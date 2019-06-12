|
McKay Securities : Director/PDMR Shareholding
06/12/2019 | 05:39am EDT
McKay Securities PLC ('The Company')
Transaction Notification
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
S. Perkins
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
McKay Securities PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800OPY9L5UDCSZN71
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
20 pence ordinary shares
GB0005522007
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of conditional awards under the 3rd Grant of the 2017 McKay Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
0.00
|
169,286
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
169,286
0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-06-10
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside trading venue
McKay Securities PLC ('The Company')
Transaction Notification
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
G. Salmon
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Finance Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
McKay Securities PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800OPY9L5UDCSZN71
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
20 pence ordinary shares
GB0005522007
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of conditional awards under the 3rd Grant of the 2017 McKay Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
0.0 pence per share
|
110,798
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
110,798
0.00 pence per share
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-06-10
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside trading venue
McKay Securities PLC ('The Company')
Transaction Notification
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
T. Elliott
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Property Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
McKay Securities PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800OPY9L5UDCSZN71
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
20 pence ordinary shares
GB0005522007
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of conditional awards under the 3rd Grant of the 2017 McKay Performance Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
0.00 pence per share
|
97,101
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
97,101
0.00 pence per share
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-06-10
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside trading venue
McKay Securities PLC ('The Company')
Transaction Notification
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
S. Perkins
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
McKay Securities PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800OPY9L5UDCSZN71
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
20 pence ordinary shares
GB0005522007
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of unconditional awards under the 2017 McKay Deferred Bonus Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
0.00
|
22,820
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
22,820
0.00
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-06-10
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside trading venue
McKay Securities PLC ('The Company')
Transaction Notification
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
G. Salmon
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Finance Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
McKay Securities PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800OPY9L5UDCSZN71
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
20 pence ordinary shares
GB0005522007
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of unconditional awards under the 2017 McKay Deferred Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
0.0 pence per share
|
14,934
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
14,934
0.00 pence per share
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-06-10
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside trading venue
McKay Securities PLC ('The Company')
Transaction Notification
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
T. Elliott
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Property Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
McKay Securities PLC
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800OPY9L5UDCSZN71
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
20 pence ordinary shares
GB0005522007
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of unconditional awards under the 2017 McKay Deferred Bonus Share Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
0.00 pence per share
|
13,091
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
13,091
0.00 pence per share
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-06-10
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside trading venue
Disclaimer
Disclaimer
McKay Securities plc published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
|
