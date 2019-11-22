McKesson : AdaptHealth to Buy Patient Care Solutions Business From McKesson

By Chris Wack

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) said Friday it is buying the Patient Care Solutions business from McKesson.

The medical equipment company said the transaction is expected to close in December, and its total investment, including restructuring costs until the business is fully integrated on AdaptHealth's platform in the latter half of 2020, is expected to be about $30 million.

AdaptHealth said for the trailing 12 months ended Oct. 31, PCS generated net revenues of $134 million. In connection with the acquisition, AdaptHealth will enter into a supply and distribution agreement with McKesson with respect to PCS's HME service lines.

PCS provides wound care supplies, ostomy supplies, urological supplies, incontinence supplies, diabetic care supplies, and breast pumps directly to patients across the U.S.

