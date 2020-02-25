McGrath : Change of Company Secretary Opens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Change of Company Secretary

26 February 2020 - McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.1, Melissa Jones will resign as Company Secretary, effective today, to commence parental leave.

Philip Mackey, from Company Matters has been appointed Company Secretary also effective today, and will be responsible for communication with the ASX in reation to Listing Rule matters in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 12.6.

About McGrath:

McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) has grown to be an integrated real estate services business, offering agency sales, property management, mortgage broking and career training services. McGrath Estate Agents currently has 98 offices located throughout the East Coast of Australia. For further information, please visit www.mcgrath.com.au.

