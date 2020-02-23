McGrath : FY20 First Half Results Opens in a new Window

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

McGrath FY20 First Half Results

24 February 2020 - McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) (McGrath or the Company) today announced its FY20 first half results, at the top end of guidance.

1H FY20 vs 1H FY19 results financial snapshot

Revenue up 15% to $48.9 million

EBITDA 1 of $1.6 million, a $4.1 million turnaround from 1H FY19 EBITDA loss of $2.5 million 2

of $1.6 million, a $4.1 million turnaround from 1H FY19 EBITDA loss of $2.5 million Statutory reported EBITDA of $4.7 million following impact of AASB 16 leasing standard

NPAT loss of $0.98 million significantly lower as compared to prior corresponding period ( pcp ) loss of $9.6 million

McGrath noted that an uplift in market sentiment and strong clearance rates, notwithstanding the market's lower listing numbers has contributed to the business performing significantly better in the first half of FY20.

EBITDA of $1.6 million (pre the adoption of the AASB 16 leasing standard) for 1HFY20 is at the top end of the range as communicated at the company's Annual General Meeting on 28 November 2019 and is an increase of $4.1 million over the first half of the prior year.

The turnaround on the prior year is significant and a reflection of the Company's initiatives impacting its bottom line. These initiatives include:

Growing our Company owned store footprint through 3 acquisitions and organic growth

Optimising our Company owned portfolio by consolidating unprofitable offices

Investment in and execution of our Marketing and Technology (Martech) strategy

Over 32 real estate professionals who had previously left McGrath have returned over the past 18 months

Growing our Property Management business organically and via acquisitions, providing stable annuity styled income

Building closer partnerships with the Company's agents and franchisees to increase agent productivity through integration of new data and technology solutions

Mr. Geoff Lucas, CEO of McGrath said "I'm pleased to say that in the face of what has been a challenging property environment, our focus on talent development, improved customer service the execution of our strategy has allowed us to achieve solid results this half. Our Company owned sales division in particular has benefited from improved agent productivity and has contributed a strong uplift in revenue. As the market conditions improved in Q2 of FY20, we were well placed to capitalise on these positive tailwinds.

"We have seen a strong start to activity in January 2020 with an increased number of vendors who have gone to market early and benefitted from strong demand and continued rising values during the last quarter of CY2019. We believe this will have a positive impact on vendor sentiment for the second half", Mr. Lucas added.

Pre adoption of new AASB 16 Leasing standard

Statutory reported loss $5.7m after on off $3.5m imparment charges

1