McKay Securities : Notice of Results

21 October 2019

MCKAY SECURITIES PLC

NOTICE OF HALF YEAR RESULTS

McKay Securities Plc, the only UK REIT specialising exclusively in London and the South East office and industrial markets, will announce its half year results for the period ended 30th September 2019 on Monday, 18th November 2019.

For further information, please contact:

McKay Securities Plc FTI Consulting Simon Perkins, CEO Dido Laurimore, Ellie Sweeney Giles Salmon, CFO 020 3727 1000 01189 502333 McKay@fticonsulting.com

About McKay Securities

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office, industrial and logistics buildings within established and proven markets of London and South East England. The portfolio, which was valued at 31st March 2019 at £482.70 million, comprises 33 properties in strong and established areas, which deliver diversity in terms of both sector and location.

www.mckaysecurities.plc.uk