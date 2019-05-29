Log in
MCH GROUP AG

(MCHN)
01:04aMCH : sells its shares in Art Düsseldorf
Media Release | MCH Group | Art Düsseldorf
MCH : Changes in the Board of Directors of MCH Group Ltd.
Media Release | MCH Group | Art Düsseldorf

05/29/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Media release

Basel, 29 May 2019

MCH Group sells its shares in Art Düsseldorf

MCH Swiss Exhibition (Basel) Ltd, a company of the MCH Group in Basel (Switzerland), is selling its 25.1 percent stake in art.fair International GmbH in Cologne to Angus Montgomery (HK) Ltd and TFI Ltd in equal shares.

The art.fair International GmbH in Cologne is the organiser of the art fair Art Düsseldorf. In February 2017, the MCH Group acquired its stakeholding in Art Düsseldorf and supported it in successfully setting up the new exhibition that was launched at the time. In autumn 2018, the MCH Group decided not to pursue its development of a portfolio of regional art fairs any further and to dispose of the relevant holdings.

The two purchasing companies are backed by Sandy Angus and Tim Etchells, who are well known and committed to the international trade fair and art market. "We are delighted that with them we have found two extremely competent new partners for Art Düsseldorf," says Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard, Member of the Board of Directors and CEO a.i. of the MCH Group. "They will support Art Düsseldorf in continuing its very successful development."

Media contacts

MCH Group
Corporate Communications
Kathrin Ebner
+41 58 206 31 33
kathrin.ebner@mch-group.com
© GlobeNewswire 2019
