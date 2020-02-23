McGrath : FY20 First Half Results Opens in a new Window

Strong Balance Sheet
McGrath had a strong balance sheet at 31 December 2019 with no debt, $8.1 million in cash and $28.4 million in net assets. The Company notes that its rent roll is estimated to be worth $52.9 million, of which $39.7 million is not reflected on the balance sheet.
The Board remains focused on conserving cash for business reinvestment and will not pay an interim FY20 dividend. McGrath's dividend policy will be reinstated as soon as it is deemed prudent.
2H FY20 Key Priorities
-
Further agent experience improvements following the successful roll out of our reinvigorated IT solution to offices and the launch of the new mcgrath.com.au platform
-
Continue to develop larger agent teams and further improve agent productivity across the network
-
Further roll out of new Franchise offices in select key markets with a focus on Victoria
-
Continued optimisation of the Company Owned office footprint
-
Continuation of earnings accretive acquisitions
Outlook
-
Easing of financing restrictions and interest rate reductions are assisting in the availability of credit
-
Recent price growth to moderate, however tight listing levels are expected to remain
-
Continued market share gain, with experienced agents and strong brand positioning
-
Ongoing consolidation of a highly fragmented industry
Mr Lucas commented "The improved market conditions from the end of the 2019 calendar year have continued into into 2020, with strong clearance rates, fewer days on market and healthy buyer demand. Market listing volumes remain below prior year, continuing to contribute to stock shortage and solid price gains.
"Industry forecasts indicate increases of 6-10% in sale prices across the Eastern Seaboard during CY2020 and 4-8% into CY2021*. We believe these strong price increases will attract vendors back to the market and we may see new listing volumes start to increase. The increase in stock would moderate price increases.
"Trends for the first half of FY20 have continued into the second half of FY20. Subject to economic conditions, we expect to the turnaround of the business to continue throughout the year, which will manifest in the FY2020 full year results. We will update the market as more information becomes available." concluded Mr. Lucas.
* Domain house prices forecast published on 12 February 2020
-ENDS-
This Announcement was authorised for release by McGrath Limited's Board of Directors.
About McGrath: McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) has grown to be an integrated real estate services business, offering agency sales, property management, mortgage broking and career training services. McGrath currently has 98 offices located throughout the East Coast of Australia. For further information, please visit www.mcgrath.com.au.