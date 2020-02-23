McGrath : Half Year 2020 Results Presentation Opens in a new Window

This Presentation and press release was authorised for release by McGrath Limited's Board of Directors.
About McGrath:
McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) has grown to be an integrated real estate services business, offering agency sales, property management, mortgage broking and career training services. McGrath Estate Agents currently has 98 offices located throughout the East Coast of Australia. For further information, please visitwww.mcgrath.com.au.
Buyer sentiment remains positive off recent price growth. Since the bottom of the national price cycle in June, Australian residential values have grown $900bn(1) taking the asset class value to $7.0tn(2)
Despite this, listed properties remain at subdued
levels (3)
Calculated as difference of Residential Real Estate value difference between CoreLogic Monthly Property Market and Economic Update February 2020 and July 2019
Per CoreLogic Monthly Property Market and Economic Update Residential Real Estate Value February 2020
National listings down 15.7% in 1H FY20 compared to 1H FY19 (per CoreLogic)
$4.1m EBITDA turnaround versus underlying 1H 19
1H 20
1H 20
1H 19
% Change
Group Financial Highlights ($m)
(Statutory)
(Pre AASB16)1
Underlying
(Pre AASB16)
(Post AASB16)
(Pre AASB16)
1
Revenue
48.9
48.9
42.5
15%
EBITDA
4.7
1.6
(2.5)
163%
(NLAT)
(1.0)
(1.0)
(3.3)
70%
1H 20
1H 19 ^
% Change
Key Indicators
# of Properties Sold
5,768
4,862
19%
Value of Properties sold
$5.9bn
$5.2bn
13%
Company Owned
8,199
7,154
15%
Properties Under Management
Adjusted Net Assets1
$72.2m
$71.7m
1%
Underlying EBITDA top end of guidance
Year on Year growth across all business units
Company Owned Sales segment primary contributor in recovery from prior year
Net Loss After Tax
Impacted by $0.8m non cash tax expense
Solid growth across key indicators
^ Adjusted Net Asset comparison is 30 June 2019.
1 This is a non A-IFRS measure. Refer page 14 for calculation of adjusted Net Assets.
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
-
0.0
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(2.1)
(2.1)
-
Purchase of Intangible Assets
(3.8)
(3.8)
(1.4)
Net cash flow from investing activities
(5.9)
(5.9)
(1.4)
Proceeds from issue of share capital
-
-
4.9
Payment for lease liabilities
(1.9)
-
-
Net cash flow from financing activities
(1.9)
0.0
4.9
Opening Balance
10.3
10.3
10.9
Net cash flow
(2.2)
(2.2)
5.6
Closing Balance
8.1
8.1
16.5
$8.1m of cash and no debt
Operating cashflow driven by positive EBITDA result and improvement in working capital
Investment activities relate to
Acquisition of 3 rent rolls in the half
Investment in MarTech and refreshed company owned offices at Hunters Hill, Mosman and our new headquarters in Pyrmont.
1 This is a non A-IFRS measure.
Company Owned Sales driving turnaround
REVENUE
31.1
1H 19
1H 20
25.2
$m
9.5 10.1
4.5
4.6
3.2
3.0
Co Owned Sales
Property management
Franchise
Other segments
3.3
2.8
2.6
EBITDA
2.0
2.1
Pre AASB161
$m
Co Owned Sales
Property management
Franchise
Other segments
(0.7)
(0.7)
(1.2)
This is a non A-IFRS measure.
Source: CoreLogic Daily House Value Index (price movement from 19th May 2019 to 31 Dec 2019)
Company Owned Sales
Improved revenue assisted by buyer sentiment derived from the Sydney market dwelling prices growth of 10.4% since May 20192. Industry listing volumes continue to lag the prior year.
Improved EBITDA contribution due to continued optimisation of Company Owned business and cost initiatives.
Company Owned Property Management
Increase in properties under management (PUM) growing organically and from acquisitions in 1H are yet to fully flow through to management fees and other income.
Continued focus on customer centric approach contributing to the underlying performance of the segment.
Franchise
Net Office Growth of +1 in the period
Other segments
Cost focused initiatives and improvement in sales key indicators had a flow on impact to other segments
Outperformance in Agent Productivity delivering growth in sales values
Avg # Sales per agent per six month period
3.5bn
3.0bn
2.5bn
2.0bn
1.5bn
1.0bn
0.5bn
0.0bn
Gross Sales Volume
+26.5%
Q1
Q2
3.3bn
+2.2%
2.5bn
2.6bn
2.6bn
1.8bn
1.4bn
1.5bn
1.6bn
1.1bn
1.5bn
1.1bn
1.0bn
Improvement in Agent Productivity (adjusted for market volumes) in both Company Owned and Franchise channels as offices continue to
'right size' their businesses focusing on high performing agents/teams
Strong Q2 Gross Sales Volume resulting from improved agent productivity and market conditions
Continued focus on
Agent and customer experience
Talent identification and recruitment
Strong commitment to training and development of junior agents within high performing teams
Industry Leading data provider CoreLogic is in the process of enhancing its reporting suite and as a result the market share information is not available for this report at the time of publishing.
Q1 FY19
Q1 FY20
Q2 FY19
Q2 FY20
Company Owned
Franchise Series1
Estimated at a 4.3% increase based on McGrath's weighted average sales by region of the annual Sales Volume change in settled sales from CoreLogic as at 31 December 2019 - Sydney +12%, Regional NSW -4%, Melbourne +3%, Regional Victoria -5%, Brisbane -6%, Regional Queensland -4% and Canberra 5%.
Increase in Properties under Management yield an increase in Intangible valuations. Estimated Asset value of $52.9m
Property Management Fees (Annualised) ($m)
No. of properties under management (Company Owned)
$m
15.1
PUMs
000s
14.4
14.114.1
7.5
8.2
8.0
7.6
Q3 FY19
Q4 FY19
Q1 FY20
Q2 FY20
Estimated Property Management Value ($m)
Q3 FY19
Q4 FY19
Q1 FY20
Q2 FY20
49.549.450.3
52.9
• Management's estimate of the Property Management rent
roll value is $52.9m based on a 3.5x multiple. Only $13.2m
of this value is held on the Balance Sheet
$m
38.8
38.2
38.3
39.7
10.7
11.1
12.0
13.2
Q3 FY19
Q4 FY19
Q1 FY20
Q2 FY20
On Balance Sheet
Off Balance Sheet
Series3
• The increase In Company Owned properties under
management in Q2 FY20 will flow through to an increase in
management fees in 2020 further boosting the rent roll
value
FY20
Trends for the first half of FY20 have continued into the second half of FY20. Subject to economic conditions, we expect the turnaround of the business to continue throughout the year, which will manifest in the FY2020 full year results
KEY PRIORITIES AND OUTLOOK FOR FY20
2H FY20 Key Priorities
Further agent experience improvements following the highly successful roll out of our reinvigorated IT solution to offices and the launch of the newMcGrath.com.auplatform
Continue to develop larger agent teams and further improve agent productivity across the network
Further roll out of new Franchise offices in select key markets with a focus on Victoria
Continued optimisation of the Company Owned office footprint
Continuation of earnings accretive acquisitions
Outlook
Easing of financing restrictions and interest rate reductions are assisting in the availability of credit
Recent price growth to moderate, however subdued listings level are expected to remain
Continued market share gain with experienced agents and strong brand positioning
Ongoing continued consolidation of a highly fragmented industry
APPENDIX
Business overview by segment
Company Owned
Franchise
Other3
Services
Sales
Property Management
HY19 Revenue
64%
21%
9%
6%
/ EBITDA
Contribution
$3.3m EBITDA1
$2.8m EBITDA1
$2.1m of EBITDA1
($0.7m) of EBITDA1
Generates revenue by
Generates annuity style
Generates revenue from
Mortgage broking generates up
charging the vendors of
revenue through
franchise fees on commission
front commissions and trailing
residential property a
management and leasing
earned from successfully sold
revenue from each loan
commission for successfully
fees
property and property
28 brokers settled 612 mortgages
selling a property
management income
51 property managers
for a value of $378 million
32 offices
8,199 properties under
68 offices
$3.25 billon of loans under
Overview
158 agents
management (leased)
327 agents
management
1,702 property sales
Churn rate of 16%2
4,066 property sales
TRET organises and operates a
$2.5 billion value of
$3.4 billion value of property
number of industry leading
residential real estate conferences
property sales
sales
in Australia
25,402 properties under
48 exclusive auctioneers with 2,696
management
auctions booked (H1 FY19: 2,697)
Note: Pie chart represents revenue contribution of segment. Data for 6 months ending 31 December 2019 unless otherwise stated.
Pre AASB16, a Non A-IFRS measure
2. Churn rate is defined as the total number of properties lost as a percentage of total properties under management as at beginning of Financial Year.
3 Incorporates the mortgage broking, auctioneering and training businesses.
Footprint in core markets
100 McGrath offices1
Office movements since June 2019:
Company Owned
Millers Point | CBD (Jul-19)
Neutral Bay (Sep-19)
Surry Hills (Oct-19)
Castle Cove (Oct-19)
- Pymble (Nov-19)
Northbridge (Dec-19)
Franchise
Dee Why (Oct-19) + Ulladulla (Dec-19)
+ Mollymook (Dec-19)
1. As at 31 December 2019
Profit and loss
Statutory
$m
1H 2020
1H 19
% Change
(Post AASB 16)
Total revenue
48.9
42.5
15%
Cost of sales
(20.2)
(17.5)
15%
Gross Profit
28.7
24.9
15%
Employee benefits expenses
(15.0)
(15.4)
3%
Other expenses
(9.0)
(15.3)
41%
Underlying1
1H 2020
1H 19
% Change
(Pre AASB 16)
48.9
42.5
15%
(20.2)
(17.5)
15%
28.7
24.9
15%
(15.0)
(15.4)
3%
(12.1)
(12.0)
(1%)
EBITDA
4.7
(5.8)
n.m
1.6
(2.5)
n.m
Depreciation and Amortisation
(4.0)
(2.3)
(76%)
Impairments
0.0
(3.4)
100%
EBIT
0.7
(11.4)
n.m
Net finance costs
(0.9)
0.1
784%
Net loss before tax
(0.2)
(11.3)
n.m
Income tax benefit
(0.8)
1.7
(147%)
Net loss after tax
(1.0)
(9.6)
n.m
(1.8)
(2.3)
20%
-
0.0
n/a
(0.3)
(4.8)
n.m
0.0
0.1
85%
(0.2)
(4.7)
n.m
(0.8)
2.4
(133%)
(1.0)
(2.3)
n.m
1. Underlying results adjusted for one-off costs in H1 FY 19, a non A-IFRS measure n.m = not meaningful
Segment performance
Statutory
$m
1H 20
1H 19
% Change
Revenue
Co Owned Sales
31.1
25.2
23%
Property management
10.1
9.5
6%
Franchise
4.6
4.5
2%
Other
3.0
3.2
(5%)
Total Revenue
48.9
42.5
15%
EBITDA (Pre AASB 16)
Co Owned Sales
3.3
(0.9)
n.m
Property management
2.8
2.6
8%
Franchise
2.1
2.0
4%
Other
(0.7)
(4.2)
84%
Corporate
(5.9)
(5.2)
(12%)
Total EBITDA
1.6
(5.8)
n.m
1. Underlying results adjust for one-off costs in H1 FY 19, a non A-IFRS measure n.m = not meaningful
Underlying1
1H 20
1H 19
% Change
31.1
25.2
23%
10.1
9.5
6%
4.6
4.5
2%
3.0
3.2
(5%)
48.9
42.5
15%
3.3
(0.7)
n.m
2.8
2.6
8%
2.1
2.0
4%
(0.7)
(1.2)
43%
(5.9)
(5.2)
(12%)
1.6
(2.5)
163%
Balance Sheet
December
December
June 2019
% Change
$m
2019
2019
(Pre AASB 16)
(Pre AASB16)
(Statutory)
(Pre AASB16)1
Total current assets
30.8
31.2
32.3
(3%)
Total non-current assets
43.6
19.1
17.3
11%
Total assets
74.5
50.3
49.6
1%
Total current liabilities
21.7
18.5
15.7
18%
Total non-current liabilities
24.3
2.0
3.0
(34%)
Total liabilities
46.1
20.5
18.7
9%
Net assets
28.4
29.9
30.8
(3%)
Contributed equity
108.4
108.4
108.4
0%
Share based payment reserve
0.9
0.9
0.8
5%
(Accumulated losses) / retained profits
(80.9)
(79.4)
(78.4)
1%
Total equity
28.4
29.9
30.8
(3%)
Assets not on Balance Sheet2
42.3
42.3
40.9
3%
Adjusted Net Assets1
70.7
72.2
71.7
1%
This is a non A-IFRS measure
Management Valuation calculated on blended valuation multiple of 3.5x on Q2 FY20 Annualised Property management fees ($52.9m) and 2.5x on 1H FY20 Annualised Oxygen trail income.
