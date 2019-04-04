Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  MCH Group AG    MCHN   CH0039542854

MCH GROUP AG

(MCHN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

MCH : Changes in the Board of Directors of MCH Group Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 01:07am EDT
  • It is to be proposed to the General Meeting of 2 May 2019 that Markus Breitenmoser and Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard be elected as members of the Board of Directors and successors to Marco Gadola and Jean-Philippe Rochat.
  • The Canton of Basel-Stadt is delegating Dr. Dagmar Maria Kamber Borens to the Board of Directors as per 2 May 2019 to succeed Werner Helfenstein.

Board of Directors' members Marco Gadola, Jean-Philippe Rochat and Werner Helfenstein will be resigning from the Board of MCH Group Ltd. at the General Meeting of 2 May 2019. Marco Gadola has been a member of the Board since 2016 and is chairman of the Audit Committee. Jean-Philippe Rochat was an observer as of 2013 and, since 2017, has been a member of the Board of Directors and of the Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee (GNCC). Werner Helfenstein has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2006 - as a delegate of the Canton of Basel-Stadt since 2013 - and is resigning from the Board on age grounds.

MCH Group Ltd. extends its sincere thanks to Marco Gadola, Jean-Philippe Rochat and Werner Helfenstein for their strong commitment to the company's highest body. The Board of Directors is proposing to the General Meeting of 2 May 2019 that Markus Breitenmoser and Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard be elected as successors to Marco Gadola and Jean-Philippe Rochat.

Markus Breitenmoser has been recommended for nomination by shareholders linked to AMG Analysen & Anlagen AG, which, among other things, represents the biggest private shareholder of MCH Group Ltd. For more than 30 years, he has been a Board of Directors' member, manager and consultant in different sectors of industry worldwide, including in the financial industry, and especially in the field of corporate restructuring and repositioning. He holds an MBA degree from the University of St. Gallen. Among other things, he is the founder and a partner and Board member of the consultancy Breitenmoser & Partner GmbH in Rapperswil-Jona and the innovation research company Alpora AG in Zug and also chairman of the Board of Central American forestry company, Novelteak AG.

Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard has more than 30 years' international professional experience in managerial posts in different companies in the luxury and consumer goods industry as well as in the specialist retail trade - most recently as CEO of Oettinger Davidoff AG in Basel. Since 4 September 2018, he has been interim CEO of MCH Group Ltd. and will be continuing in this function until Bernd Stadlwieser, the new CEO, arrives on 12 June 2019. He is thus bringing valuable knowledge from the operational management of MCH Group Ltd. with him to the Board of Directors.

The government of the Canton of Basel-Stadt has taken the decision to delegate Dr. Dagmar Maria Kamber Borens to the Board of Directors of MCH Group Ltd. as successor to Werner Helfenstein. As a doctor of law and financial specialist, she was Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Swiss Universal Bank and Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG until October 2018, where she was responsible inter alia for the segments of strategy, digitisation, IT, operations and bank products as well as marketing and sponsoring. Prior to that, Dr. Dagmar Maria Kamber Borens worked for almost 18 years in different managerial posts for UBS AG in Zurich, London and Singapore and, from 2012 to 2016, was Group CFO for the Asia-Pacific region in Singapore.

In addition, the Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting that Dr. Ulrich Vischer be re-elected as a member and chairman of the Board of Directors and that Dr. Karin Lenzlinger Diedenhofen and Andreas Widmer be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. It is proposed that Dr. Ulrich Vischer, Dr. Balz Hösly and Thomas Weber be re-elected as members of the Governance, Nomination and Compensation Committee (GNCC) and that Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard be elected as a new member of the GNCC.

Disclaimer

MCH Group AG published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 05:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCH GROUP AG
01:07aMCH : Changes in the Board of Directors of MCH Group Ltd.
PU
01:01aMedia Release | MCH Group | Board of Directors
GL
04/02MCH : Swissbau 2020 to be extended to include building automation, energy in bui..
PU
03/25MCH Group Shares Extend Decline Amid Downbeat Baselworld
DJ
03/22MCH : 2018 result within the forecast range
PU
03/22Media Release | MCH Group | 2018 result
GL
02/15MCH : appoints new CEO
AQ
02/05MCH : Bernd Stadlwieser to be new CEO of the MCH Group
PU
01/11MCH : Florian Faber to succeed Jean-Marc Devaud
PU
01/10MCH : Management buyout at Winkler Livecom AG
PU
More news
Chart MCH GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
MCH Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCH GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Vischer Chairman
Beat Zwahlen Chief Financial Officer
Werner Helfenstein Director
Eva Herzog Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCH GROUP AG-12.03%106
OMNICOM GROUP0.37%16 468
WPP GROUP0.61%13 901
PUBLICIS GROUPE-5.95%12 393
DENTSU INC0.43%12 198
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC11.44%8 620
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About