MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McKesson Corporation    MCK

MCKESSON CORPORATION

(MCK)
05/20 08:42:58 am
141.755 USD   -1.99%
08:31aMCKESSON : Assumes No Second Wave of Covid-19 Cases In Planning for Fiscal Year
DJ
07:50aMCKESSON : Beats Expectations for 4Q, Warns of Covid-19 Challenges Ahead
DJ
07:33aMCKESSON : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
McKesson : Assumes No Second Wave of Covid-19 Cases In Planning for Fiscal Year

05/20/2020 | 08:31am EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

McKesson Corp., a distributor of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, said it built its financial forecast for fiscal 2021 under the assumption that a second wave of Covid-19 cases won't materialize.

The company said Wednesday in an investor presentation that its outlook for its 2021 reporting year assumes there won't be another rise in cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus that would lead "to shelter at home scenarios precluding patient consumption of healthcare services, supplies and pharmaceutical products."

The spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. kept consumers at home, putting pressure on patient visits to doctors and prescription growth, according to some companies that tie their business to prescriptions.

"We assume physician, specialty provider and oncology visits, and pharmacy interactions will gradually begin to resume in Q2 FY21, and continue to improve in the back-half of the fiscal year," McKesson said on Wednesday.

Overall, it expects adjusted earnings per share of no more than $14.75, which would be down from $14.95 a share for the year ended March 31. The company also sees slower revenue growth of 2% to 4% for the year, down from 8%.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. -5.94% 22.48 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
MCKESSON CORPORATION 1.37% 144.63 Delayed Quote.4.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 228 B
EBIT 2020 3 775 M
Net income 2020 473 M
Debt 2020 4 857 M
Yield 2020 1,14%
P/E ratio 2020 55,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,13x
EV / Sales2021 0,12x
Capitalization 25 611 M
Chart MCKESSON CORPORATION
McKesson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MCKESSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 160,94 $
Last Close Price 144,63 $
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Scott Tyler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward A. Mueller Chairman
Britt Vitalone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy Flores EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
M. Christine Jacobs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCKESSON CORPORATION4.56%25 611
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-30.70%34 887
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.3.22%15 055
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-28.47%8 188
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.65%7 509
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-1.47%6 492
