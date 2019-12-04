Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  McGrath RentCorp    MGRC

MCGRATH RENTCORP

(MGRC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

McGrath RentCorp Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 04:01pm EST

LIVERMORE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC), a diversified business-to-business rental company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2020 to all shareholders of record on December 17, 2019.  The year 2019 marks the 28th consecutive year that McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend to shareholders.

ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions.  The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions.  For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com
Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com
Electronic Test Equipment – www.trsrentelco.com
Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com
Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com
School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
Keith E. Pratt
EVP & Chief Financial Officer                        
925-606-9200     

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCGRATH RENTCORP
04:01pMcGrath RentCorp Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
10/29MCGRATH : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29MCGRATH RENTCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
10/29MCGRATH RENTCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
10/29McGrath RentCorp Announces Results for Third Quarter 2019
GL
10/22McGrath RentCorp to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference
GL
10/16MCGRATH RENTCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/01MCGRATH RENTCORP : Sets Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Date and Time
AQ
09/19McGrath RentCorp Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
09/11McGrath RentCorp to Present at the Sidoti & Company, LLC Fall Investor Confer..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 561 M
EBIT 2019 137 M
Net income 2019 93,5 M
Debt 2019 264 M
Yield 2019 1,97%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,66x
EV / Sales2020 3,40x
Capitalization 1 791 M
Chart MCGRATH RENTCORP
Duration : Period :
McGrath RentCorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCGRATH RENTCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 90,00  $
Last Close Price 73,73  $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph F. Hanna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald H. Zech Non-Executive Chairman
Keith E. Pratt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dennis P. Stradford Independent Director
William J. Dawson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCGRATH RENTCORP42.58%1 791
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC39.28%13 450
AIR LEASE CORPORATION49.65%5 095
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED17.93%2 647
AIRCASTLE LIMITED86.02%2 394
UNIDAS - TODOS OS DIREITOS RESERVADOS39.51%1 864
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group