Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  MCH Group AG    MCHN   CH0039542854

MCH GROUP AG

(MCHN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/08 09:05:41 am
18.75 CHF   -1.06%
09:30aMedia Release | MCH Group | Negotiations
GL
06/24Media Release | MCH Group | Decision of the parliament of the Canton of Basel-Stadt
GL
06/06Media Release | MCH Group | Art Basel in Basel
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Media Release | MCH Group | Negotiations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 09:30am EDT

Negotiations of the MCH Group Ltd.

As the MCH Group Ltd. has already communicated on several occasions, it is currently considering a capital increase involving new investors. In this connection, MCH has among several interested parties also negotiated with Lupa Systems LLC, the American holding company founded in 2019 by James Murdoch, which is involved inter alia in the event, technology and media sector and in the field of sustainability.

The negotiations have not yet been concluded. The MCH Group will provide information as soon as this is the case. Until then, it will not be providing any further information in this respect.

 

News releases online

MCH Group Ltd.
Corporate Communications
Christian Jecker
+41 58 206 22 52
christian.jecker@mch-group.com
www.mch-group.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MCH GROUP AG
09:30aMedia Release | MCH Group | Negotiations
GL
06/24Media Release | MCH Group | Decision of the parliament of the Canton of Basel..
GL
06/06Media Release | MCH Group | Art Basel in Basel
GL
06/03Media Release | MCH Group | Capital increase | Canton of Basel-Stadt
GL
05/07Fair company MCH scraps Baselworld watch exhibition in 2021
RE
05/07Media Release | MCH Group | Baselworld
GL
04/24MCH : Annual General Meeting | Implementation of the strategy is being pursued
PU
04/14Media Release | MCH Group | Baselworld
GL
04/14Rolex joins Baselworld defections that cast doubt on watch fair's future
RE
04/14Rolex joins Baselworld defections that cast doubt on watch fair's future
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 253 M 268 M 268 M
Net income 2020 -19,2 M -20,4 M -20,4 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,92x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 114 M 121 M 121 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 860
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart MCH GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
MCH Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCH GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 12,50 CHF
Last Close Price 18,95 CHF
Spread / Highest target -34,0%
Spread / Average Target -34,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Stadlwieser Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Vischer Chairman
Beat Zwahlen Chief Financial Officer
Karin Lenzlinger Diedenhofen Member-Supervisory Board
Christoph Brutschin Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCH GROUP AG-27.39%121
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-6.07%12 102
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-31.24%11 938
WPP GROUP-41.42%9 562
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-28.74%7 732
CYBERAGENT, INC.66.97%7 468
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group