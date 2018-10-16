Log in
MCI CAPITAL SA
MCI Capital : Pigu.lt for the fourth time ranked among Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ Companies

10/16/2018 | 12:48pm CEST

Pigu.lt for the fourth time ranked among Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Companies

16.10.2018

Technology Fast 50 is a programme that recognises and profiles the fastest growing public or private technology companies in Central Europe. The companies report their willingness to participate in the ranking, and Deloitte verifies the financial data they provide.

This year, 8 companies from Lithuania were ranked among the fastest growing Central European technology firms in Deloitte's ranking. Pigu.lt, managed by MCI.TechVentures, is the first and only company from Lithuania that has been among the five fastest growing large Central European technology companies for four years in a row. It made it to the 4th place in Big 5 category, increasing revenues by 148%.

We work hard to be the customer's first choice for online shopping. As a leader in e-commerce, we feel a strong obligation to educate buyers and guarantee maximising their shopping satisfactionstatesDainius Liulys, Pigu.lt CEO.Seeking to further strengthen the trust of our customers and set ever-higher service standards means, we always need to be one step ahead. There are few key factors to our success: educating customers about online shopping; effective logistics; continuous investments in improving our service quality; and ensuring we carry the widest choice of goods for sale in the region- he says.

Pigu UAB is the largest e-commerce market player in the Baltic States, owning three online shops: Pigu.lt in Lithuania, 220.lv in Latvia and Kaup24.ee in Estonia. The company's core line of business is online sale of consumer goods (computer hardware, sports equipment, clothing and footwear, household goods and appliances, cosmetics, perfumery and more). The group has been managed by MCI since 2015.

More info available:Deloitte.com

Disclaimer

MCI Capital SA published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 10:47:12 UTC
