McKay Securities : Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/12/2019 | 05:39am EDT

McKay Securities PLC ('The Company')

Transaction Notification

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

S. Perkins

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

McKay Securities PLC

b)

LEI

213800OPY9L5UDCSZN71

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

20 pence ordinary shares

GB0005522007

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional awards under the 3rd Grant of the 2017 McKay Performance Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00

169,286

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

169,286

0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-06-10

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

McKay Securities PLC ('The Company')

Transaction Notification

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

G. Salmon

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Finance Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

McKay Securities PLC

b)

LEI

213800OPY9L5UDCSZN71

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

20 pence ordinary shares

GB0005522007

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional awards under the 3rd Grant of the 2017 McKay Performance Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.0 pence per share

110,798

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

110,798

0.00 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-06-10

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

McKay Securities PLC ('The Company')

Transaction Notification

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

T. Elliott

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Property Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

McKay Securities PLC

b)

LEI

213800OPY9L5UDCSZN71

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

20 pence ordinary shares

GB0005522007

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional awards under the 3rd Grant of the 2017 McKay Performance Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00 pence per share

97,101

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

97,101

0.00 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-06-10

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

McKay Securities PLC ('The Company')

Transaction Notification

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

S. Perkins

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

McKay Securities PLC

b)

LEI

213800OPY9L5UDCSZN71

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

20 pence ordinary shares

GB0005522007

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of unconditional awards under the 2017 McKay Deferred Bonus Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00

22,820

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

22,820

0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-06-10

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

McKay Securities PLC ('The Company')

Transaction Notification

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

G. Salmon

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Finance Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

McKay Securities PLC

b)

LEI

213800OPY9L5UDCSZN71

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

20 pence ordinary shares

GB0005522007

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of unconditional awards under the 2017 McKay Deferred Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.0 pence per share

14,934

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

14,934

0.00 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-06-10

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

McKay Securities PLC ('The Company')

Transaction Notification

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

T. Elliott

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Property Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

McKay Securities PLC

b)

LEI

213800OPY9L5UDCSZN71

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

20 pence ordinary shares

GB0005522007

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of unconditional awards under the 2017 McKay Deferred Bonus Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00 pence per share

13,091

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

13,091

0.00 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-06-10

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

Disclaimer

McKay Securities plc published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 09:38:10 UTC
