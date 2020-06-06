Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  MCH Group AG    MCHN   CH0039542854

MCH GROUP AG

(MCHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Media Release | MCH Group | Art Basel in Basel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/06/2020 | 05:00am EDT

MCH Group Cancels Upcoming Art Basel Show in September 2020

In view of the current global conditions, MCH Group has no option but to cancel the upcoming editions of Art Basel in Basel and Design Miami Basel, which had been postponed to mid-September 2020. The decision to cancel Art Basel was made after extensive consultation with many Art Basel gallerists, collectors, partners, as well as external experts. The primary considerations were the fundamental health and safety risks for everyone involved, the financial risks for exhibitors and partners, the ongoing impediments to international travel, and the fact that the regulatory environment around large-scale events in Switzerland has yet to be finalized.

Marc Spiegler, Member of MCH Group's Executive Board and Global Director Art Basel, explains: "We are aware that our galleries are facing unprecedented challenges and economic difficulties, and we had really hoped to support the art market’s recovery with a successful show in September. Unfortunately, the uncertainties that we face remain too high. We will continue to develop our digital platforms and to offer fairs of the highest quality to support our galleries and the global art community in revitalizing the art market."

Bernd Stadlwieser, CEO of the MCH Group, also greatly regrets the necessary cancellation: "Over the past months we have been following the development of the COVID-19 situation closely and have been working intensively towards a possible realization of Art Basel and Design Miami Basel in September. Unfortunately, the current conditions make this impossible, given the considerable time needed to plan and prepare for an event of the size, international nature and quality of Art Basel. Our teams are now focusing on the digital offerings around Art Basel, as well as on the realization of Art Basel in Miami Beach and Design Miami in December 2020."

 

Media releases Online

 

Contact for the media

Art Basel
Dorothee Dines
+41 58 206 27 06
press@artbasel.com
www.artbasel.com

MCH Group / Corporate Communications
Christian Jecker
+41 58 206 22 52
christian.jecker@mch-group.com
www.mch-group.com

 

MCH Group / Art Basel

MCH Group, based in Basel/Switzerland, is a leading international live-marketing company. Its business activities take in the organisation of about 30 exhibitions, including Art Basel in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong, as well as the operation of the exhibition centres in Basel and Zurich and comprehensive services in the field of experience marketing.
www.mch-group.com

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world's premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, and Hong Kong. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition.
www.artbasel.com

  • Art Basel's Online Viewing Rooms is taking place from June 19 to June 26, 2020.
  • Art Basel in Miami Beach is taking from December 3 to December 6, 2020.
  • Art Basel in Hong Kong is taking place from March 25 to March 27, 2021.
  • The next edition of Art Basel is taking place from June 17 to June 20, 2021.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MCH GROUP AG
05:00aMedia Release | MCH Group | Art Basel in Basel
GL
06/03Media Release | MCH Group | Capital increase | Canton of Basel-Stadt
GL
05/07Fair company MCH scraps Baselworld watch exhibition in 2021
RE
05/07Media Release | MCH Group | Baselworld
GL
04/24MCH : Annual General Meeting | Implementation of the strategy is being pursued
PU
04/14Media Release | MCH Group | Baselworld
GL
04/14Rolex joins Baselworld defections that cast doubt on watch fair's future
RE
04/14Rolex joins Baselworld defections that cast doubt on watch fair's future
RE
04/01Media Release | MCH Group | Annual General Meeting of 24 April 2020
GL
04/01MCH : Annual General Meeting of MCH Group Ltd.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 438 M 455 M 455 M
Net income 2019 -9,70 M -10,1 M -10,1 M
Net Debt 2019 136 M 141 M 141 M
P/E ratio 2019 -16,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 98,5 M 102 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 860
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart MCH GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
MCH Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCH GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,00 CHF
Last Close Price 16,40 CHF
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Stadlwieser Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Vischer Chairman
Beat Zwahlen Chief Financial Officer
Karin Lenzlinger Diedenhofen Member-Supervisory Board
Christoph Brutschin Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCH GROUP AG-37.16%102
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-24.98%13 024
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-12.46%11 168
WPP GROUP-34.31%10 918
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-20.84%8 537
DENTSU GROUP INC.-18.94%7 642
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group