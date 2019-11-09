Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  McKesson Corporation    MCK

MCKESSON CORPORATION

(MCK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

McKesson (MCK) Alert: Johnson Fistel Announces Shareholder Class Action Against McKesson Corporation Survives Motion to Dismiss; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/09/2019 | 12:00am EST

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) ("McKesson" or the "Company") against certain of its officers and directors. 

Recently, a class action lawsuit pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against McKesson and certain of its executives survived Defendants' attempts to have the case dismissed.  The case arises out of whether McKesson and certain of its executives made materially false and misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company's financial performance and its generics business.  Specifically, the class action lawsuit alleges that defendants: (1) falsely attributed generic drug price inflation to nonexistent supply disruptions; (2) falsely represented that McKesson was negotiating competitive prices for certain of its customers; (3) concealed that a generic manufacturing subsidiary of the Company was part of an overarching generic pharmaceutical price-fixing conspiracy that is the focus of federal and state investigations; and (4) failed to disclose that the Company's financial results during the period between October 23, 2013 and January 25, 2017 ("Class Period"), were positively impacted by, and heavily reliant upon, collusive profits.  As a result of the forgoing, the class action alleges, McKesson stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. 

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of McKesson stock, you may have standing to hold McKesson harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible.  You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. 

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471.  If you email, please include your phone number. 

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term holder of McKesson stock, you can [Click here to join this action].  There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia.  The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits.  For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising.  Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471 
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mckesson-mck-alert-johnson-fistel-announces-shareholder-class-action-against-mckesson-corporation-survives-motion-to-dismiss-should-management-be-held-accountable-for-investors-losses-300954895.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MCKESSON CORPORATION
11/09MCKESSON (MCK) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Announces Shareholder Class Action Against..
PR
11/07Cardinal Health Posts 1Q Loss, Driven by Litigation Charges
DJ
11/04MCKESSON : Building a Foundation for Success at Your Independent Pharmacy
PU
10/30MCKESSON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
10/30MCKESSON : Reports Higher 2Q Revenue
DJ
10/30MCKESSON : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/30MCKESSON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
10/30MCKESSON : Reports Fiscal 2020 Second-Quarter Results
BU
10/30MCKESSON CORPORATION : Half-year results
CO
10/30MCKESSON CORPORATION : Slide show half-year results
CO
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group