MCH Group AG    MCHN   CH0039542854

MCH GROUP AG

(MCHN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 09/02 11:31:57 am
22.7 CHF   -2.99%
01:05aMedia Release | MCH Group | India Art Fair
GL
01:00aMedia Release | MCH Group | First-half result 2019
GL
07/15Media Release | MCH Group | Chief Digital & Innovation Officer
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Media Release | MCH Group | India Art Fair

09/03/2019 | 01:05am EDT

MCH Group sells its shares in India Art Fair

MCH Swiss Exhibition (Basel) Ltd, MCH Group company in Basel (Switzerland), is selling its 65.0 percent stake in Seventh Plane Networks Private Limited in New Delhi (India) to Angus Montgomery (HK) Limited based in Hong Kong.

Seventh Plane Networks Private Limited is the organiser of the India Art Fair. In September 2016, the MCH Group acquired its stakeholding in India Art Fair and supported the successful art fair in its further development within the important South Asia art market during the last three years. In autumn 2018, the MCH Group decided not to pursue its development of a portfolio of regional art fairs any further and to dispose of the relevant holdings.

The purchasing company is backed by Sandy Angus, who already holds a 35 percent stake in Seventh Plane Networks Private Limited. "We are delighted that a reputable and reliable partner is taking over our shares and making a very strong commitment to India Art Fair," says Bernd Stadlwieser, CEO of the MCH Group. "He will support the fair in continuing its successful development."


Media contacts

MCH Group
Corporate Communications
Christian Jecker
+41 59 206 22 52
christian.jecker@mch-group.com
www.mch-group.com


Media release

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 518 M
EBIT 2019 -10,1 M
Net income 2019 -17,0 M
Debt 2019 158 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,99x
P/E ratio 2020 -378x
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
Capitalization 136 M
Chart MCH GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
MCH Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCH GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 18,00  CHF
Last Close Price 22,70  CHF
Spread / Highest target -20,7%
Spread / Average Target -20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Vischer Chairman
Beat Zwahlen Chief Financial Officer
Werner Helfenstein Director
Eva Herzog Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCH GROUP AG17.29%138
OMNICOM GROUP3.85%16 545
WPP GROUP14.36%14 918
PUBLICIS GROUPE-13.30%11 365
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%11 017
DENTSU INC-22.90%9 634
