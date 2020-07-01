Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  McGrath RentCorp    MGRC

MCGRATH RENTCORP

(MGRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

McGrath RentCorp Sets Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Date and Time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

LIVERMORE, Calif., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) (the “Company”), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced plans to release financial results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2020, after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

McGrath RentCorp will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) that afternoon to discuss the results.  There will also be a live Q&A session.  The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-844-707-0666 (international callers dial 1-703-639-1220), or by listening to the simultaneous webcast on https://investors.mgrc.com/.  A replay will be available for 7 days following the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (international callers dial 1-404-537-3406).  The passcode for conference call replay is 8995217.  In addition, a live audio webcast and replay of the call may be found in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions.  The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions.  For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com
Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com
Electronic Test Equipment – www.trsrentelco.com
Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com
Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com
School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com

CONTACT:
Keith E. Pratt
EVP & Chief Financial Officer
925-606-9200

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MCGRATH RENTCORP
04:02pMcGrath RentCorp Sets Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Date and Time
GL
06/04MCGRATH RENTCORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
06/03McGrath RentCorp Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
05/01McGrath RentCorp to Host Its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Virtual F..
GL
04/29MCGRATH : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29MCGRATH RENTCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
04/29MCGRATH RENTCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
04/29McGrath RentCorp Announces Results for First Quarter 2020
GL
04/21A hunt for any storage space turns urgent as oil glut grows
RE
04/14MCGRATH RENTCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 537 M - -
Net income 2020 74,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 200 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
Yield 2020 3,00%
Capitalization 1 304 M 1 304 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 099
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MCGRATH RENTCORP
Duration : Period :
McGrath RentCorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCGRATH RENTCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 76,50 $
Last Close Price 54,01 $
Spread / Highest target 61,1%
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph F. Hanna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald H. Zech Non-Executive Chairman
Keith E. Pratt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dennis P. Stradford Independent Director
William J. Dawson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCGRATH RENTCORP-29.44%1 304
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC12.63%15 078
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-49.89%3 922
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-38.36%3 329
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-24.78%2 125
UNIDAS - TODOS OS DIREITOS RESERVADOS-25.45%1 556
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group