Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McKesson Corporation    MCK

MCKESSON CORPORATION

(MCK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

McKesson : Change Healthcare Files for IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Change Healthcare Inc., a healthcare technology company indirectly controlled by McKesson Corp., has filed to go public.

Nashville-based Change Healthcare is a holding company for investments in a venture formed in 2017 by combining most of McKesson's technology segment with a company owned by Blackstone Group LP and Hellman & Friedman LLC. McKesson owns 70% of the venture.

McKesson valued its equity stake in Change Healthcare at about $3.57 billion as of Dec. 31.

The company seeks to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol CHNG, according to a securities filing.

Change Healthcare intends to use net proceeds from the IPO to buy newly issued units in the venture equal to the number of shares that will be sold in the offering. The venture, in turn, would use the money received to pay down debt, according to the filing.

The company indicated it could raise $100 million in the IPO, but that figure is used to calculate filing fees and often changed.

The documents, filed Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, don't offer much detail on the planned offering but give a glimpse at the company's finances.

For the year nine months through Dec. 31, the venture generated a profit of $139.1 million and revenue of $2.45 billion.

Change Healthcare's network, which includes physicians, pharmacies and hospitals, handles clinical-records transactions for more than 112 million patients, the company said.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCKESSON CORPORATION
06:52pMCKESSON : Change Healthcare Files for IPO
DJ
03/11MCKESSON : How Drug Manufacturers Can Avoid Supply Chain Interruptions
PU
03/07MCKESSON : Collaborates With Navigating Cancer to Offer Oncologists Enhanced Sof..
AQ
02/28MCKESSON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25MCKESSON : 4 Ways Hospital Pharmacies Can Improve Clinical and Financial Results
PU
02/19MCKESSON : Preparing Your Physician Practice for the Next Flu Season
PU
02/13MCKESSON : Enterprise Strategy in an Evolving Healthcare Landscape
PU
02/12Health Care Up as Price Control Fears Fade -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
02/12MCKESSON : FDA Warns McKesson to Properly Account for Opioid Violations -- Updat..
DJ
02/12MCKESSON : FDA Warns McKesson to Properly Account for Opioid Violations
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 215 B
EBIT 2019 3 538 M
Net income 2019 1 304 M
Debt 2019 5 322 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 16,68
P/E ratio 2020 11,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
Capitalization 22 582 M
Chart MCKESSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McKesson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCKESSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 137 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John H. Hammergren Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Scott Tyler President & Chief Operating Officer
Britt Vitalone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathleen D. McElligott Chief Technology & Information Officer, EVP
M. Christine Jacobs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCKESSON CORPORATION6.56%22 582
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-9.53%58 324
AMERISOURCEBERGEN6.87%16 784
CARDINAL HEALTH13.90%15 139
SUZUKEN CO., LTD.17.49%5 885
MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORP15.43%5 734
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.