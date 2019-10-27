McGrath : Notice of 2019 AGM, Proxy Form and Question Form Opens in a new Window 0 10/27/2019 | 10:27pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 28 October 2019 Dear Shareholder, McGrath Limited 2019 Annual General Meeting On behalf of the Directors of McGrath Limited (McGrath), I am pleased to invite you to attend the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM or Meeting) of McGrath. Enclosed is the Notice of Meeting setting out the business of the AGM. McGrath's 2019 AGM will be held on Thursday, 28 November 2019 commencing at 2.00pm (Sydney time) in the office of McGrath located at 55 Pyrmont Street, Pyrmont NSW 2009. If you are attending the AGM, please bring your Proxy Form with you to facilitate a faster registration. If you are unable to attend the AGM, I encourage you to complete and return the enclosed Proxy Form no later than 2.00pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 26 November 2019 in one of the ways specified in the Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form. I also encourage you to read the enclosed Notice of Meeting (including the Explanatory Memorandum) and the Proxy Form and consider directing your proxy how to vote in each resolution by marking either the "for" box, the "against" box or the "abstain" box on the Proxy Form. Subject to the abstentions noted in the Explanatory Memorandum, the Directors of McGrath unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of all resolutions. Following the conclusion of the AGM, you are welcome to join the Board and Management for light refreshments. Thank you for your continued support of McGrath. The Directors and I look forward to your attendance and the opportunity to meet with you. Yours faithfully, Peter Lewis Chair 28 October 2019 ABN 61 608 153 779 55 Pyrmont Street, Pyrmont NSW 2009. 1 MCGRATH LIMITED ABN 61 608 153 779 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM or Meeting) of shareholders of McGrath Limited (McGrath or Company) will be held: Date: Thursday, 28 November 2019 Time: 2.00pm (Sydney time) Venue: Office of McGrath, 55 Pyrmont Street, Pyrmont NSW 2009. The Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice of Meeting provides additional information on matters to be considered at the AGM. The Explanatory Memorandum, Entitlement to Attend and Vote section and Proxy Form are part of this Notice of Meeting. CONSIDERATION OF REPORTS To receive and consider the Financial Report, the Directors' Report and the Independent Auditor's Report (Reports) of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. All shareholders can view the Annual Report which contains the Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 on the Company's website (available at https://www.mcgrath.com.au/about/investorCentre). QUESTIONS AND COMMENTS Following consideration of the Reports, the Chair will give shareholders a reasonable opportunity to ask questions about, or comment on the management of the Company. The Chair will also give shareholders a reasonable opportunity to ask the Auditor questions relevant to: the conduct of the audit; the preparation and content of the Independent Auditor's Report; the accounting policies adopted by the Company in relation to the preparation of the financial statements; and the independence of the Auditor in relation to the conduct of the audit. The Chair will also give the Auditor a reasonable opportunity to answer written questions submitted by shareholders that are relevant to the content of the Independent Auditor's Report or the conduct of the audit. A list of relevant written questions submitted by shareholders will be made available at the start of the AGM and any written answer tabled by the Auditor at the AGM will be made available as soon as practicable after the Meeting. 2 ITEMS FOR APPROVAL Resolution 1. Election of Director - Peter Lewis To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following as an ordinary resolution of the Company: "That Peter Lewis, who retires in accordance with clause 4.7(c) of the Company's Constitution and being eligible for election, is elected as a Director of the Company." Resolution 2. Remuneration Report To consider and if thought fit, pass the following as an advisory resolution of the Company: "That the Company's Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019, as set out in the Directors' Report, be adopted." The Remuneration Report is contained in the 2019 Annual Report (available at https://www.mcgrath.com.au/about/investorCentre). Please note that, in accordance with section 250R(3) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act), the vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Voting Exclusion Statement A vote on Resolution 2 must not be cast (in any capacity) by, or on behalf of, the following persons: a member of the Key Management Personnel ( KMP ) whose remuneration details are included in the 2019 Remuneration Report; or a closely related party of such a KMP (including close family members and companies the KMP controls). However, a person described above may cast a vote on Resolution 2 as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either: the proxy appointment is in writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote (e.g. for, against, abstain) on the resolution; or the vote is cast by the chair of the Meeting and the appointment of the chair as proxy: does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on the resolution; and expressly authorises the chair to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the KMP. In accordance with section 250BD of the Act, a vote must not be cast on Resolution 2 as a proxy by a member of the KMP at the date of the AGM, or a closely related party of those persons, unless it is cast as proxy for a person entitled to vote in accordance with their directions. This restriction on voting undirected proxies does not apply to the Chair of the Meeting where the proxy appointment expressly authorises the Chair of the Meeting to exercise undirected proxies even if the resolution is connected, directly or indirectly, with the remuneration of the KMP. "Key management personnel" and "closely related party" have the same meaning as set out in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Resolution 3. McGrath Equity Incentive Plan To consider and if thought fit, pass the following as an ordinary resolution of the Company: "That for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.2, exception 9 and all other purposes, the McGrath Equity Incentive Plan, as described in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying the Notice of Meeting be approved for the issue of securities under the McGrath Equity Incentive Plan." 3 Voting Exclusion Statement In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 14.11, the Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 3 by or on behalf of: any Director of the Company, except one who is ineligible to participate in any of the Company's employee incentive schemes; and an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company need not disregard a vote cast on Resolution 3 if: it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. In addition, a vote must not be cast on Resolution 3 by a member of the KMP, or a closely related party of a KMP, acting as proxy for a person entitled to vote, if their appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on Resolution 3. This restriction on voting undirected proxies does not apply to the Chairman of the Meeting acting as proxy for a person entitled to vote on Resolution 3 because the proxy appointment expressly authorises the Chairman of the Meeting to exercise undirected proxies. Resolution 4. Approval of Additional Share Issue Capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following as a special resolution of the Company: "That, pursuant to and in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, the shareholders of the Company approve the issue of equity securities up to 10% of the issued capital of McGrath Limited (at the time of the issue) calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and on the terms and conditions described in the Explanatory Memorandum which forms part of the Notice of Meeting." Voting Exclusion Statement In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 14.11, the Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 4 by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company), if this resolution is passed or any associates of those persons. At this point in time, there are no potential allottees to whom shares may be issued under this resolution. However, the Company need not disregard a vote cast on Resolution 4 if: it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Melissa Jones Company Secretary 28 October 2019 4 ENTITLEMENT TO ATTEND AND VOTE In accordance with regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth), the Board has determined that persons who are registered holders of shares of the Company as at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 26 November 2019, being two days before date of Meeting will be entitled to attend and vote at the AGM as a shareholder. If more than one joint holder of shares is present at the AGM (whether personally, by proxy or by attorney or by representative) and tenders a vote, only the vote of the joint holder whose name appears first on the register will be counted. Appointment of Proxy If you are a shareholder entitled to attend and vote, you may appoint an individual or a body corporate as a proxy. If a body corporate is appointed as a proxy, that body corporate must ensure that it appoints a corporate representative in accordance with section 250D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the Act) to exercise its powers as proxy at the AGM. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. A shareholder may appoint up to two proxies and specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy may exercise. If the shareholder does not specify the proportion or number of votes to be exercised, each proxy may exercise half of the shareholder's votes. To be effective, the proxy must be received at the Share Registry of the Company no later than 2.00pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 26 November 2019 (48 hours before the AGM). Proxies must be received before that time by one of the following methods: By post: McGrath Limited C/- Link Market Services Limited Locked Bag A14 Sydney South NSW 1235 Australia By facsimile: (02) 9287 0309 (within Australia) +61 9287 0309 (from outside Australia) By delivery in person: Link Market Services Limited 1A Homebush Bay Drive Rhodes NSW 2138 Online: www.linkmarketservices.com.au To be valid, a proxy form must be received by the Company in the manner stipulated above. The Company reserves the right to declare invalid any proxy not received in this manner. Power of Attorney A proxy form and the original power of attorney (if any) under which the proxy form is signed (or a certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority) must be received by the Company no later than 2.00pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 26 November 2019, being 48 hours before the AGM. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Mcgrath Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 02:26:00 UTC 0 Latest news on MCGRATH LIMITED 10:27p MCGRATH : Notice of 2019 AGM, Proxy Form and Question Form Opens in a new Window PU 10/20 MCGRATH : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window PU 10/17 MCGRATH : ASIC Form 484 Cancellation of Employee Share Buyback Shares Opens in a.. PU 10/14 MCGRATH : Change of Registered Office and Principal Place of Business Opens in a.. PU 2016 Australia Stocks Pulled Lower by Energy Firms DJ