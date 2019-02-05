MCH : Bernd Stadlwieser to be new CEO of the MCH Group

The Board of Directors of the MCH Group has appointed Bernd Stadlwieser as new CEO of the MCH Group. 'We are delighted to be taking on an exceedingly competent and successful manager with Bernd Stadlwieser', stresses Dr. Ulrich Vischer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the MCH Group. 'He has a great deal of experience in sectors of industry that are of importance to us, as well as for taking forward the transformation process that has been launched. The Board of Directors, the management and the entire MCH workforce are looking forward to working with him.'

Bernd Stadlwieser has more than 20 years' international professional experience in the Watch & Jewellery and Art sectors as well as in the fields of business development and digitisation. After holding different senior positions at Swarovski, he worked for the Thomas Sabo group from 2003 to 2014, first as managing director for Switzerland and Great Britain, and then as Group CEO as of 2006. From 2014 to 2017, he was Group CEO of Avenso (Lumas, White Wall), before switching to Mondaine Watch as Group CEO in December 2017. Bernd Stadlwieser is an Austrian national and lives in Rüschlikon (Canton Zürich). After attending the commercial academy in Austria, he completed a multi-year programme for young executives at Swarovski and, studying part-time, obtained a federal diploma as a Marketing Manager and an Executive BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration).

'I am very much looking forward to my new job', says Bernd Stadlwieser. 'The MCH Group has a strong market position in a fascinating business segment that I am very familiar with from my work to date and my relations with Baselworld and Art Basel. The company is facing major challenges and opportunities. I have seen for myself that the necessary transformation and innovation process has already been launched and that, together with the employees, key steps have been taken to realign the business for the future, ensuring that the MCH Group will emerge stronger than before.'

The precise date on which Bernd Stadlwieser will be joining the MCH Group has yet to be fixed. Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard - interim CEO since September 2018 - will continue in his function until Bernd Stadlwieser joins the group and will ensure an optimum handover and induction of the new CEO.