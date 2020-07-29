Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McKesson Corporation    MCK

MCKESSON CORPORATION

(MCK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

McKesson : Declares Quarterly Dividend July 29, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 04:28pm EDT

The Board of Directors of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) today declared a regular dividend of 42 cents per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on September 1, 2020.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful — all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named a “Most Admired Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a “Best Place to Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur MCKESSON CORPORATION
04:28pMCKESSON : Declares Quarterly Dividend July 29, 2020
BU
09:15aMCKESSON CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
09:06aMCKESSON : INQOVI (cedazuridine and decitabine), FDA Approved for Treatment of M..
PU
07/22STOP MEDICAL DISTANCING : It's Time to Start Talking to your Doctor Again
PU
07/06MCKESSON CORPORATION : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on August 3..
BU
07/01MCKESSON : Changes Business-Unit Structure
DJ
07/01MCKESSON CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
07/01MCKESSON : Realigns Organizational Structure to Better Serve Customers and Patie..
BU
06/30KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS : XPOVIO, FDA Approved for Treatment of Relapsed or Refr..
AQ
06/29MCKESSON : XPOVIO (selinexor), FDA Approved for Treatment of Relapsed or Refract..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 235 B - -
Net income 2021 1 870 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 036 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 24 948 M 24 948 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart MCKESSON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
McKesson Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MCKESSON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 171,76 $
Last Close Price 153,89 $
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Scott Tyler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward A. Mueller Chairman
Britt Vitalone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy Flores EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
M. Christine Jacobs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MCKESSON CORPORATION13.61%24 948
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-31.00%35 251
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.11.86%16 521
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.42.01%9 632
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-34.62%7 428
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD11.81%7 079
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group