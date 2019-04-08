Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  McKay Securities plc    MCKS   GB0005522007

MCKAY SECURITIES PLC

(MCKS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 04/08 03:02:21 am
239.5 GBp   +0.84%
02:24aMCKAY SECURITIES : Agrees £180m refinancing
PU
02:13aMCKAY SECURITIES : £180m refinancing completed
PU
04/02MCKAY SECURITIES : Contractor appointment for delivery of warehouse
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

McKay Securities : AGREES £180M REFINANCING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 02:24am EDT

McKAY SECURITIES PLC ('the Group' or 'McKay')

McKAY SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASES HEADROOM WITH £180M REFINANCING

McKay Securities PLC, the only UK REIT specialising entirely in the London and South East office and industrial markets, announces that it has signed a new secured £180 million revolving credit facility ('RCF') with a maturity of five years, to replace three current bilateral facilities totaling £125 million. The refinancing has been agreed with a syndicate of lenders consisting of Lloyds Bank, Barclays, NatWest and Santander banks.

This new refinancing, coupled with a £65 million fixed facility already held with Aviva, increases McKay's total debt facilities from £190 million to £245 million. This provides the Group with £80 million of firepower over current drawings to support operational flexibility, deliver further portfolio initiatives and give wider scope for new investments.

The Group is currently £165 million drawn on its existing facilities (34% LTV using 30th September 2018 values). With the benefit of the new facility, the initial weighted average cost of debt (prior to amortisation of fees) at current rates will be 3.2%, reducing to 3.0% if fully drawn (weighted average cost of debt for 12 months to 31st March 2018: 4.1%).

At current drawings, the Group is 39% fixed or hedged, and the possibility of additional hedging remains under review.

Simon Perkins, CEO of McKay, commented:'We are pleased to build on our long-term relationship with our banking group and welcome back Lloyds into our pool of lenders. This new facility further strengthens our financial platform and provides us with greater flexibility to implement our active programme of portfolio management, refurbishment and development at a highly competitive cost of debt.'

PWC acted as debt advisor to McKay on this transaction.

-Ends-

Date: 8th April 2019

For further information, please contact:

McKay Securities PLC FTI Consulting

Simon Perkins, CEO Dido Laurimore, Ellie Sweeney

Giles Salmon, CFO 0203 727 1000

0118 950 2333 mckay@fticonsulting.com

About McKay Securities

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial building with established and proven markets of London and South East England. The portfolio, which was last valued at £479 million (30th September 2018), now comprises 33 properties in strong and established areas which deliver diversity in terms of both sector and location.

www.mckaysecurities.plc.uk

Disclaimer

McKay Securities plc published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 06:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCKAY SECURITIES PLC
02:24aMCKAY SECURITIES : Agrees £180m refinancing
PU
02:13aMCKAY SECURITIES : £180m refinancing completed
PU
04/02MCKAY SECURITIES : Contractor appointment for delivery of warehouse
PU
04/02MCKAY SECURITIES : Appoints Readie Construction
PU
04/01MCKAY SECURITIES : Notice of full year results
PU
2018MCKAY SECURITIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018MCKAY SECURITIES : Interim Results
PU
2018MCKAY SECURITIES : Awarded highest gresb rating
PU
2018MCKAY SECURITIES : sustainability focus rewarded with highest GRESB rating to da..
PU
2018MCKAY SECURITIES : Notice of half year results
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 20,0 M
EBIT 2019 14,0 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,29%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 11,2x
Capi. / Sales 2020 10,2x
Capitalization 224 M
Chart MCKAY SECURITIES PLC
Duration : Period :
McKay Securities plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCKAY SECURITIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00  GBP
Spread / Average Target 26%
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Christopher Perkins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Stuart Grainger Non-Executive Chairman
Giles Pollock Salmon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nick Shepherd Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Martin Austen Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCKAY SECURITIES PLC-3.06%291
EQUINIX INC32.44%38 878
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC.14.89%25 382
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION14.66%21 810
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES24.93%16 135
VORNADO REALTY TRUST12.16%13 177
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About