MCH : Stephan Peyer leaving the MCH Group

Stephan Peyer, a member of the Executive Board and in charge of Corporate Development & Services has taken the decision, for personal reasons, to leave the MCH Group and pursue a new professional direction. During the time until he leaves the company, he will be ensuring that orderly succession arrangements are in place and conducting a smooth handover. His decision is in no way related to the new CEO ad interim, Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard, who took over the operational management of the MCH Group last Tuesday.

From 2007 to 2013, Stephan Peyer was head of Trade Fairs and Consumer Shows within the MCH Group, before taking on the function of Chief Development Officer (CDO). The Board of Directors and the Executive Board regret Stephan Peyer's decision. They would like to thank him for his remarkable commitment during his 12 years at MCH and wish him every success in his future professional life.