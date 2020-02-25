Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  McGrath Limited    MEA   AU000000MEA0

MCGRATH LIMITED

(MEA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/24
0.33 AUD   -2.94%
05:49pMCGRATH : Change of Company Secretary Opens in a new Window
PU
02/23MCGRATH : Appendix 4D - Half Year Report Opens in a new Window
PU
02/23MCGRATH : FY20 First Half Results Opens in a new Window
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

McGrath : Change of Company Secretary Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 05:49pm EST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Change of Company Secretary

26 February 2020 - McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.1, Melissa Jones will resign as Company Secretary, effective today, to commence parental leave.

Philip Mackey, from Company Matters has been appointed Company Secretary also effective today, and will be responsible for communication with the ASX in reation to Listing Rule matters in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 12.6.

-ENDS-

This Announcement was authorised for release by McGrath Limited's Board of Directors.

About McGrath:

McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) has grown to be an integrated real estate services business, offering agency sales, property management, mortgage broking and career training services. McGrath Estate Agents currently has 98 offices located throughout the East Coast of Australia. For further information, please visit www.mcgrath.com.au.

For Investor and media enquiries, contact:

Investors

Media

Geoff Lucas CEO / Howard Herman CFO

Terri Sissian

Tim Allerton

+61 2 9386 3333

+61 419 881 414

+61 412 715 707

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) ABN 61 608 153 779 55 Pyrmont Street, Pyrmont NSW 2009 Phone +61 2 9386 3333 |Fax +61 2 9386 3344 www.mcgrath.com.au

Disclaimer

Mcgrath Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 22:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MCGRATH LIMITED
05:49pMCGRATH : Change of Company Secretary Opens in a new Window
PU
02/23MCGRATH : Appendix 4D - Half Year Report Opens in a new Window
PU
02/23MCGRATH : FY20 First Half Results Opens in a new Window
PU
02/23MCGRATH : Half Year 2020 Results Presentation Opens in a new Window
PU
02/10Irish banking shares feel heat after Sinn Fein's strong election showing
RE
02/03No return of bank bonuses, favourite for Irish finance minister says
RE
2019MCGRATH : 2019 AGM - Results of Meeting Opens in a new Window
PU
2019MCGRATH : 2019 AGM - Chair and CEO's Address and Trading Update Opens in a new W..
PU
2019MCGRATH : 2019 AGM Presentation Opens in a new Window
PU
2019MCGRATH : Notice of 2019 AGM, Proxy Form and Question Form Opens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 56,7 M
Chart MCGRATH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
McGrath Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCGRATH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,33  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey P. Lucas Chief Executive Officer
Peter Joseph Lewis Non-Executive Chairman
Howard Herman Chief Financial Officer
John D. McGrath Executive Director
Andrew Robinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCGRATH LIMITED3.03%38
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL7.53%31 912
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.7.67%31 685
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.8.29%21 560
INVITATION HOMES INC.4.27%16 934
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC12.07%16 673
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group