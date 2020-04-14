Log in
MCH Group AG    MCHN   CH0039542854

MCH GROUP AG

(MCHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MCH : Rolex joins Baselworld defections that cast doubt on watch fair's future

04/14/2020 | 02:40pm EDT
Logo of Swiss watch manufacturer Rolex is seen in Luzern

Rolex, Patek Philippe and Chanel will not exhibit at MCH Group's Baselworld watch and jewellery trade show in 2021, they said on Tuesday, another blow to the flagging event that has already seen high-profile exits including Swatch Group.

The luxury timepiece companies, along with Chopard and Tudor, said they would create a new trade show in Geneva with the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie, an industry group that organises the rival Watches & Wonders fair, in April next year.

Following the defections, MCH Group said it would spend the next few weeks "making a decision on the continuation" of the Baselworld event, adding the watch companies' intention to move to Geneva had not previously been mentioned.

Rolex said it was unhappy with changes at Baselworld and recent decisions of exhibitions company MCH Group, which postponed the 2020 edition of Baselworld planned for April 30-May 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MCH carried forward 85% of the fees for exhibitors to next year, while keeping 15% to offset out-of-pocket costs, as it sought to manage the financial impact, although it did offer alternative options to exhibitors.

"We have taken part in Baselworld since 1939," Rolex said in a joint statement with the other watch makers. "Unfortunately, given the way the event has evolved and the recent decisions made by MCH Group ... we have decided to withdraw."

Geneva-based Patek Philippe cited a breakdown in relations with Baselworld organisers, saying the company "is not in line with Baselworld?s vision anymore" and that "trust is no longer present".

MCH Group, which last month predicted sales losses of up to 170 million Swiss francs ($177 million) for 2020 as the epidemic wreaks havoc on events, said was "surprised" the watch makers were abandoning Baselworld, contending they had previously supported the plan to hold the fair in January 2021.

Swatch Group, the maker of Omega watches, left Baselworld in 2019, citing issues including costs.

By John Miller
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MCH GROUP AG -7.34% 13.25 Delayed Quote.-45.21%
THE SWATCH GROUP SA 1.44% 203.8 Delayed Quote.-25.59%
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 79,6 M
Chart MCH GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
MCH Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCH GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,00  CHF
Last Close Price 14,30  CHF
Spread / Highest target 74,8%
Spread / Average Target 74,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 74,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Stadlwieser Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Vischer Chairman
Beat Zwahlen Chief Financial Officer
Eva Herzog Director
Karin Lenzlinger Diedenhofen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCH GROUP AG-45.21%89
OMNICOM GROUP, INC.,-31.19%12 090
WPP GROUP-46.27%8 685
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.20%7 983
PUBLICIS GROUPE-25.47%7 773
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-30.56%6 247
