MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  MCH Group AG    MCHN   CH0039542854

MCH GROUP AG

(MCHN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 03/25 12:30:54 pm
16.5 CHF   -5.71%
MCH Group Shares Extend Decline Amid Downbeat Baselworld
DJ
2018 result within the forecast range
PU
Media Release | MCH Group | 2018 result
GL
MCH Group Shares Extend Decline Amid Downbeat Baselworld

03/25/2019 | 12:57pm EDT

By Cristina Roca

Shares in MCH Group AG traded lower Monday, extending a decline from Friday when the organizer of watch-and-jewelry trade fair Baselworld said it needed to restructure after a 2018 loss.

The SIX Swiss exchange-listed company said 2018 was loss-making partly due to "the financial burden imposed by the downscaling of Baselworld 2018," and it had to book extraordinary writedowns due to the depreciation of the value of its Baselworld exhibition building, as well as other assets.

MCH shared ended 5.7% lower at CHF16.50.

Friday's news came during the 2019 Baselworld event--which runs until Tuesday--highlighting questions over how the trade show plans to move forward in a changing environment.

Last year, Hermes International SCA (RMS.FR) and Kering chose to present their new products at a Geneva show instead of Baselworld. Then Swatch Group AG (UHR.EB), one of the fair's biggest exhibitors, said in July last year that it wouldn't be part of the 2019 event. Earlier this month, Swatch said the decision to drop Baselworld was permanent.

In 2018, Baselworld said the fair had 650 exhibitors in attendance, which compares with about 1,500 in 2013. A spokesman for Baselworld said he wasn't able to provide the number of brands attending the event this year.

MCH's interim chief, Hans-Kiristian Hoejsgaard, said earlier this year that from 2020 onwards, Baselworld would change from a classic sales and distribution platform to a "future-oriented experience event." The fair already made changes for its 2019 edition, including placing a greater focus on jewelry.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 0.93% 588.6 Real-time Quote.20.30%
KERING 1.06% 497.4 Real-time Quote.19.58%
MCH GROUP AG -5.71% 16.5 Delayed Quote.-12.28%
THE SWATCH GROUP 0.25% 283 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
Technical analysis trends MCH GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Vischer Chairman
Beat Zwahlen Chief Financial Officer
Werner Helfenstein Director
Eva Herzog Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCH GROUP AG-12.28%106
OMNICOM GROUP-0.23%16 345
WPP GROUP-2.67%13 739
PUBLICIS GROUPE-2.76%12 946
DENTSU INC0.75%12 407
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC15.13%9 547
