) Significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions The preparation of financial statements in conformity with AASB's requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The significant judgments made by management in applying the Consolidated Entity's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those described in the last annual financial statements, except for new significant judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty related to the application of AASB 16, which is described in Note 7(c). (c) New and amended standards adopted The Consolidated Entity has adopted AASB 16 Leases from 1 July 2019. A number of other new or amended standards became effective from 1 January 2019 but they do not have a material effect on the Consolidated Entity's financial statements for the reporting period. AASB 2018-1 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards: Annual improvements 2015-2017 Cycle; AASB 2017-7 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards: Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures; AASB 2017-6 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards: Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation; AASB 2018-2 Amendments to Australian Accounting Standards: Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement; and Interpretation 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments. 15 General accounting policies (continued) (c) New and amended standards adopted (continued) AASB 16 Leases Definition AASB 16 introduces a single on-balance sheet lessee accounting model. From 1 July 2019, leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the Consolidated Entity. The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the future lease payments discounted at the Consolidated Entity's incremental borrowing rate. The lease liability is subsequently increased by the interest cost on the lease liability and decreased by lease payments made. The interest cost is charged to the profit or loss over the lease period and the associated right-of-use asset is depreciated over the lease term on a straight-line basis. In addition, the Consolidated Entity will no longer recognise provisions for operating leases that it assesses to be onerous. Instead, the Consolidated Entity will include these onerous payments under the lease in its lease liability. The Consolidated Entity has adopted AASB 16 from 1 July 2019 using the modified retrospective transition method. Under this approach the cumulative impact of initial application is recognised in retained earnings on 1 July 2019, with no restatement of comparative information required. In applying AASB 16 for the first time, the Consolidated Entity has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard: the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics;

reliance on previous assessments on whether leases are onerous;

exemption of short-term leases, with a term less than 12 months and leases of low-value;

short-term leases, with a term less than 12 months and leases of low-value; the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and

right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and the use of hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease. Transition As a result of finalising the implementation of AASB 16 the following items on balance sheet have been recognised in the opening balance sheet on 1 July 2019: AASB 16 As reported Transition Opening Balance Impact on application 30 June 2019 Adjustment 1 July 2019 $'000 $'000 $'000 Current assets Other assets 2,812 (407) 2,405 Non current assets Right-of-use assets - 22,826 22,826 Deferred tax assets 974 670 1,644 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 13,036 (301) 12,735 Lease liabilities - 4,040 4,040 Provisions 2,673 (570) 2,103 Non current liabilities Lease liabilities - 21,439 21,439 Total adjustment on equity: Retained earnings-Accumulated losses (78,387) (1,519) (79,906) 16 General accounting policies (continued) (c) New and amended standards adopted (continued) Lease Liabilities The Consolidated Entity leases offices and equipment. The office rental leases are for fixed periods of 2 to 10 years with extension options. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a range of different terms and conditions. Previously, these leases were classified as either finance or operating leases, in accordance with AASB 117 Leases, and were charged to the profit and loss on a straight line basis over the life of the asset. On adoption of AASB 16, these leases are recognised on the balance sheet as lease liabilities. The Consolidated Entity has applied judgement to determine the lease term for lease contracts which include renewal options. The assessment of whether the Consolidated Entity is reasonably certain to exercise renewal options impacts the lease term, which significantly affects the amount of the lease liabilities and right-of use assets recognised. At the date of transition, the present value of the lease liability comprised of: fixed payments offset by any lease incentives;

variable lease payments linked to an index or rate;

consideration of exercising renewal extension options; and

discounting using the weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 July 2019. Under AASB 16, payments made are allocated between lease liability and finance costs, with finance costs charged to interest expense over the life of the lease. Payments associated with short-term leases and low value assets are recognised as an expense in the profit and loss on a straight line basis. Reconciliation of 30 June 2019 operating leases to 1 July 2019 lease liability $'000 Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 30 June 2019 15,852 Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate of at the date of initial application (1,691) Add/(less): adjustments as a result of a different treatment of extension and termination options 11,318 Lease liability recognised as at 1 July 2019 25,479 Current lease liabilities 4,040 Non-current lease liabilities 21,439 25,479 Right-of-use assets At the date of transition, the cost of the right-of-use assets comprised of: initial measurement of the liability;

any lease payments pre-commencement date, offset by any lease incentives received; and

pre-commencement date, offset by any lease incentives received; and reliance on previous assessments on leases which were considered onerous. Under AASB 16, right-of-use assets will be depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the life of the lease on a straight line basis and will be tested for impairment in accordance with AASB 136 Impairment of Assets . The Company has categorised the right-of-use assets into the following two categories: 31 December Opening Balance 2019 1 July 2019 $'000 $'000 Property 22,448 21,203 Equipment 1,403 1,623 Total right-of-use assets 23,851 22,826 Impact for the period As a result of initially applying AASB 16, in relation to the leases which were previously classified as operating leases, the Consolidated Entity recognised $23.8 million of right-of-use assets and $26.8 million of lease liabilities as at 31 December 2019. During the six months ended 31 December 2019, the Consolidated Entity has recognised $2.2 million of depreciation expense and $0.9 million of interest expense relating to the associated leases. 17 McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities Directors' Declaration for the half year ended 31 December 2019 In the opinion of the directors of McGrath Limited: the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes set out on pages 8-17 are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including: complying with Australian Accounting Standards AASB134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001; and giving a true and fair view of the Consolidated Entity's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance, for the six month period ended on that date, and there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable. Signed in accordance with a resolution of the directors. Peter Lewis Chair 24 February 2020 18 McGrath Limited and Controlled Entities Corporate Directory STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING The shares of McGrath Limited are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange trading under the ASX Listing Code "MEA". ACN: 608 153 779 DIRECTORS Peter Lewis Chair and Independent Non-executive Director Andrew Robinson Independent Non-executive Director Wayne Mo Non-executive Director John McGrath Executive Director CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Geoff Lucas CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Howard Herman COMPANY SECRETARY Melissa Jones REGISTERED OFFICE Address 55 Pyrmont Street Pyrmont NSW 2009 Telephone +61 2 9386 3333 Website www.mcgrath.com.au SHARE REGISTRY Address Link Market Services Limited Locked Bag A14 Sydney South NSW 1235 Telephone (Australia) 1300 554 474 Email registrars@linkmarketservices.com.au Website www.linkmarketservices.com.au AUDITORS KPMG Tower Three International Towers Sydney 300 Barangaroo Avenue Sydney NSW 2000 Australia 21 Attachments Original document

