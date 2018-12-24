Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McKesson Corporation    MCK

MCKESSON CORPORATION (MCK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/24 06:40:57 pm
108.205 USD   -0.12%
10/25MCKESSON : Beats Estimates for 2Q Adjusted EPS
DJ
05/21MCKESSON CORPORATION : annual earnings release
04/25MCKESSON : Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MCK EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filings of Securities Class Action Against McKesson Corporation; Important Dec. 26 Deadline - MCK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 05:27pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) from October 24, 2013 through January 25, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important December 26, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for McKesson investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the McKesson class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1453.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) McKesson and several of its industry peers colluded to fix the price of certain generic drugs; (2) the collusive conduct constituted a violation of federal antitrust laws; (3) consequently, McKesson's revenues during the Class Period were, in part, the result of illegal conduct and were therefore unsustainable; (4) McKesson lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (5) as a result, McKesson's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 26, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1453.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
zhalper@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mck-equity-notice-rosen-law-announces-filings-of-securities-class-action-against-mckesson-corporation-important-dec-26-deadline--mck-300770653.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCKESSON CORPORATION
05:27pMCK EQUITY NOTICE : Rosen Law Announces Filings of Securities Class Action Again..
PR
02:56pWEDNESDAY DEADLINE REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating ..
BU
12/21MCKESSON : WEDNESDAY DEADLINE The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating ..
BU
12/20MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes Down More Than 450 Points As Fed And Government-s..
DJ
12/17MCKESSON : Top Read Blog Posts of 2018
PU
12/12MCKESSON : 4 Keys to Operational Efficiency at Your Physician Practice
PU
12/10MCKESSON : How Your Hospital Pharmacy Can Manage Drug Shortages
PU
12/06MCKESSON : Augmedix's EHR Documentation Platform Enters Innovative Pilot With Aw..
PU
12/05GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
12/03DEADLINE ALERT : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming..
BU
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.