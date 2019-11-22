Log in
MCKESSON CORPORATION

MCKESSON CORPORATION

(MCK)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

McKesson : AdaptHealth to Buy Patient Care Solutions Business From McKesson

0
11/22/2019 | 08:30am EST

By Chris Wack

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) said Friday it is buying the Patient Care Solutions business from McKesson.

The medical equipment company said the transaction is expected to close in December, and its total investment, including restructuring costs until the business is fully integrated on AdaptHealth's platform in the latter half of 2020, is expected to be about $30 million.

AdaptHealth said for the trailing 12 months ended Oct. 31, PCS generated net revenues of $134 million. In connection with the acquisition, AdaptHealth will enter into a supply and distribution agreement with McKesson with respect to PCS's HME service lines.

PCS provides wound care supplies, ostomy supplies, urological supplies, incontinence supplies, diabetic care supplies, and breast pumps directly to patients across the U.S.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DFB HEALTHCARE ACQUISITIONS CORP. 0.00% 8.11 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MCKESSON CORPORATION 1.04% 152.26 Delayed Quote.36.42%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 228 B
EBIT 2020 3 754 M
Net income 2020 695 M
Debt 2020 4 667 M
Yield 2020 1,06%
P/E ratio 2020 40,3x
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
EV / Sales2021 0,13x
Capitalization 27 435 M
Chart MCKESSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McKesson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCKESSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 155,06  $
Last Close Price 152,26  $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Scott Tyler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward A. Mueller Chairman
Britt Vitalone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathleen D. McElligott Chief Technology & Information Officer, EVP
M. Christine Jacobs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCKESSON CORPORATION36.42%27 435
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-11.28%54 106
CARDINAL HEALTH24.24%16 137
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.-18.84%10 131
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.41.46%6 692
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD4.71%6 527
