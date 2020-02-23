McGrath : Half Year 2020 Results Presentation Opens in a new Window

Log in
McGrath Limited    MEA   AU000000MEA0

MCGRATH LIMITED

(MEA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/20
0.305 AUD   --.--%
MCGRATH : Appendix 4D - Half Year Report
PU
MCGRATH : Half Year 2020 Results Presentation
PU
MCGRATH : FY20 First Half Results
PU
02/23/2020 | 06:04pm EST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

24 February 2020

ASX Markets Announcement Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

BY ELECTRONIC LODGEMENT

Half Year 2020 Results Presentation

Please find attached McGrath Limited's (ASX:MEA ) Half Year 2020 Results presentation.

-ENDS-

This Presentation and press release was authorised for release by McGrath Limited's Board of Directors.

About McGrath:

McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA) has grown to be an integrated real estate services business, offering agency sales, property management, mortgage broking and career training services. McGrath Estate Agents currently has 98 offices located throughout the East Coast of Australia. For further information, please visit www.mcgrath.com.au.

For Investor and media enquiries, contact:

Investors

Media

Geoff Lucas CEO /Howard Herman CFO

Terri Sissian

Tim Allerton

+61 2 9386 3333

+61 419 881 414

+61 412 715 707

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) ABN 61 608 153 779 55 Pyrmont Street, Pyrmont NSW 2009 Phone +61 2 9386 3333 |Fax +61 2 9386 3344 www.mcgrath.com.au

Geoff Lucas, CEO

McGrath Limited (ASX: MEA)

Howard Herman, CFO

Results for the 6 months ended 31 December 2019

24 February 2020

1H FY20 EBITDA result at top end of guidance

Buyer sentiment remains positive off recent price growth. Since the bottom of the national price cycle in June, Australian residential values have grown $900bn(1) taking the asset class value to $7.0tn(2)

Despite this, listed properties remain at subdued

levels (3)

  1. Calculated as difference of Residential Real Estate value difference between CoreLogic Monthly Property Market and Economic Update February 2020 and July 2019
  2. Per CoreLogic Monthly Property Market and Economic Update Residential Real Estate Value February 2020
  3. National listings down 15.7% in 1H FY20 compared to 1H FY19 (per CoreLogic)

Page 1

$4.1m EBITDA turnaround versus underlying 1H 19

1H 20

1H 20

1H 19

% Change

Group Financial Highlights ($m)

(Statutory)

(Pre AASB16)1

Underlying

(Pre AASB16)

(Post AASB16)

(Pre AASB16)

1

Revenue

48.9

48.9

42.5

15%

EBITDA

4.7

1.6

(2.5)

163%

(NLAT)

(1.0)

(1.0)

(3.3)

70%

1H 20

1H 19 ^

% Change

Key Indicators

# of Properties Sold

5,768

4,862

19%

Value of Properties sold

$5.9bn

$5.2bn

13%

Company Owned

8,199

7,154

15%

Properties Under Management

Adjusted Net Assets1

$72.2m

$71.7m

1%

  • Underlying EBITDA top end of guidance
    • Year on Year growth across all business units
    • Company Owned Sales segment primary contributor in recovery from prior year
  • Net Loss After Tax
    • Impacted by $0.8m non cash tax expense
  • Solid growth across key indicators

^ Adjusted Net Asset comparison is 30 June 2019.

1 This is a non A-IFRS measure. Refer page 14 for calculation of adjusted Net Assets.

Page 2

Positive operating cashflows funding investment activities

1H 20

1H 20

1H 19

$m

(Statutory)

(Pre AASB161)

(Pre AASB16)

(Post AASB16)

EBITDA

4.7

1.6

(5.8)

Change in net working capital

1.1

1.5

2.8

Non cash EBITDA items

0.6

0.6

3.7

Net interest received

(0.9)

-

0.1

Income tax received / (paid)

-

-

1.3

Net cash flow from operating activities

5.6

3.7

2.1

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

-

0.0

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(2.1)

(2.1)

-

Purchase of Intangible Assets

(3.8)

(3.8)

(1.4)

Net cash flow from investing activities

(5.9)

(5.9)

(1.4)

Proceeds from issue of share capital

-

-

4.9

Payment for lease liabilities

(1.9)

-

-

Net cash flow from financing activities

(1.9)

0.0

4.9

Opening Balance

10.3

10.3

10.9

Net cash flow

(2.2)

(2.2)

5.6

Closing Balance

8.1

8.1

16.5

  • $8.1m of cash and no debt
  • Operating cashflow driven by positive EBITDA result and improvement in working capital
  • Investment activities relate to
    • Acquisition of 3 rent rolls in the half
    • Investment in MarTech and refreshed company owned offices at Hunters Hill, Mosman and our new headquarters in Pyrmont.

1 This is a non A-IFRS measure.

Page 3

Company Owned Sales driving turnaround

REVENUE

31.1

1H 19

1H 20

25.2

$m

9.5 10.1

4.5

4.6

3.2

3.0

Co Owned Sales

Property management

Franchise

Other segments

3.3

2.8

2.6

EBITDA

2.0

2.1

Pre AASB161

$m

Co Owned Sales

Property management

Franchise

Other segments

(0.7)

(0.7)

(1.2)

  1. This is a non A-IFRS measure.
  2. Source: CoreLogic Daily House Value Index (price movement from 19th May 2019 to 31 Dec 2019)
  • Company Owned Sales
    • Improved revenue assisted by buyer sentiment derived from the Sydney market dwelling prices growth of 10.4% since May 20192. Industry listing volumes continue to lag the prior year.
    • Improved EBITDA contribution due to continued optimisation of Company Owned business and cost initiatives.
  • Company Owned Property Management
    • Increase in properties under management (PUM) growing organically and from acquisitions in 1H are yet to fully flow through to management fees and other income.
    • Continued focus on customer centric approach contributing to the underlying performance of the segment.
  • Franchise
    • Net Office Growth of +1 in the period
  • Other segments
    • Cost focused initiatives and improvement in sales key indicators had a flow on impact to other segments

Page 4

Outperformance in Agent Productivity delivering growth in sales values

Avg # Sales per agent per six month period

3.5bn

3.0bn

2.5bn

2.0bn

1.5bn

1.0bn

0.5bn

0.0bn

Gross Sales Volume

+26.5%

Q1

Q2

3.3bn

+2.2%

2.5bn

2.6bn

2.6bn

1.8bn

1.4bn

1.5bn

1.6bn

1.1bn

1.5bn

1.1bn

1.0bn

  • Improvement in Agent Productivity (adjusted for market volumes) in both Company Owned and Franchise channels as offices continue to
    'right size' their businesses focusing on high performing agents/teams
  • Strong Q2 Gross Sales Volume resulting from improved agent productivity and market conditions
  • Continued focus on
    • Agent and customer experience
    • Talent identification and recruitment
    • Strong commitment to training and development of junior agents within high performing teams

Industry Leading data provider CoreLogic is in the process of enhancing its reporting suite and as a result the market share information is not available for this report at the time of publishing.

Q1 FY19

Q1 FY20

Q2 FY19

Q2 FY20

Company Owned

Franchise Series1

  • Estimated at a 4.3% increase based on McGrath's weighted average sales by region of the annual Sales Volume change in settled sales from CoreLogic as at 31 December 2019 - Sydney +12%, Regional NSW -4%, Melbourne +3%, Regional Victoria -5%, Brisbane -6%, Regional Queensland -4% and Canberra 5%.

Page 5

Increase in Properties under Management yield an increase in Intangible valuations. Estimated Asset value of $52.9m

Property Management Fees (Annualised) ($m)

No. of properties under management (Company Owned)

$m

15.1

PUMs

000s

14.4

14.114.1

7.5

8.2

8.0

7.6

Q3 FY19

Q4 FY19

Q1 FY20

Q2 FY20

Estimated Property Management Value ($m)

Q3 FY19

Q4 FY19

Q1 FY20

Q2 FY20

49.549.450.3

52.9

Management's estimate of the Property Management rent

roll value is $52.9m based on a 3.5x multiple. Only $13.2m

of this value is held on the Balance Sheet

$m

38.8

38.2

38.3

39.7

10.7

11.1

12.0

13.2

Q3 FY19

Q4 FY19

Q1 FY20

Q2 FY20

On Balance Sheet

Off Balance Sheet

Series3

The increase In Company Owned properties under

management in Q2 FY20 will flow through to an increase in

management fees in 2020 further boosting the rent roll

value

Page 6

FY20

Trends for the first half of FY20 have continued into the second half of FY20. Subject to economic conditions, we expect the turnaround of the business to continue throughout the year, which will manifest in the FY2020 full year results

Page 7

KEY PRIORITIES AND OUTLOOK FOR FY20

  • 2H FY20 Key Priorities
    • Further agent experience improvements following the highly successful roll out of our reinvigorated IT solution to offices and the launch of the new McGrath.com.auplatform
    • Continue to develop larger agent teams and further improve agent productivity across the network
    • Further roll out of new Franchise offices in select key markets with a focus on Victoria
    • Continued optimisation of the Company Owned office footprint
    • Continuation of earnings accretive acquisitions
  • Outlook
    • Easing of financing restrictions and interest rate reductions are assisting in the availability of credit
    • Recent price growth to moderate, however subdued listings level are expected to remain
    • Continued market share gain with experienced agents and strong brand positioning
    • Ongoing continued consolidation of a highly fragmented industry

Page 8

APPENDIX

Page 9

Business overview by segment

Company Owned

Franchise

Other3

Services

Sales

Property Management

HY19 Revenue

64%

21%

9%

6%

/ EBITDA

Contribution

$3.3m EBITDA1

$2.8m EBITDA1

$2.1m of EBITDA1

($0.7m) of EBITDA1

Generates revenue by

Generates annuity style

Generates revenue from

Mortgage broking generates up

charging the vendors of

revenue through

franchise fees on commission

front commissions and trailing

residential property a

management and leasing

earned from successfully sold

revenue from each loan

commission for successfully

fees

property and property

28 brokers settled 612 mortgages

selling a property

management income

51 property managers

for a value of $378 million

32 offices

8,199 properties under

68 offices

$3.25 billon of loans under

Overview

158 agents

management (leased)

327 agents

management

1,702 property sales

Churn rate of 16%2

4,066 property sales

TRET organises and operates a

$2.5 billion value of

$3.4 billion value of property

number of industry leading

residential real estate conferences

property sales

sales

in Australia

25,402 properties under

48 exclusive auctioneers with 2,696

management

auctions booked (H1 FY19: 2,697)

Note: Pie chart represents revenue contribution of segment. Data for 6 months ending 31 December 2019 unless otherwise stated.

  1. Pre AASB16, a Non A-IFRS measure
  2. 2. Churn rate is defined as the total number of properties lost as a percentage of total properties under management as at beginning of Financial Year.
  3. 3 Incorporates the mortgage broking, auctioneering and training businesses.

Page 10

Footprint in core markets

100 McGrath offices1

Office movements since June 2019:

  • Company Owned
    • Millers Point | CBD (Jul-19)
    • Neutral Bay (Sep-19)
    • Surry Hills (Oct-19)
    • Castle Cove (Oct-19)

- Pymble (Nov-19)

    • Northbridge (Dec-19)
  • Franchise
  • Dee Why (Oct-19) + Ulladulla (Dec-19)
    + Mollymook (Dec-19)

1. As at 31 December 2019

Page 11

Profit and loss

Statutory

$m

1H 2020

1H 19

% Change

(Post AASB 16)

Total revenue

48.9

42.5

15%

Cost of sales

(20.2)

(17.5)

15%

Gross Profit

28.7

24.9

15%

Employee benefits expenses

(15.0)

(15.4)

3%

Other expenses

(9.0)

(15.3)

41%

Underlying1

1H 2020

1H 19

% Change

(Pre AASB 16)

48.9

42.5

15%

(20.2)

(17.5)

15%

28.7

24.9

15%

(15.0)

(15.4)

3%

(12.1)

(12.0)

(1%)

EBITDA

4.7

(5.8)

n.m

1.6

(2.5)

n.m

Depreciation and Amortisation

(4.0)

(2.3)

(76%)

Impairments

0.0

(3.4)

100%

EBIT

0.7

(11.4)

n.m

Net finance costs

(0.9)

0.1

784%

Net loss before tax

(0.2)

(11.3)

n.m

Income tax benefit

(0.8)

1.7

(147%)

Net loss after tax

(1.0)

(9.6)

n.m

(1.8)

(2.3)

20%

-

0.0

n/a

(0.3)

(4.8)

n.m

0.0

0.1

85%

(0.2)

(4.7)

n.m

(0.8)

2.4

(133%)

(1.0)

(2.3)

n.m

1. Underlying results adjusted for one-off costs in H1 FY 19, a non A-IFRS measure n.m = not meaningful

Page 12

Segment performance

Statutory

$m

1H 20

1H 19

% Change

Revenue

Co Owned Sales

31.1

25.2

23%

Property management

10.1

9.5

6%

Franchise

4.6

4.5

2%

Other

3.0

3.2

(5%)

Total Revenue

48.9

42.5

15%

EBITDA (Pre AASB 16)

Co Owned Sales

3.3

(0.9)

n.m

Property management

2.8

2.6

8%

Franchise

2.1

2.0

4%

Other

(0.7)

(4.2)

84%

Corporate

(5.9)

(5.2)

(12%)

Total EBITDA

1.6

(5.8)

n.m

1. Underlying results adjust for one-off costs in H1 FY 19, a non A-IFRS measure n.m = not meaningful

Underlying1

1H 20

1H 19

% Change

31.1

25.2

23%

10.1

9.5

6%

4.6

4.5

2%

3.0

3.2

(5%)

48.9

42.5

15%

3.3

(0.7)

n.m

2.8

2.6

8%

2.1

2.0

4%

(0.7)

(1.2)

43%

(5.9)

(5.2)

(12%)

1.6

(2.5)

163%

Page 13

Balance Sheet

December

December

June 2019

% Change

$m

2019

2019

(Pre AASB 16)

(Pre AASB16)

(Statutory)

(Pre AASB16)1

Total current assets

30.8

31.2

32.3

(3%)

Total non-current assets

43.6

19.1

17.3

11%

Total assets

74.5

50.3

49.6

1%

Total current liabilities

21.7

18.5

15.7

18%

Total non-current liabilities

24.3

2.0

3.0

(34%)

Total liabilities

46.1

20.5

18.7

9%

Net assets

28.4

29.9

30.8

(3%)

Contributed equity

108.4

108.4

108.4

0%

Share based payment reserve

0.9

0.9

0.8

5%

(Accumulated losses) / retained profits

(80.9)

(79.4)

(78.4)

1%

Total equity

28.4

29.9

30.8

(3%)

Assets not on Balance Sheet2

42.3

42.3

40.9

3%

Adjusted Net Assets1

70.7

72.2

71.7

1%

  1. This is a non A-IFRS measure
  2. Management Valuation calculated on blended valuation multiple of 3.5x on Q2 FY20 Annualised Property management fees ($52.9m) and 2.5x on 1H FY20 Annualised Oxygen trail income.

Page 14

M c G R AT H C O N TA C T S A S S O C I AT E D W I T H T H I S P R E S E N TAT I O N

Geoff Lucas

Chief Executive Officer

Howard Herman

Chief Financial Officer

Terri Sissian

Communications Director

Investor Centre Contact Details: Phone

+61 2 9386 3333

Email

InvestorCentre@mcgrath.com.au

Page 15

DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by McGrath Limited (Company) together with its related bodies corporate (McGrath Group). The material contained in this presentation is intended to be general background information on the McGrath Group and its activities.

The information is supplied in summary form and is therefore not necessarily complete. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements filed with the Australian Securities Exchange and in particular the Company's latest full year results for the year ended 30 June 2019. It is not intended that it be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors, who should consider seeking independent professional advice depending upon their specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. The material contained in this presentation may include information derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information.

All amounts are in Australian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Unless otherwise noted, financial information in this presentation is based on A-IFRS. McGrath Group uses certain measures to manage and report on its business that are not recognised under Australian Accounting Standards or IFRS. These measures are collectively referred to in this presentation as 'non-IFRS financial measures' under Regulatory Guide 230 Disclosing non-IFRS financial information published by ASIC. Managements use these non-IFRS financial measures to evaluate the performance and profitability of the overall business and the Company believes that they are useful

for investors to understand the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Unless otherwise specified those non-IFRS financial measures have not been subject to audit or review in

accordance with Australian Accounting Standards.

Forward-looking statements are statements about matters that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements appear in a number of places in this presentation and include statements regarding the McGrath Group's intent, belief or current expectations with respect to business and operations, market conditions, results of operations and financial condition, including, without limitation, future loan loss provisions, financial support to certain borrowers, indicative drivers, forecasted economic indicators and performance metric outcomes.

This presentation contains words such as 'will', 'may', 'expect', 'indicative', 'intend', 'seek', 'would', 'should', 'could', 'continue', 'plan', 'probability', 'risk', 'forecast', 'likely', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'believe', or similar words to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the McGrath Group's current views with respect to future events and are subject to change,

certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are, in many instances, beyond the control of McGrath Group, and have been made based upon the McGrath Group's expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect upon us. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with the McGrath Group's expectations or that the effect of future developments on the McGrath Group will be as anticipated. Actual results could differ materially from those which the McGrath Group expects, depending on the outcome of various factors. Factors that may impact on the forward-looking statements made include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions in Australia, competition in markets in which the McGrath Group will operate and the inherent regulatory risks in the business of the McGrath Group.

When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to us, investors and others should carefully consider such factors and other uncertainties and events. The McGrath Group is under on obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in this presentation, where as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation.

Page 16

Disclaimer

Mcgrath Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 23:03:04 UTC
